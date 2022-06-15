 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   US travel writer ruins it for millions of true Nessie believers, brands Loch Ness a 'boring, overhyped' lake and says the monster is a hoax   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Alternative headline: US blogger with travel writing aspirations but little to no name recognition realizes that internet clickbait can be a quick way to build an audience.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he put out the obvious truth?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he was In Search of... some clicks.
 
drtgb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Loc Ness is in a very lovely area of Scotland, monster or not.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"This is the most written about, over-hyped attraction ever.  Here's my take on it."
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drtgb: Loc Ness is in a very lovely area of Scotland, monster or not.


This. Did a boat tour of Loch Ness. It was beautiful and the history the guide shared was interesting. There are worse ways to spend an hour.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Whit a glaikit wee nyaff.
Putting aside any considerations of Nessie's existence, Loch Ness is a lovely place. Castle Urquhart is well worth a visit.
 
I'm an excellent driver [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sherlock Holmes academy has revoked his diploma.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drtgb: Loc Ness is in a very lovely area of Scotland, monster or not.


But the touristy tackiness around the "monster" is not. Stay away from that and it is indeed beautiful.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A lot of jaded Americans here who have never been exposed to the Family Ness...
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was about time somebody revealed the truth!
 
apoptotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet he's a lot of fun at parties.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Did something happen to the "Obvious" tag?!
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait until tourists learn about the Bondo Warriors
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: drtgb: Loc Ness is in a very lovely area of Scotland, monster or not.

This. Did a boat tour of Loch Ness. It was beautiful and the history the guide shared was interesting. There are worse ways to spend an hour.


Go to to Scotland?
I saw the Scotch in their natural habitat, and it weren't pretty. I'd seen them huddling in stations before, being loud but... this time I was surrounded. Everywhere I went it felt like they were watching me; fish-white flesh puckered by the Highland breeze; tight eyes peering out for fresh meat; screechy, booze-soaked voices hollering out for a taxi to take 'em halfway up the road to the next all-night watering hole. A shatter of glass; a round of applause; a sixteen-year-old mother of three vomiting in an open sewer, bairns looking on, chewing on potato cakes. I ain't never going back... not never.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Something tells me this guy begins a lot of sentences with "Well, actually"
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: "This is the most written about, over-hyped attraction ever.  Here's my take on it."


The headline says Loch Ness. The writer actually went to Graceland?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

apoptotic: I bet he's a lot of fun at parties.


This is probably the LEAST obnoxious contrarian take I've heard in a long time.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: So he put out the obvious truth?


Not too shabby for someone who graduated last in their class at the Romero School of Online Journalism
 
