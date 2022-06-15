 Skip to content
(BBC)   Driver outraged to receive a £1,800 fine for passing too close to a cyclist after: (i) refusing to pay a fixed penalty; (ii) refusing to attend an awareness course instead; and (iii) getting his son to prove he was 1ft closer than legally acceptable   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He needs to move here. Motorists are required to only give people on bicycle three feet instead of five and the fine is only $35. Beyond that it's never enforced. The cops don't care. I've had cops pass closely enough that I could have reached out and touched their cruiser. They're worse drivers than the general public because they know they will get away with their aggression.

I've been hit from behind four times and two friends have been killed by getting hit from behind. One of them, killing my partner, was a hit and run and the perp has never been caught.

Do you consider yourself a thoughtful, safe, and considerate motorist? Think about that every time you get behind the wheel.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude spent £2700 on lawyers to get £1800 in fines rather than turn up for a driving safety class...
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heol-y-Cyw? Please tell me this is pronounced "Holy Cow"
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's $2,187.52.  Seems a bit excessive.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: That's $2,187.52.  Seems a bit excessive.


Not at all.  American courts just slap the wrists of unsafe drivers.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DonkeyDixon: Heol-y-Cyw? Please tell me this is pronounced "Holy Cow"


I think it's "Throat Warbler Mangrove", but I'm not sure.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Humphreys, said: "The fine is absolutely appalling. I am 77 years of age and the last fine I had was 35 to 40 years ago"

Have you tried, you know, not being a huge asshole?
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: That's $2,187.52.  Seems a bit excessive.


He had 2 opportunities to avoid a trial.

We need the Day Fine system in the US.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean, if you ride a bike  down Cassoppolis street, with the 10+ accidents a day there, 23% unemployment, and most of the population drunk or on drugs, then you can't act all surprised when they've stolen your shoes before you've even managed to skid to a stop.
 
10Speed
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: He needs to move here. Motorists are required to only give people on bicycle three feet instead of five and the fine is only $35. Beyond that it's never enforced. The cops don't care. I've had cops pass closely enough that I could have reached out and touched their cruiser. They're worse drivers than the general public because they know they will get away with their aggression.

I've been hit from behind four times and two friends have been killed by getting hit from behind. One of them, killing my partner, was a hit and run and the perp has never been caught.

Do you consider yourself a thoughtful, safe, and considerate motorist? Think about that every time you get behind the wheel.


My condolences for your losses. At 77, this guy is in Farmer's Market territory for vehicular tragedy. On the other hand, as a driver in L.A., I don't know how it's possible to yield 5 feet of roadway. I always try to give adequate room, but there is constant oncoming traffic so 5 feet is generally not possible.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Someone who isn't an asshole might say "well I don't think I was too close, but if you say so..." then pay the fine and move on with their life.

How might someone who is an unrepentant asshole react? Pretty much just like this guy.
 
ansius
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'Mr Humphreys, said: "The fine is absolutely appalling. I am 77 years of age and the last fine I had was 35 to 40 years ago.
"Other than that I have never had a fine and I have had a licence for 60 years."'

Dude, before everyone had cheap video cameras, you've been getting away with driving like a nob for 60 years.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The law here in Québec say you must leave cyclists 1m on roads with a limit of 50km/h or less and 1.5m on all other roads.

It's not at all difficult to respect that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: Heol-y-Cyw? Please tell me this is pronounced "Holy Cow"


Only if you're illiterate
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
indy_kid:

We need the Day Fine system in the US.

I've never heard of that but I think it's an awesome idea.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
5 ft buddy. I almost killed a cyclist a few years ago. He slid on train tracks and tried to die by my yj. Whole Body sideways. And ya know jeep yj... not the safest thing to be in or near.

I drove by calling him a farking idiot and did he know how close he came to death?!?!  Driving your bike in the rain on a 40 mph road is not safe either asshole.

Really should control your vehicle if you see the square headlights behind you.

Don't care. Avoided manslaughter. But holy shiat that freaked me out
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: 5 ft buddy. I almost killed a cyclist a few years ago. He slid on train tracks and tried to die by my yj. Whole Body sideways. And ya know jeep yj... not the safest thing to be in or near.

I drove by calling him a farking idiot and did he know how close he came to death?!?!  Driving your bike in the rain on a 40 mph road is not safe either asshole.

Really should control your vehicle if you see the square headlights behind you.

Don't care. Avoided manslaughter. But holy shiat that freaked me out


I would have been a bit freaked out too had I been driving, but in no uncertain terms would I deny somebody the right to use the road because I don't like their vehicle of choice.
 
