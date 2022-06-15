 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   A good blackout might help you forget that sorry old tattoo   (inquirer.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Kat Von D, Miami Ink, Tattoo, Tattooing, black ink, different blackout tattoos, blackout work, None of the artists  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"even between his legs "


OK, too much detail
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For when you really want to confuse the cops when they have to decide between arresting and shooting.
 
Sluggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smurfs are real.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use flesh colored ink.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you thought tattoos couldn't get any more ugly and stupid - they get more ugly and stupid.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment,
media.radaronline.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Al Jolson and Darth Maul had a baby
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's take our regret and make it even more regrettable...BRILLIANT!
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! We need some smart guy to post the old USA Today-style infographic with those hilarious explanations of what it actually means to be tattooed in each zone of one's body.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if anyone has ever gone into a tattoo shop and said, I want a full body tattoo and I want you to make me look like Corporal Nobby Nobs.
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you mean, you people?
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How it got here, I haven't a clue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: reyreyrey: Quick! We need some smart guy to post the old USA Today-style infographic with those hilarious explanations of what it actually means to be tattooed in each zone of one's body.

Ask and you shall receive.
[Fark user image image 425x425]


Thank you for getting that over with. It's like waiting for an annoying kid to tell the punchline of the worst joke.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't care what anyone thinks about my tatts, I love them.  I got them for me, and they have deep personal meaning.  That's why I got them on my back where I can't see them, and wear shirts that don't cover them when I go out.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They really just should have called Paisley to get them an appointment with Alice or Sketch and they would've been sorted right out.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tattoos are for easily influenced trash with poor decision making skills. Everytime I met a person with one, no matter their station in life, I know that deep down there is a fool lurking. Same with piercings, makeup, colorful or multi blend fabrics, jewelry, or shaven skin. The sheer hubris is offensive to all decent people.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have a terrible tattoo and I will never show it to anyone or tell anyone what it is.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, let the mentally unhinged man covered in ink cover us me ink! I will not regret this decision that will undo that other decision I now regret
 
fark account name
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Paint it Black - Vietnam War
Youtube niCG-LDrN9Q
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, I have this tattoo of a red door I don't like anymore. I guess I can have him paint it black.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At what point does that become blackface?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

12YearBid: [Fark user image 425x320]


That guy must have grandkids by now.

Little tattooed grandkids.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's racist!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: "even between his legs "


OK, too much detail


Are you not aroused?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

tonguedepressor: How it got here, I haven't a clue.

[Fark user image image 157x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I when l see folks all tatted up like that I always want someone to circle back when the subjects are in their 60's and get same/similar shots.
 
