(Global News (Canada))   Monkeypox virus transmitted via close interpersonal contacts and isn't a sexually transmitted disease, says WHO after reports that the virus was found in the semen of patients. In case exchanging semen didn't qualify as close interpersonal contact   (globalnews.ca) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What if it was a glory hole?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Depends how far you can shoot it, I guess.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
5-7 feet on average.

/according to the police reports
//humble-not-humble brag
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, not always.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I belonged to a semen exchange once.   Every month, you get a name and address in the mail, and you send them a jar of your spunk. A week later, they send you a jar of theirs.

Weirdest Christmas present grandma ever got me.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
COVID is in poop. So, then, everyone who catches COVID is a poop eater, yeah?
 
Stibium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You mean to say that a pathogen that can spread through bodily fluids was found in bodily fluids? What next, ebola?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait so like bill and Monica
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Stibium: You mean to say that a pathogen that can spread through bodily fluids was found in bodily fluids? What next, ebola?


If we play our cards right.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Still think farking monkeys is  bad idea and you should stop doing it.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Se(a)men trifecta in play!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Se(a)men trifecta in play!


Mmmmmmmm
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Sexually transmitted disease" is a more restrictive category, implying that transmission will not happen without unprotected sexual contact. They are correct to say that monkeypox is not in that category. It does not mean that sexual contact is safe.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "Sexually transmitted disease" is a more restrictive category, implying that transmission will not happen without unprotected sexual contact. They are correct to say that monkeypox is not in that category. It does not mean that sexual contact is safe.


It will still be called TEH GAY PLAGUE by Team Red.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "Sexually transmitted disease" is a more restrictive category, implying that transmission will not happen without unprotected sexual contact. They are correct to say that monkeypox is not in that category. It does not mean that sexual contact is safe.


Yep. Just like food bore illness.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So someone just gave a monkey a hand job then?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just call it semenpox. That'll bump up jimmy hat usage.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cum and see the monkeypox exhibit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I infected a woman with parasites once.

We're hoping they move out by their mid-20s.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They are trying to avoid a stigma by saying that it  is getting passed by sluts.  but it is.  Like a lot of AIDS cases.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have nothing to do with this except that one time in college.
 
reyreyrey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: They are trying to avoid a stigma by saying that it  is getting passed by sluts.  but it is.  Like a lot of AIDS cases.


A pox on your bridge, troll...
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's the topic of discussion in here?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scrumpox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I disavow any knowledge of disease passed through close personal contact
 
fark yews
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think they are just saying no evidence it is respiratory aerosol?  would expect to find in bodily fluids.   Vaccination started with scraping cowpox lesions and infecting your own (gardner's?) child to prove it helps against smallpox.  moneypox seems to be a distant cousin of the cow.  That was before oral bleach and intravenous laser therapies were invented by #45.

I can't find the reference, but I think a senator and I am thinking the name
Hammer was crucified over saying you can get hiv from tears.  HIV is found in tears in some people.  Viral load and transmission risk is probably low, but theoretically possible.  I seem to remember an a-hole that got into trouble for something that was improbable, but not wrong.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: "Sexually transmitted disease" is a more restrictive category, implying that transmission will not happen without unprotected sexual contact. They are correct to say that monkeypox is not in that category. It does not mean that sexual contact is safe.


Colloquially, HIV is discussed as a sexually transmitted disease, but it's really a bloodborne disease(and the definition of bloodborne includes other bodily fluids).  Herpes is also discussed as a sexually transmitted disease, but it only requires physical contact.  It helps to center on specific vectors so that people pay closer attention and use the proper precautions.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I infected a woman with parasites once.

We're hoping they move out by their mid-20s.


Damn how long do crabs live?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is what "exchanging seamen" looks like, subby. Get your mind out of the gutter. You absolutely disgust me!

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fark yews
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Ivo Shandor: "Sexually transmitted disease" is a more restrictive category, implying that transmission will not happen without unprotected sexual contact. They are correct to say that monkeypox is not in that category. It does not mean that sexual contact is safe.

Colloquially, HIV is discussed as a sexually transmitted disease, but it's really a bloodborne disease(and the definition of bloodborne includes other bodily fluids).  Herpes is also discussed as a sexually transmitted disease, but it only requires physical contact.  It helps to center on specific vectors so that people pay closer attention and use the proper precautions.


I think we said the same thing but you betterized it!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Just call it semenpox. That'll bump up jimmy hat usage.


Spunkypox.
 
12349876
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I infected a woman with parasites once.

We're hoping they move out by their mid-20s.


It's called marriage.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cockspox
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have no confidence in anything the WHO ever says again. Less than the CDC.
 
fark yews
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: I have no confidence in anything the WHO ever says again. Less than the CDC.


based on what?  They called an early alarm for Covid.  both did.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Let's all watch WHO bobbing and weaving like Barry Sanders.
 
SusanY
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently, it's called monkeypox because it was first identified in a lab monkey, but the main disease vector isn't monkeys - the vector is hypothesised to be some kind of rat. People mostly get it (in Africa) from working outdoors.

So while everyone is joking about an STD from monkeyfarking, it's more like contact with places rates have been.

It would, presumably not be good if it became endemic in Rattus Norvegicus, the New York Pizza Rat.
 
