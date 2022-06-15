 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Chicago real estate agent gets high, fires gun at witnesses, crashes car into an AT&T truck, strips naked, lies down in middle of street, steals a cop car, runs over the cop, drives on highway, exits and smashes into 5 parked cars. The Aristocrats   (cwbchicago.com)
waxbeans
34 minutes ago  
I'll have what they had
 
eclecticman666
33 minutes ago  
If you're going to break, don't half ass it. This guy knows...
 
eclecticman666
32 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: If you're going to break, don't half ass it. This guy knows...


Guy, gal, whatever.
 
blodyholy
31 minutes ago  
Wow, that is one crazy story.
 
JustHereForThePics
31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
30 minutes ago  
I bet she's single gentlemen.
 
Peter von Nostrand
29 minutes ago  
Just trying to get to the cook county tax office, that's all.
 
Gyrfalcon
29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'll have what they had


You probably already did, wife-beater.
 
Mega Steve
28 minutes ago  
She was tripping balls. The only question did she take it on purpose or was she dosed?
 
New Rising Sun
26 minutes ago  
According to a source, the cop also suffered a hyperextended knee and it was not yet clear if the officer would be able to return to patrol duties.


If you're a manly male cop in the macho world of copping, can you reasonably expect to return to service and not forever be "the guy who had his patrol SUV stolen from him by a woman" that no other cop wants to work with?
 
Intrepid00
26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'll have what they had


No one should consume Chicago.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Everybody wants to know who her dealer is, "That's some good shiat, man!"
 
morg
21 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: She was tripping balls. The only question did she take it on purpose or was she dosed?


I'm definitely curious what happens next if the sexual assault thing is true and she was dosed. I guess the charges for the mayhem shift to the assaulter?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
20 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: If you're a manly male cop in the macho world of copping, can you reasonably expect to return to service and not forever be "the guy who had his patrol SUV stolen from him by a woman"


I know he was trying to be gentle, but he practically gave her his car.

And then she nearly killed him with it.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
16 minutes ago  
Who ya gonna call?

horrornews.netView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  
*RTFA*

What.....The......Fark?!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
14 minutes ago  
Cowboy, cowgirl whatever

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
13 minutes ago  
I love a good psychotic break. I'm jealous. It must be such a liberating feeling to give absolutely no farks about anything anymore
 
chitownmike
11 minutes ago  
After reading this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  

Northern: I bet she's single gentlemen.


This is Fark.  Those stairs out of mom's basement too difficult even here.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: She was tripping balls. The only question did she take it on purpose or was she dosed?


Yup.

*reads article*
West side of Chicago?
4400 W Jackson?
Stroger Hospital?
That sounds like K town (all the north south streets begin with a K). It also sounds like it's close to old Jewtown (old bootleg clothes, cheap food and illegal wares stores). I bet she's Hispanic *Google's name, finds linked in and Instagram accounts* nope she's black.

She's probably dating some gangbanger that messed up her life and slipped her something. The west side of Chicago is no joke. I hope she fixes her life and moves out of Chicago.
 
