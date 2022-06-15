 Skip to content
(CNN)   You might want to sit down for this, but it turns out that White Supremacists don't exactly have the most educated, progressive views on gender equality or gay rights, either. It's almost like these people are hateful assholes or something   (cnn.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The most surprising thing in that article (To me, at least) was that there was a gay nightclub in Florida in 1937.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, now that they're realizing they've lost on racism, they're going after gays.  Big surprise.

I was nearly killed in the 80s for being gay.  I'm beginning to feel unsafe again - and I have an employer who has actual policies for inclusion and non-discrimination, unlike most of Alaska.

It's always ben there.  No one has wanted to listen.  People thought it was over for us.  It never was, and now we get to see it out in the open.  Violence is on the way.  Are you straight f*ckers going to fight for us?  Or are you going to just do what you usually do and say if we don't want to be discriminated against we should just be less obvious?
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean they want to exterminate lesser races but now you're telling me that have no respect for PRONOUNS? wow these guys are bad news!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And yet they have more fans than me.
Interesting
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So you're saying that the haters are going to hate hate hate hate hate hate hate.
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In before the garbage hum...

*ugh*
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I really have a hard time wrapping my head around how one can function on a daily basis while mired in such rigidly structured hatred for so. many. people. Doesn't it just get exhausting after a while?
 
Cache
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby, you spelled Republicans wrong.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait until you find out their views on climate change, vaccines, single payer healthcare, progressive taxation, etc. You'll be SHOCKED!!!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Black_Lazerus: So you're saying that the haters are going to hate hate hate hate hate hate hate.


Yes, check the thread below this one.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I just wanted to share this gem
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Matty nailed this one a few days ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remain convinced that there is a significant portion of the human population that will use any excuse they can to be cruel to other people. First it was anyone who wasn't a straight rich white male. In the 1960's we decided that maybe we should be a bit less cruel to people for not being white, and a bunch of white guys who love being cruel got really mad about it. Then we decided that just maybe we shouldn't be cruel to women either, and suddenly a bunch of fragile men were angry. Then we decided that maybe we shouldn't be cruel to gay people either, and the institutions that derive power from being cruel to gay people kicked it into high gear. Now when we try talking about not being cruel to poor people the same people with cruel instincts shout "SOCIALISM" into every available microphone.

There are people who are so insecure about themselves that they derive their self-worth from being able to look down on others and tell themselves that they are superior. Not only does this give them self-esteem but it also excuses their cruelty because the people who are suffering are seen as less human than themselves.

Until we can look at ourselves and decide that sanctioned cruelty is an absurdity, then people like these will continue to seek to inflict pain on other people.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I, for one, am utterly convinced that it's all just economic anxiety, and that if only Bernie and AOC can get their message out to them (which the DNC conspiratorially prevents), they'd totally become socialist. Any. Day. Now.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
IM shocked I say
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Heamer: I really have a hard time wrapping my head around how one can function on a daily basis while mired in such rigidly structured hatred for so. many. people. Doesn't it just get exhausting after a while?


It's actually impressive in a disturbing sort of way. These trash heaps manage to turn every single interaction into a shiatshow. There's no way it's going to end well for the country. It's just pure anger.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, now that they're realizing they've lost on racism, they're going after gays.  Big surprise.

I was nearly killed in the 80s for being gay.  I'm beginning to feel unsafe again - and I have an employer who has actual policies for inclusion and non-discrimination, unlike most of Alaska.

It's always ben there.  No one has wanted to listen.  People thought it was over for us.  It never was, and now we get to see it out in the open.  Violence is on the way.  Are you straight f*ckers going to fight for us?  Or are you going to just do what you usually do and say if we don't want to be discriminated against we should just be less obvious?


I will fight for you.

Not even for "First they came for the Socialists . . ."

And I'm from farking Alabama. I will fight for you because of your posts. I'll be honest, over the years, if you weren't witty and funny, I might only give a 97% effort. But I'm going 100%

One day my bones will turn to dust. But let no man say I didn't fight in my living days for a more just world for you and us. 😊
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So a group of guys who all like to dress the same and sport the same haircuts have a problem with LGTBQ+ people being out and open about their sexuality? Perhaps they should look into what some cis-het white guy named Sigmund Freud had to say about people with hang-ups like that.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
CNN reaching back to 1937 to support their Marxist narratives. Ridiculous. Not only that, but the number of white ethnocentrists willing to show up for a riot went from 200 to 31 in less than 100 years ... to me that's progress, but I suppose believing in Bigfoot, ANY Bigfoot, is still fashionable.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Heamer: I really have a hard time wrapping my head around how one can function on a daily basis while mired in such rigidly structured hatred for so. many. people. Doesn't it just get exhausting after a while?


They find it invigorating. It's part of their entire self-image, hating them all because your god hates them and punishing them the most so your god loves you best.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, now that they're realizing they've lost on racism, they're going after gays.  Big surprise.

I was nearly killed in the 80s for being gay.  I'm beginning to feel unsafe again - and I have an employer who has actual policies for inclusion and non-discrimination, unlike most of Alaska.

It's always ben there.  No one has wanted to listen.  People thought it was over for us.  It never was, and now we get to see it out in the open.  Violence is on the way.  Are you straight f*ckers going to fight for us?  Or are you going to just do what you usually do and say if we don't want to be discriminated against we should just be less obvious?

I will fight for you.

Not even for "First they came for the Socialists . . ."

And I'm from farking Alabama. I will fight for you because of your posts. I'll be honest, over the years, if you weren't witty and funny, I might only give a 97% effort. But I'm going 100%

One day my bones will turn to dust. But let no man say I didn't fight in my living days for a more just world for you and us. 😊


Thank you kindly.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Are you straight f*ckers going to fight for us?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Benevolent Misanthrope:Are you straight f*ckers going to fight for us?

Yup, but I'm only half-straight. Is that okay?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Heamer: I really have a hard time wrapping my head around how one can function on a daily basis while mired in such rigidly structured hatred for so. many. people. Doesn't it just get exhausting after a while?


It makes  their world very very simple..Everything is either/or and binary.
There is no need to think or evaluate anything beyond the most superficial and
simplistic. They are ignorant people who's only recourse on anything they don't like is
violence. Because that's the binary option to them..Either you're with them and all that they
agree on, or you're not.. Their power is their belief that you live at their convenience, because they are
willing to use violence to back up their ignorance. It's just part of the willful ignorance and childishness
of the white trash culture they created for themselves.
 
GalFisk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

giantmeteor: I remain convinced that there is a significant portion of the human population that will use any excuse they can to be cruel to other people. First it was anyone who wasn't a straight rich white male. In the 1960's we decided that maybe we should be a bit less cruel to people for not being white, and a bunch of white guys who love being cruel got really mad about it. Then we decided that just maybe we shouldn't be cruel to women either, and suddenly a bunch of fragile men were angry. Then we decided that maybe we shouldn't be cruel to gay people either, and the institutions that derive power from being cruel to gay people kicked it into high gear. Now when we try talking about not being cruel to poor people the same people with cruel instincts shout "SOCIALISM" into every available microphone.

There are people who are so insecure about themselves that they derive their self-worth from being able to look down on others and tell themselves that they are superior. Not only does this give them self-esteem but it also excuses their cruelty because the people who are suffering are seen as less human than themselves.

Until we can look at ourselves and decide that sanctioned cruelty is an absurdity, then people like these will continue to seek to inflict pain on other people.


People like this will continue to exist until we catch bully tendencies early and help the sufferers to regain their empathy. Most organized hate is built on the same psychological foundation, which can be dismantled with the right methods. It's laid out in this (long but very interesting) psychology lecture: 
Gordon Neufeld: what makes a bully?
Youtube ZhcT7jf5Av4
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd say, "No shiat, who needs to be told this?" but apparently, lots of people do.

Apparently, there are lots of, let's call them naive women and LGBTQ people who think that whiteness is an all-access pass to privilege. It isn't.

Now, of course, being a white woman gets you a great deal of privilege, especially if you're married to or the daughter of an influential (rich) white man. But it's not as much privilege as white men get, otherwise what would be the point of being a white man with privilege? It's only a privilege if most other people don't have it. No white man should be considered equal to a woman, he's better than any woman, including his wife.

The LGBTQ idiots think that their maleness (the rightwing gays seem to mostly be men) gives them the all-access pass, but it doesn't, for the same reasons white women don't get it.

The foundation of white supremacy is the "supremacy" part. They're BETTER than the rest of us, which is why they are entitled to rule us.

There's nothing more complicated about it than that, no matter what they say. Any bullshiat they shart out involving studies or charts or scholarly white papers proving their innate superiority is just that, bullshiat.

They want to rule and that's why their derp is so attractive to America's mediocre white teenage males. Because it tells them they're better than the rest of us. And for most of them, that's all they need to hear.
 
