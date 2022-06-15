 Skip to content
"Striker, listen, and you listen close: flying a plane is no different than riding a bicycle, just a lot harder to put baseball cards in the spokes." --Rex Kramer. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Shirley you can't be Serious Edition
12
•       •       •

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airplane! Was the breakout hit by the trio of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (collectively known as ZAZ) and remains one of, if not the, most quotable movie in history. This thread will probably be filled with images of Leslie Nielsen telling us good luck, we're all counting on you, it's a big building with patients, have you ever been in a Turkish prison, and so on. As a comedy, it stands up absolutely even to this day, to the point that once you've seen it it's literally impossible to take the disaster movies it parodies seriously. Movies with Leslie Nielsen in particular, where he's not acting in a deadpan comic role are kind of mind-bending to watch: the 1956 Forbidden Planet is surreal to see now after watching Airplane! and the The Naked Gun series, all written by ZAZ as a group or by David Zucker.

The ZAZ trio went on to write and direct a laundry list of comedies and series before going their separate ways in the 1990's, but they remain icons of comedic writing. But how did they do it?

This article lists fifteen simple rules of comedy on what not to do that they made while writing films. (They used to have 19 rules, until four were thrown out after the Falklands War.) I'm listing the highlights here, but you absolutely have to read the article: there's enough of David Zucker's signature comedy in there that it's worth reading for its own sake.

Joke on a joke: We never try to do two jokes at the same time.

Unrelated background: A joke happening in the background must be related in some way to the action in the foreground.

Acknowledgment: Actors in the foreground must ignore jokes happening behind them.

Breaking the frame: It's usually not a good idea to remind the audience that they're watching a movie. "The suspension of disbelief is of prime importance, much as it was during the Reagan administration."

That didn't happen: Completely defying logic is bad, but something that is on and off the screen so fast that we can get away with it is OK.

Can you live with it? Once a joke is made, it can't be allowed to hang around after the initial laughs, like Gary Hart.

Ax-grinding: Belaboring an ideological point past the humor of the joke.

Self-conscious: Any jokes about the movie business or comedy itself.

Trivia: A joke understood by so few people as to make it not worth the effort.

Straw dummy: A hollow setup for a joke or when the target is fabricated.

Jerry Lewis: We don't do anything that Jerry Lewis would do.

Technical pizazz: We don't do lots of car crashes and fancy special effects.

Piling on: When a particular target has had enough and it's been used up.

Hanging on: Knowing when a joke, or a newspaper article, has gone too long.

There are no rules: And so we've tried to follow these rules as closely as possible, realizing that perhaps what is most important is knowing when to ignore them.

And for those of you who didn't have the lasagna, it's the Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are open for submissions for the 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology!

Do you have a comedy that will split the sides of anyone who reads it? Have you mastered the art of breaking the fourth wall with flair? Did you pick the wrong week to quit sniffing glue? Well, here's your chance at fame! We're looking for short, less than 10,000 word fiction submissions in the following genres:

Fantasy!
Science Fiction!
Humor!
Horror!
Suspense/mystery/thriller!

(And if you have a great story that doesn't fit into any of those, send it in any way! We'll find a way to make it work!)

Submissions will be open until July 31st, so get them in to us!

The 2022 Fark Fiction Anthology Submissions Page
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Surely you can't be serious about this contest.

I am serious, and don't call me Shirley.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a pisser!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked a bad week to stop sniffing glue.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Okay, I've finished the rough draft for my submission. I'll give it a few weeks to marinate, polish it up, and send it in. It started out as one story, made a hard turn into a different story, and took several dings along the way, but those will buff right out.

Per my new resolution, to say only nice things, I will say nothing about Airplane!. I encourage the Internet to follow suit (the resolution, not staying mum about movies).

We're halfway through June, folks. If you're going to submit something for the anth, it's time to get started.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

toraque: This thread will probably be filled with images of Leslie Nielsen telling us good luck, we're all counting on you...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If Airplane was made today.

INT - INSIDE COACH SECTION - NIGHT

ELAINE: "You what would you like for dinner. Steak or fish?"
PASSENGER #1 (former MAD TV performer made up to somewhat look like Gordon Ramsay): "This fish is RAAAAAAWWWWWWW!!!!"
PASSENGER #2: "Hey, look! It's Gordon Ramsay!"
PASSENGER #1: "You donkey!"
DONKEY: "Did somebody say 'donkey'?"
PASSENGER #3: "Hey, look! It's Donkey from Shrek."
RANDI: "Oh, no! All pilots are deathly ill. Who will save us?"
SPIDER-MAN: "I'll save you."
SPIDER-MAN #2: "I'll save you, too."
SPIDER-MAN #3: "Me, too."

(All three Spider-men look at each other and start pointing.

PASSENGER #4: "Hey, look! It's just like that meme from the internet!"

(Bald, black guy with eye patch who looks nothing like Samuel L Jackson steps up)

NICK FURY: "I have had it with these melon farmer Spider-men on my Monday to Friday plane!"
PASSENGER #5: "Hey, look! It's Nick Fury!"

(Another black guy who kinda sorta looks like Chris Rock if you squint stands up.)

CHRIS ROCK: "Look at that bald head. Who are you married to? Jada Pinkett Smith?"

(A third black guy who could possibly be Will Smith if you were drunk enough walks up to the Chris Rock lookalike and slaps him.)

PASSENGER #6: "Hey, look! Will Smith just slapped Chris Rock."
PASSENGER #7: "That is something that happened recently. And now it is in this movie. THAT is comedy."
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's an entirely different kind of writing altogether!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: It's an entirely different kind of writing altogether!


It's an entirely different kind of writing.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: It's an entirely different kind of writing altogether!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mad cowboy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm working on writing a joke that would be alot easier to do visual. It's for a book that's going pretty well.

Three gangsters are talking to their boss on the phone while dealing with one of the characters.

"He had the money he owed us boss," said gangster one.

"All the money?" the boss asked.

"Plus a little interest, what should we do with him? Should we break something?" Gangster one asked.

"I don't think so, just let him go," the boss answered.

"That's right let me go, no wait please," Said the character, remembering the other two gangsters were holding him by his ankles off a roof.

I've always heard if you have to explain a joke it won't be funny but I think in this case it will work.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
