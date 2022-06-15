 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID. Conspiracy theorists' heads asplode   (cbsnews.com) divider line
60
    News, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure he's been vaccinated. Pretty sure he's current on his boosters. Pretty sure that means his symptoms will be very mild, if present at all, and he'll be back up to 100 percent in under a week.

Pretty sure that people who find this "ironic" or "amusing" will miss every single point there is to glean from those facts.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how much glee and celebration is being expressed on Free Republic and Truth Social and all this sh*t bird sites.  I'm assuming tons.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the Fox take?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I find it amusing because it's ironic. The face of covid prevention contracted covid. Hahaha. Now he can represent the importance of vaccines and boosters as he continues his crusade against disease. Hahaha. Good for him and science. Peace.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I can't tell if the username checks out or not
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously this means Fauci has lost control of his own creation from the COVID-19 lab like Dr. Frankenfurter's Monster and now we all have to do the time warp again.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In all honesty, and i'm sure the guy takes every precaution possible, i'm surprised it took this long considering the varied number of people he must regularly come into contact with.

Both sides of the covid nut crowd should take this as a lesson.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Based on the numbers of dead unvaccinated Republicans, probably not as much as there was a couple of years ago.

/It's a real-world lesson in irony that they'll never be intelligent enough to understand.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is REALLY committed to this hoax. Gotta give him credit for that.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ting ting ting ting tingRing-ding-ding-ding-dingeringeding
 
Torchsong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SEE?!?!!?!
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Difficulty level: Neither vaccines nor previous infection are found to offer any significant protection against long covid (aka 'general whole-body multi-organ damage').

Assuming you're vaccinated and aren't Fat Human Bender, the acute course of the disease will almost certainly be no worse than a nasty cold... Until a month later, there's a 10-20% chance of waking up with [fill in the blank with goddamn anything].
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll check. What's your email?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Every public health measure recommended by Fauci was aimed at lessening the severity of the disease, and preventing lingering effects (long Covid) and death - not preventing people from getting it, at least after it became clear that a huge portion of this country was brainwashed into not acting on public health recommendations.  You pretending otherwise is a bad-faith argument.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat. I hope he pulls through quickly, and suffers no lingering after effects. Even mild and vaccinated cases can cause long-term problems. (Which is one of the reasons why I'm still masking up inside, even though.. most... people seem not to be anymore).

Given the number of people he probably interacts with daily, I'm actually amazed it took this farking long for him to contract it, though.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[citation needed]
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thread over. Next subject.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I guess Biden was wrong to call off the mask mandates! Y'all hear that, ever'body? We gots to show these unedjumucated Dummycrats how important masks and distancing are! Wear two masks! Maybe three! And stay so distanced you never even leave yer house! We'll show 'em!

/think it'll work? Maybe if we throw in some "Let's Go Brandons" and a heil Hitler salute or two?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I disagree. Masks are an attempt to try to prevent contracting covid, not reducing the severity. There was plants of information on how social distancing and vaccinations could PREVENT the spread of covid.
If vaccine also happen to also reduce the severity, yay. But that's certainly not how any of this has been framed.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You summarized the article without reading it.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

What about the mask recommendations? No social distance? Was I imagining those?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You sure about that?  I'm pretty sure I remember reading a bunch of stories last year about COVID patients whose long-COVID symptoms went away after they were finally able to get vaccinated.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Plants of information? Am I the conspiracist?
Ha! No. I took every precaution recommended and more. I kind of think it's a real threat.
Godspeed, Dr. Fauci.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How's his 5G signal now?
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size

/but seriously, all the best to Dr. Fauci
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this one of those, 'Could Jesus microwave a burrito so hot even he couldn't eat it' type things?
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-022-01453-0

Only 15% reduction in a study of 13 million cases.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

They're both. Masks have been shown to reduce your initial viral load when you are first infected, and initial viral load is often an indicator of how severe your illness will be. Take in less of the virus when first infected, you're less likely to have a bad case.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With the assholes he's had to deal with, it's no surprise he'd get pink eye.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Public health officials have always recommended an individual suite of measures - vaccination, masking, physical distancing - plus a suite of population measures - robust contact tracing, isolation of infected people, and avoiding large gatherings - to avert contracting Covid-19. No responsible public health official ever claimed that any one of these measures was sufficient on their own to avoid contracting the disease at all.  No individual can do all of those things by themselves, so asserting that masks are an attempt to prevent contracting Covid-19 just indicates that you don't know or don't accept all the measures required to dampen a pandemic.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: I disagree. Masks are an attempt to try to prevent contracting covid, not reducing the severity. There was plants of information on how social distancing and vaccinations could PREVENT the spread of covid.
If vaccine also happen to also reduce the severity, yay. But that's certainly not how any of this has been framed.


The political posturing on the issue was unfortunate and incredibly unhelpful (and yes, that includes the false confidence that was built up around mask-wearing), but if you ignored the talking heads and paid attention to real health professionals, you'd have heard it repeated again and again that wearing a mask was primarily to stop you from spreading the contagion, not from catching it. And when crowds of people stubbornly refused to wear any masks, and also happened to be the same people who refused to distance, avoid crowds, or practice even the most basic preventative measures, it's surprising the measures that were implemented worked as well as they did. We'll never know how much the recommended procedures might have greatly reduced the spread of COVID, because they were actively sabotaged from the start.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

We need to clarify the time period... early efforts were aimed at the hope of exterminating it to the point of reducing it to local outbreaks.

Once it became clear that the Traitor (may he burn alone in hell for eternity) had told 1/3 of the country to actively violate any and all infection control countermeasures, the plague rats made suppression hopeless and the focus turned towards preventing severe disease.

Since Omicron, the focus has turned to just ignoring the ongoing mass death with the ongoing shutdown of all means of even knowing how many cases there are, let alone any means of actually suppressing transmission. At this point, they're officially not even putting up a pretense any more.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Every individual precautionary measure - masks, social distancing, and finally, vaccines - is meant to reduce the stress on the public health system.  No responsible public health official claimed that any single measure was an absolute bar to getting infected at all, just reducing the probability of contracting the virus, and with vaccines, reducing the severity of the illness.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

He's also 81 years old, so it's still worrying.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How is this even news?
 
Spermbot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Health professionals definitely said that a well-fitted, NIOSH-approved, N-95 mask (with head straps) reduced your odds of contracting Covid-19. (Also see this article, section 4.2 and figure 3).
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope he pulls through quickly. As quickly as I pull through when I see Kate Upton pictures.

/Get well Doctor
//Sucky Job to be sure
///mmm Kate Upton
 
Spermbot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The data is decidedly mixed at this point. Following up on all the citations there is up to you.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Doctors deal with disease constantly, sometimes they do get sick, but their profession keeps their immune systems at tip top shape, when brother Fauci does retire from this plane of existence his work will be remembered, he fought hard to help
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wish he would have kept this a secret and licked every doorknob in DC
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

N-95 masks were not widely available, and the public was encouraged not to buy them because there was already a shortage of supply for health professionals. They're only available now because production went up, and mask requirements were relaxed leading to people not buying them all up anymore.

During the initial months of the pandemic, there was a waiting list just to get masks stitched from old T-shirts.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

(Capital square)
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Single data point: I've been wearing masks since the beginning, KN95s since early 2021 and N95s since late 2021 and never had it.

I never stopped spending 10-12 hours a week in the gym (gyms with zero filtration and shiat circulation) all through the delta and omicron waves. I know, for a fact, that I've been near people who were infectious with omicron at least 3 times.

I'm slowly moving towards being the only person I know who the monstrosity hasn't gotten at least once.

/Harley L-188 masks
//Excellent fit, over 99% filtration in NIOSH tests, and now $.50 ea
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Every measure was to SLOW the spread.  They didn't prevent, or lessen the severity of it.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From here on out, I won't feel disappointed if I get it.

/vaxxed
//boosted
///masked
 
Stibium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some also got better after taking antivirals. Those cases will improve when there are cryptic pockets of infection. Everyone else with organ damage won't see improvement, unfortunately.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Big noise every time somebody that's pro-vaccine gets it, like it's somehow ironic.
You know, like a doctor getting sick, or a mechanic whose car breaks down, or a barber needing a haircut or something.
 
