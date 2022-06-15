 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Unclear if Jodie Foster will be impressed
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most people want a drink, a sandwich, and a woman. He apparently ran to Twitter.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
James Brady unavailable for comment.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya know how Hinckley can become very popular with 81 million people?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shoot a President, vanish in the BoP forever.  That's my take.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Breaker Moran: Shoot a President, vanish in the BoP forever.  That's my take.


It was only Reagan.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Upon leaving confinement Hinckley told reporters, "They've kept me away from the news for forty years, but the Hollywood cowboy never pressed the red button like I thought, and there has never been a worse president since Reagan."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His aim sucked.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Breaker Moran: Shoot a President, vanish in the BoP forever.  That's my take.

It was only Reagan.


I never liked Reagan.  I was in 7th grade when it happened and it was announced and echoed over the PA throughout the huge middle school I attended to Tulsa, OK. One of my classmates jumped and yelped all jubilant.  He was an asshole just like you.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm in charge here!"
- Al Haig
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: AdmirableSnackbar: Breaker Moran: Shoot a President, vanish in the BoP forever.  That's my take.

It was only Reagan.

I never liked Reagan.  I was in 7th grade when it happened and it was announced and echoed over the PA throughout the huge middle school I attended to Tulsa, OK. One of my classmates jumped and yelped all jubilant.  He was an asshole just like you.


It's a good thing when bad things happen to bad people. It shouldn't be such a rare occurrence.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would imagine Jodie is having to harden her home security and hire extra security people. I know I would be if I were in her shoes. It must be a horror to have someone stalking you that has proven to be an obsessive gun nut that's not afraid to pull the trigger.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Too little, too late.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Spoiler: He's actually been free since 2016.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only he had been a better shot
 
Master P but not that one
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some of the Twitter replies are golden.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, like they say you only live once...


Only Live Once
Youtube gVfGwFqg_SQ
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this going to be like Garrett Morris in that SNL sketch?

"♬ I'm gonna get me a shotgun and kill all the POTUS I see...♬"
 
veale728
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well that Twatter thread is full of wonderful people.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

covfefe: Most people want a drink, a sandwich, and a woman. He apparently ran to Twitter.


Clear evidence he's a danger to himself and others.
 
Bonobo62
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should have let him out four years ago, when we needed him.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I would imagine Jodie is having to harden her home security and hire extra security people. I know I would be if I were in her shoes. It must be a horror to have someone stalking you that has proven to be an obsessive gun nut that's not afraid to pull the trigger.


She got that locked down decades ago.  Panic Room was a documentary.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Your files say you've served 40 years of a life sentence. You feel you've been rehabilitated?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, John, about Jodie Foster, there's no easy way to tell you this..but
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
... is the 20 in @JohnHinckley20 meant to be 2.0, since he's a Junior.....or are there 20 other people out there using @JohnHinkley as a handle?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nytmare: Your files say you've served 40 years of a life sentence. You feel you've been rehabilitated?


Stop wasting his time, and let him stamp his form, Sonny. Because to tell you the truth, he doesn't give a shiat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: ... is the 20 in @JohnHinckley20 meant to be 2.0, since he's a Junior.....or are there 20 other people out there using @JohnHinkley as a handle?


Wait until you see how many people are using @JohnWilkesBooth.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Well, like they say you only live once...


[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gVfGwFqg_SQ]


Suicidal Tendencies I Shot Reagan
Youtube QvM4MH_VnsQ
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Ya know how Hinckley can become very popular with 81 million people?


No. How?
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Breaker Moran: Shoot a President, vanish in the BoP forever.  That's my take.

It was only Reagan.


Who gutted mental health care.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Confabulat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nytmare: Your files say you've served 40 years of a life sentence. You feel you've been rehabilitated?


He was acquitted on all charges due to insanity. This was a time when our judicial system wasn't quite as insane.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it easier or harder for him to get a gun today than before Reagan?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

covfefe: Most people want a drink, a sandwich, and a woman. He apparently ran to Twitter.


Kind of a red flag, but not as bad as his idea he's going to be a rock star at 67 years old. What happens when THOSE plans don't pan out?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The children of rich Republicans just won't ever go to jail, even after shooting the president
 
p51d007
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And now, he will "get rich" from interviews, podcasts, magazine/book shows and on and on.
I HOPE he got the medical & mental attention he needed and will better himself.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: His aim sucked.


He also used a damn .22 IIRC....I mean, a .22??
 
