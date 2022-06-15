 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Tapas train blown up by the Russians   (twitter.com) divider line
19
    More: Sad, shot  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 9:38 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Russians are scumbags, blowing up trains of food for civilians.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Russians are scumbags, blowing up trains of food for civilians.


While you're not wrong, I think you're giving them too much credit in thinking they meant to hit that car.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bootleg: feckingmorons: Russians are scumbags, blowing up trains of food for civilians.

While you're not wrong, I think you're giving them too much credit in thinking they meant to hit that car.


They meant to hit the train.  Which was transporting food for civilians.  The whole train, not just that one car.

F*cking evil bastards.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My friend owns a software company that makes taxonomy applications.  He had four developers in Russia.  They supported their government.

He had to fire them all, and hire some developers in the Philippines for a little more money.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If World Central Kitchen doesn't win this year's Nobel Peace Prize...
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

CheetahOlivetti: [Fark user image 400x223] [View Full Size image _x_]


did not actually come in here for this, but, hehehe, tyty!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and, thank you Subs, for the awareness. we discussed a bit in current war-thread and it does seem most was recoverable.

GOOD.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/cлава кіткраїнi
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least they missed the bar car
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now I'm seriously on the fence about voting for railroads.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No doubt Orcish media will report this as another precision strike on a NATO weapon convoy..  I'm kind of surprised they're so bad at hitting actual weapon shipments.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
farking orcs.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't that kind of the point of tapas? Throw a bunch of random shiat on the table and see who likes what?
 
Bondith
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jesterling: No doubt Orcish media will report this as another precision strike on a NATO weapon convoy..  I'm kind of surprised they're so bad at hitting actual weapon shipments.


They invented the Katyusha because they only way they could hit something was to fire hundreds of rockets at it.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They were aiming for Moldova
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Train to Tapas is my adaptation of Train to Busan for the Food Network.
 
flucto
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here as we approach fathers' day, let's remember these papas bravas.
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Russians are scumbags, blowing up trains of food for civilians.


Yup, only monsters destroy food meant for civilians.

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200116-gaza-farmers-israel-destroyed-all-of-our-crops/
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.