giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I see a pizza go to waste it brings a tear to my eye
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: Every time I see a pizza go to waste it brings a tear to my eye


These were frozen mushroom and cheese "pizzas" You cannot call it a true pizza unless it has some sort of meat product on it, in my biased opinion.
 
p51d007
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And, once again, government screwed up and pretty much ruined this man and his business.

The initial FDA test results were overturned upon further investigation by the FDA and the Michigan state veterinarian. The deaths of the laboratory mice used in the tests were confirmed to be from an unrelated peritonitis case rather than botulism.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The contemporary press reported that 40,000 or 44,000 pizzas were buried

This might also account for Jimmy Hoffa.
 
Revenge of the Muttonstache
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Damn, subby! You weren't kidding!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: The contemporary press reported that 40,000 or 44,000 pizzas were buried

This might also account for Jimmy Hoffa.


>=40k pizzas == 1 Jimmy Hoffa?
Not sure what sort of "accounting" you are doing there
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That explains how he became Pagliacci's mascot.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Got fat then died from botulism. Oh well. There's always the Yeti.
 
khatores
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p51d007: And, once again, government screwed up and pretty much ruined this man and his business.

The initial FDA test results were overturned upon further investigation by the FDA and the Michigan state veterinarian. The deaths of the laboratory mice used in the tests were confirmed to be from an unrelated peritonitis case rather than botulism.


He sued his suppliers for $211k.

The tests might have been hastily done, but it's better to err on the side of caution. Cases of people dying from food borne illnesses in the US is pretty low, and that's a good thing.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: giantmeteor: Every time I see a pizza go to waste it brings a tear to my eye

These were frozen mushroom and cheese "pizzas" You cannot call it a true pizza unless it has some sort of meat product on it, in my biased opinion.


That's funny. I won't even look at a pizza that hasn't had its dough worked by an Italian chef's schlong.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p51d007: And, once again, government screwed up and pretty much ruined this man and his business.

The initial FDA test results were overturned upon further investigation by the FDA and the Michigan state veterinarian. The deaths of the laboratory mice used in the tests were confirmed to be from an unrelated peritonitis case rather than botulism.


Ouch, yah, this. Poor guy. Made it out of a horrible situation over seas, and migrated to another.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ClavellBCMI: giantmeteor: Every time I see a pizza go to waste it brings a tear to my eye

These were frozen mushroom and cheese "pizzas" You cannot call it a true pizza unless it has some sort of meat product on it, in my biased opinion.


I'll eat mushroom and cheese pizza anytime!  Some garlic, some hot sauce, hell yeah.

/Can't remember the last time I ate any kind of pizza.  Sigh.
 
