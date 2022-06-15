 Skip to content
(Thrillist)   The Seventh Level of Hell is now offering a non-stop flight to the Eighth Level of Hell   (thrillist.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is La Guardia that bad, or is it just a residual memory of when it was that bad?  I only flew threw there once a few years back, but I remember it being pretty easy.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if you could save time flying to EWR instead of driving across New York?  Newark should be at least one level of hell by itself. Maybe one of the malebolgia.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Villages has its own airport now?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: I wonder if you could save time flying to EWR instead of driving across New York?  Newark should be at least one level of hell by itself. Maybe one of the malebolgia.


We do have Devils in Newark.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why the fark would you fly NYC to Hartford?  Just the time dealing with the airport and getting to it at either end is more than it takes Amtrak to make the whole trip.  Or just use the NYC MTA most of the way (using the Long Island Railroad) and take a ferry the rest of the way.  Either option would be cheaper and faster than flying.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Is La Guardia that bad, or is it just a residual memory of when it was that bad?  I only flew threw there once a few years back, but I remember it being pretty easy.


The terminals are hell, but they're apparently rebuilding them so it may be better now. It's been a long time since I've been through.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Only an hour flight, but you need to be there an hour ahead of time, and that's after getting to the airport itself.  Might as well take an e-bike or a moped.
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the one connecting LaGuardia and Albany, New York

That would be the brazillionth level of hell.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How are they stretching a 101 mile flight, into one hour?

Are they taxiing halfway there?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Only an hour flight, but you need to be there an hour ahead of time, and that's after getting to the airport itself.  Might as well take an e-bike or a moped.


When it takes an hour to get to the airport you need to be at three hours in advance of your one hour flight, you're only saving 3 hours versus bicycling the entire way.
 
