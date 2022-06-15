 Skip to content
(WPBF West Palm Beach)   Florida Man admits to intentionally hitting a police car because he "felt like he was already in jail." Well, he does live in Florida   (wpbf.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Battery, Assault, marked patrol vehicle, Crime, Palm Beach County, Florida, Traffic, Law enforcement agency powers  
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know the feeling!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khatores: I know the feeling!


You live in Florida?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demolish the police

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably cheaper than a divorce.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna know the difference after his first rectal cavity search.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some men will REFUSE to admit they made an error in driving. No matter the consequences.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tate Turner," sounds like a NASCAR driver who'll never score any cup points.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such is life
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as in... wearing a mask is tyranny, or prisoner of circumstance type ting?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: "Tate Turner," sounds like a NASCAR driver who'll never score any cup points.


He quite NASCAR to go into porn as "Taint Turner."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just the insanity creeping in.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he wasn't in hell with his back broke. Yet.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dad I'm In Jail
Youtube zHon8E0H9B8
 
khatores
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dodo David: khatores: I know the feeling!

You live in Florida?


Yes and it's consistently hot as hell here. After a while you just get used to being drenched in sweat whenever you venture out of reach of an air conditioner.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khatores: Dodo David: khatores: I know the feeling!

You live in Florida?

Yes and it's consistently hot as hell here. After a while you just get used to being drenched in sweat whenever you venture out of reach of an air conditioner.


my hair wouldn't look nice, ever
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nice! Props G.B. great track!

Gordon Bennett: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zHon8E0H9B8?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]



I had to read the article to make sure it wasn't a guy I know who did the same thing to a BMW after he spent a week on a booze bender.   Beat the living shiat out of a random BMW outside the bar that had just cut him off.

Spent a week in jail before anyone bothered to get his ass out.
 
