 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Slashed in a flash during a clash over cash and hash. Left a gash, then dashed that bash, but that trash will crash   (sports.yahoo.com) divider line
8
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

319 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 1:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Was it in a Nash? Did the sash cause a rash? Was there whiplash?

/Why won't it rhyme with wash?
//Gosh!
///Three to nosh.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
White t-shirts and red pants?  Assign the case to the Fashion Police.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
better evac him to the M*A*S*H
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Balderdash.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: White t-shirts and red pants?  Assign the case to the Fashion Police.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You really made a splash with that headline, it's a smash!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The headline gave me a rash.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.