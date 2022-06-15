|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Your big massive dump of Fark
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-06-15 3:03:25 PM (10 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
204 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 3:21 PM (43 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Our friends over at Snopes are holding an interesting fundraiser this week: they're minting a limited run of 7,500 challenge coins, supposedly ones that you can produce anytime one of your family members mouths off about something they could have looked up on Snopes first. Worth checking out if you enjoy their stuff. Also someone had an interesting suggestion along those lines, let's kick some ideas around on TotalFark - join the discussion, and be sure to sign up for TotalFark if you're not already a member.
Thursday at 4 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Lucky, Christine and Dill. Looking at the pull pile as it stands right now, looks like we have a ton of material on AIs, new military equipment, and it's been a banner week for elephants for some strange reason. I'm gonna have to whittle this down further and lord knows what will happen between now and then. Although I definitely want "allegedly inebriated" on my tombstone. Plus more Indiana weirdness.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
gopher321 considered a possible complication of having vacuum-powered laundry chutes in your walls
EvilEgg explained why Uvalde's police chief didn't show up for his first City Council meeting
BetterMetalSnake had advice in case you're ever arrested
Ivo Shandor reassured anyone with concerns about Elon Musk's Boring Company building transportation tunnels in Fort Lauderdale
TappingTheVein had an idea for what Warner Bros. should do if they remove Amber Heard from the Aquaman sequel
OkieDookie identified what type of car was hit by a train
Dyalar noticed something fishy about a man's claim that his million-dollar wristwatch was stolen
Pocket Ninja explained why it makes sense that manufacturers are shrinking package sizes in response to inflation
Ragin' Asian pointed out a time an actor was so good in a role that you forgot who he was while watching
Rage Against the Thorazine had a name for the underground transportation network Elon Musk wants to build in Florida
Smart:
bloobeary looked at why megachurch members stood by their leader instead of the victims of his assaults
Xcott got déjà vu from a plan for an underground transportation network in Fort Lauderdale
Squid_for_Brains looked at why silicone breast implants are no longer banned
Vern discussed the sentence a former Police Chief got for trafficking 200 fully automatic machine guns
BizarreMan had a question about the Uvalde schools police chief
Pichu0102 admired a teacher's resolve
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Neighbors. The good, the bad, the ugly, and the weird
Smart: Jesus McSordid told us about helping neighbors
Funny: Hey Nurse! learned that kids will repeat anything they've heard you say
Politics Funny:
oldernell knew who was behind the People's Convoy sandwich scam
Private_Citizen did the math on 31 Patriot Front asshats getting arrested
bostonguy made the saddest Matthew McConaughey reference ever
MattytheMouse had an observation about the idiots who conspired to riot at an Idaho Pride event
Myrdinn thought the armed man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house should've tried a different tack
Politics Smart:
OdradekRex suggested a different school for Kyle Rittenhouse since Texas A&M doesn't want him
weddingsinger noticed a bunting of red flags in a description of an Arizona Senate candidate
Pocket Ninja thought that Rep. Ted Lieu should've skipped reciting for House members "what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality"
markie_farkie pointed out something the U.K. did to counter inflation
Lambskincoat figured certain people might have a personal interest in Kyle Rittenhouse not being admitted to Texas A&M
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Circusdog320 took over The Starry Night with a planet
Herb Utsmelz found out how titanium logs are made
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us some shiny metal ash
RedZoneTuba wanted to vacation Chris Christie style
whatsupchuck put some special sprinkles on this tasty cupcake
Herb Utsmelz discovered that an entertainment company is going to great lengths to promote their brand
Yammering_Splat_Vector wanted a new painting for the living room
bugdozer gave the Joker a mountain of hair
whatsupchuck made an exciting new upgrade to a classic toy
bugdozer enjoyed music from a surprising harpist
Farktography theme: Are We There Yet?
This one ended in a tie with Lovesandwich's Space Hot Dog Atlantis and gorrck's scenic Yaquina Head Lighthouse
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Walmart ditches coconut milk brand because it uses slave monkey labor to harvest the coconuts. This ends with man in loincloth railing at Statue of Liberty
If he stole both chlorine and sodium, he may get busted with a salt
Man tries to appeal directly to Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh under the Second Amendment
Two stuck after falling into vat of chocolate; choreographed musical number underway
Corn passes through intact
Five Tampa Bay Devil Rays player refuse to recognize Pride month, citing Jesus' command to love one another. I may have got that wrong somehow but you get the idea
UK barely holds onto its Johnson
The largest caravan ever assembled is set to arrive at America's southern border on July 15, 2022
Why don't they just hire taller pilots?
Pair o' gliders
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we learned that branding forced onto employees by corporate lawyers doesn't always get picked up by the general public. On the Quiz itself, we got two entries to the 1000 Club, where we'll be serving the new strawberry flavor of "Frosty Treats" as soon as we get them at our local Wendy's. Bring your own fries for dipping. Congrats to bradley547 who came out on top with a score of 1012 and HighwayBill in second with 1008. Kidsmakeyoucrazy made third with 991, S'moreSchnapps came in fourth with 991, and bjchrist made the top five with 974.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the definition of "arrogate". Only 35% of quiztakers recognized that it wasn't a screen for a ceiling fan, but it means claiming a privilege or right in a manner that is not fair or legal - as in, the media has dubbed the scandal involving the new mayor arrogantly arrogating the installation of ArrowGate Projectile Protection Panels in City Hall without approval from the City Council as "Aero-Gate".
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about how this month's idiot tourist decided to damage the Spanish Steps in Rome. 87% of quiztakers caught the story about the American tourist who threw her rented electric scooter down the stairs, causing damage to several steps. Interestingly, her and her male companion (who rolled his scooter down) were fined only €800 ($851) and banned from the site for six months. Apparently their defense of being really drunk at the time is a valid one in Rome.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the animated series "The Bad Batch" on Disney+. Only 50% of quiztakers knew that this was set in the Star Wars universe, meaning Disney should really work on their marketing. It's not a bad show at all - far better fare than the Saturday morning cartoons that transfixed us in the 1980s.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which city honored the late Prince with a street named after him. 93% of quiztakers recognized Minneapolis, MN as his hometown, Fun fact about Prince - "Prince" is his real name, not a stage name - unlike that weird symbol he used to get out of a bad record contract that made the graphics people at 1990s MTV have to work overtime.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
· · ·
10 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 10 of 10 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|