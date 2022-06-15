Fark NotNewsletter: Your big massive dump of Fark

 Skip to content
A message from Drew Curtis:  
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.

Our friends over at Snopes are holding an interesting fundraiser this week: they're minting a limited run of 7,500 challenge coins, supposedly ones that you can produce anytime one of your family members mouths off about something they could have looked up on Snopes first.  Worth checking out if you enjoy their stuff.  Also someone had an interesting suggestion along those lines, let's kick some ideas around on TotalFark -  join the discussion, and be sure to sign up for TotalFark if you're not already a member.

Thursday at 4 p.m. it's the Fark News Livestream with me, Lucky, Christine and Dill.  Looking at the pull pile as it stands right now, looks like we have a ton of material on AIs, new military equipment, and it's been a banner week for elephants for some strange reason.  I'm gonna have to whittle this down further and lord knows what will happen between now and then.  Although I definitely want "allegedly inebriated" on my tombstone.  Plus more Indiana weirdness.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
gopher321 considered a possible complication of having vacuum-powered laundry chutes in your walls
EvilEgg explained why Uvalde's police chief didn't show up for his first City Council meeting
BetterMetalSnake had advice in case you're ever arrested
Ivo Shandor reassured anyone with concerns about Elon Musk's Boring Company building transportation tunnels in Fort Lauderdale
TappingTheVein had an idea for what Warner Bros. should do if they remove Amber Heard from the Aquaman sequel
OkieDookie identified what type of car was hit by a train
Dyalar noticed something fishy about a man's claim that his million-dollar wristwatch was stolen
Pocket Ninja explained why it makes sense that manufacturers are shrinking package sizes in response to inflation
Ragin' Asian pointed out a time an actor was so good in a role that you forgot who he was while watching
Rage Against the Thorazine had a name for the underground transportation network Elon Musk wants to build in Florida

Smart:
bloobeary looked at why megachurch members stood by their leader instead of the victims of his assaults
Xcott got déjà vu from a plan for an underground transportation network in Fort Lauderdale
Squid_for_Brains looked at why silicone breast implants are no longer banned
Vern discussed the sentence a former Police Chief got for trafficking 200 fully automatic machine guns
BizarreMan had a question about the Uvalde schools police chief
Pichu0102 admired a teacher's resolve

CSB Sunday Morning themeNeighbors. The good, the bad, the ugly, and the weird
Smart: Jesus McSordid told us about helping neighbors
Funny: Hey Nurse! learned that kids will repeat anything they've heard you say

Politics Funny:
oldernell knew who was behind the People's Convoy sandwich scam
Private_Citizen did the math on 31 Patriot Front asshats getting arrested
bostonguy made the saddest Matthew McConaughey reference ever
MattytheMouse had an observation about the idiots who conspired to riot at an Idaho Pride event
Myrdinn thought the armed man who was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house should've tried a different tack

Politics Smart:
OdradekRex suggested a different school for Kyle Rittenhouse since Texas A&M doesn't want him
weddingsinger noticed a bunting of red flags in a description of an Arizona Senate candidate
Pocket Ninja thought that Rep. Ted Lieu should've skipped reciting for House members "what Jesus Christ said about homosexuality"
markie_farkie pointed out something the U.K. did to counter inflation
Lambskincoat figured certain people might have a personal interest in Kyle Rittenhouse not being admitted to Texas A&M


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
Circusdog320 took over The Starry Night with a planet
Herb Utsmelz found out how titanium logs are made
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us some shiny metal ash
RedZoneTuba wanted to vacation Chris Christie style
whatsupchuck put some special sprinkles on this tasty cupcake
Herb Utsmelz discovered that an entertainment company is going to great lengths to promote their brand
Yammering_Splat_Vector wanted a new painting for the living room
bugdozer gave the Joker a mountain of hair
whatsupchuck made an exciting new upgrade to a classic toy
bugdozer enjoyed music from a surprising harpist

Farktography themeAre We There Yet?
This one ended in a tie with Lovesandwich's Space Hot Dog Atlantis and gorrck's scenic Yaquina Head Lighthouse


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

Walmart ditches coconut milk brand because it uses slave monkey labor to harvest the coconuts. This ends with man in loincloth railing at Statue of Liberty

If he stole both chlorine and sodium, he may get busted with a salt

Man tries to appeal directly to Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh under the Second Amendment

Two stuck after falling into vat of chocolate; choreographed musical number underway

Corn passes through intact

Five Tampa Bay Devil Rays player refuse to recognize Pride month, citing Jesus' command to love one another. I may have got that wrong somehow but you get the idea

UK barely holds onto its Johnson

The largest caravan ever assembled is set to arrive at America's southern border on July 15, 2022

Why don't they just hire taller pilots?

Pair o' gliders


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on last week's Quiz, where we learned that branding forced onto employees by corporate lawyers doesn't always get picked up by the general public. On the Quiz itself, we got two entries to the 1000 Club, where we'll be serving the new strawberry flavor of "Frosty Treats" as soon as we get them at our local Wendy's. Bring your own fries for dipping. Congrats to bradley547 who came out on top with a score of 1012 and HighwayBill in second with 1008. Kidsmakeyoucrazy made third with 991, S'moreSchnapps came in fourth with 991, and bjchrist made the top five with 974.

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the definition of "arrogate". Only 35% of quiztakers recognized that it wasn't a screen for a ceiling fan, but it means claiming a privilege or right in a manner that is not fair or legal - as in, the media has dubbed the scandal involving the new mayor arrogantly arrogating the installation of ArrowGate Projectile Protection Panels in City Hall without approval from the City Council as  "Aero-Gate".

The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about how this month's idiot tourist decided to damage the Spanish Steps in Rome. 87% of quiztakers caught the story about the American tourist who threw her rented electric scooter down the stairs, causing damage to several steps. Interestingly, her and her male companion (who rolled his scooter down) were fined only €800 ($851) and banned from the site for six months. Apparently their defense of being really drunk at the time is a valid one in Rome. 

The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the animated series "The Bad Batch" on Disney+. Only 50% of quiztakers knew that this was set in the Star Wars universe, meaning Disney should really work on their marketing. It's not a bad show at all - far better fare than the Saturday morning cartoons that transfixed us in the 1980s.

The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which city honored the late Prince with a street named after him. 93% of quiztakers recognized Minneapolis, MN as his hometown, Fun fact about Prince - "Prince" is his real name, not a stage name - unlike that weird symbol he used to get out of a bad record contract that made the graphics people at 1990s MTV have to work overtime.

If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again on Friday.
(view entire blog)
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Me right now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just curious if we're still doing Headline of the Month. I haven't seen any winners announced for May.
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Just curious if we're still doing Headline of the Month. I haven't seen any winners announced for May.


May HOTM voting starting tomorrow!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DisseminationMonkey: Me right now:

[Fark user image 450x300] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fat, non-squirrely squirrels lying around eating junk food and smoking pot?  Oh fark, what have you become?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Drew: I definitely want "allegedly inebriated" on my tombstone.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Baby Elephant Walk - Music by Henry Mancini
Youtube oYu7c4Vkmp0


Seems fitting
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Big massive dump, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Dumbo Pink Elephants on Parade HD
Youtube jcZUPDMXzJ8


Or maybe this based on Drew's tombstone reference
 
