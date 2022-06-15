 Skip to content
(KMBC Kansas City)   Ten Missouri schools closed for 2nd Amendment celebration   (kmbc.com) divider line
    Murica, Law enforcement agency, High school, Police, area school districts, Jackson County, Missouri, KMBC-TV, Blue Springs Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Nothing we can do about this," say residents in the only place on the planet this happens...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

erik-k: "Nothing we can do about this," say residents in the only place on the planet this happens...


That's the problem. If all teachers and students were required to carry guns, then schools would be safe and polite!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Announce it's an extended Juneteenth weekend to fark with the shiathole state.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, in Missouri shooting at people is considered the polite way of saying hello.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mass shootings not gonna stop until our farked up society quits giving people means and motive.  Which will be sometime next Thursday after never at current rate.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a solution to this problem, which I may as well post in this thread. As a country, we have obviously decided against repealing or amending the Second Amendment, or we would already have done it. Similarly, solving the underlying problem of mental health in this country is not feasible, even if were possible from a policy standpoint.

Therefore, I would like to present my Modest Proposal for a Permanent Solution to the Problem of Gun Violence. I call it: Suicide Awareness. Using AdCouncil and government resources, all we need to do is start a media campaign encouraging gun owners contemplating violence to turn their weapons on themselves instead of others. One catchy slogan I've come up with is "Don't shoot that kid, shoot yourself instead!" Obviously this is a work in progress--I'm sure you all can come up with better mottoes!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What the fark is wrong with our teenagers?

"trolling is cool they said, we'll all have fun they said"
 
wage0048
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: What the fark is wrong with our teenagers?

"trolling is cool they said, we'll all have fun they said"


Nothing a bullet to the base of the skull won't cure.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wage0048: MurphyMurphy: What the fark is wrong with our teenagers?

"trolling is cool they said, we'll all have fun they said"

Nothing a bullet to the base of the skull won't cure.


yeah,

but what about a solution for those of us that would like to head off the problem before we have to execute our fellow citizenry's crotchfruit for failing to launch in the most violent ways?
 
