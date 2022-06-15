 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Navy relieves so many officers of command all at the same time people are starting to question if maybe they crashed an aircraft carrier into an island or something   (nypost.com) divider line
76
    More: Strange, United States Navy, Navy, US Navy, Capt. Larry Repass, Cmdr. Peter Lesaca, military branch, Military ranks of the United States Navy, high standards  
•       •       •

2132 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



76 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like they've ran aground on another Fat Leonard.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many seamen on the poop deck?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As unstable as things have become, I'd wonder if this was purging the crazies, or if the crazies are purging the normals.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else notice that the fired people are all either  Black or chubby?

This must mean something that we should get angry about.

/Team Chubb
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jan 6th footage got found
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think "don't crash the boat" would be one of the first things they learned in sea captain school... but apparently that's an elective and not a key part of the curriculum.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't read the comments
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, but the strawberries that's... that's where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with... geometric logic... that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox DID exist, and I'd have produced that key if they hadn't of pulled the Caine out of action. I, I, I know now they were only trying to protect some fellow officers...
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: As unstable as things have become, I'd wonder if this was purging the crazies, or if the crazies are purging the normals.


My first thought, also.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the head of the Navy boot camp got the boot
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fat Leonard will do that. Wonder if there will be a movie
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead girl or live boy.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Fat Leonard will do that. Wonder if there will be a movie


It could be a great comedy, probably do very well overseas too.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Refused the covid vax and just getting around to being fired?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I would think "don't crash the boat" would be one of the first things they learned in sea captain school... but apparently that's an elective and not a key part of the curriculum.


If the squadron commander of a the EAW detachment crashes the boat, you have bigger problems.
 
StressMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: don't read the comments


I looked at the comments Ray
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 out of five Black?

How many Black officers are there in the Navy doubt it is anywhere near 40 percent
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my parents moved out of my childhood home, it was bought by a nice family.  The father was the Captain of a nuclear submarine, which my father found impressive and rightly so.  About a year later, said Captain was busted on possession of child pornography.  The local news filmed B-roll outside the house.  When I saw it on the TV, I thought, "Look at the pear trees!  I planted those pear trees when I was a little kid and now they're taller than the house!"  It was pretty cool.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: 2 out of five Black?

How many Black officers are there in the Navy doubt it is anywhere near 40 percent


So if the firings were justified what does race have to do with it?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: don't read the comments


massivelyop.comView Full Size


...what a bunch of gossipy rumor spreaders. Or manure spreaders. Same thing.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Lesaca appears to be a common surname in the Philippines
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: don't read the comments


memegenerator.netView Full Size


... they really don't like "wokeness".
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect rising global tensions and instability is causing the Navy to take stock and relieve those from command who's abilities they find questionable
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking Subordinates.
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cwheelie: don't read the comments


Dang it! Now I have to go read the comments.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good grief.  I was on Active Duty between 1987 and 1994.  I think I. That timeframe I read about two incidents where a CO was relived due to a loss in confidence.  I can't count how many I've read about in the last decade (and I don't count the CO of the Roosevelt.)
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: spongeboob: 2 out of five Black?

How many Black officers are there in the Navy doubt it is anywhere near 40 percent

So if the firings were justified what does race have to do with it?


As long as everyone is getting graded to the same standard I have no problem but if they are holding people of color to a higher standard I do have a problem with that.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was talking with a Navy veteran. Really amazing how they had to figure when and how to fire the big guns to hit a target miles away the size of a school bus. All done with a slide rule in a matter of seconds from the deck of a pitching and rolling ship. Sometimes they even got it correct! And other times they targeted the commanding officers position on shore by "accident" during drills just for shiats and giggles. Ooop stray one got away from us. Rogue wave. Wind gust. Sorry sir.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I would think "don't crash the boat" would be one of the first things they learned in sea captain school... but apparently that's an elective and not a key part of the curriculum.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


The required reading was too expensive for the budget.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Good grief.  I was on Active Duty between 1987 and 1994.  I think I. That timeframe I read about two incidents where a CO was relived due to a loss in confidence.  I can't count how many I've read about in the last decade (and I don't count the CO of the Roosevelt.)


There's been a handful in the last several months

Link

Link
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I would think "don't crash the boat" would be one of the first things they learned in sea captain school... but apparently that's an elective and not a key part of the curriculum.


That and "don't tip the boat over".


/sailing with a cargo full of love and devotion
 
Malenfant
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: cwheelie: don't read the comments

[memegenerator.net image 390x242]

... they really don't like "wokeness".


Republicans feel like it's OK to announce that rejecting bigotry is offensive to them. They think we're a shiathole country meant to cater to stupid bigots, and they may be right.
 
Bslim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did I miss the moment when "reassigned" became "fired."
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Now do the MAGAT that held up an entire deployment because he refused to get vaccinated.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wish they would make another Hot Shots movie
 
Alebak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it just the navy or is that only what we've heard about so far?
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: fire the big guns


Sounds like that's what the Navy is doing now, figuratively.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Naval Justice school CO got fired May 31st, should probably be on the list
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Probably a bit of both racism and the Admiral problem that the Navy has.   There is less than two commissioned boats per Admiral.  The bureaucracy is extremely top-heavy with basically a conveyor belt of promotions marking the later stages of officers' careers.  The whole situation is a taxpayer-funded scam.

So if they can thin the ranks of the less desirable, they will.  The military branches need a full colonic, especially the Navy and Airforce.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cwheelie: don't read the comments


The NYP comments consistently set the bar for low-effort, "dumbest blue-collar man in a Staten Island bar" idiocy.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
anyone remember "tailhook"?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Miss Burns: cwheelie: don't read the comments

Dang it! Now I have to go read the comments.


They all read like they come from the same AI Bot farm.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When one of my kids was in the Navy I learned that when something like a collision happens, regardless of who's at fault, the captain of the boat is relieved of duty.  It happened when the USS San Francisco collided with a sea mount.  Investigations found, as I recall, that the charts on the boat were out of date.  Didn't matter though, the captain was still out of there pronto.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Weird.  I've seen stories about dismissals, sure - but never this many at a time.

So it was after a command review, and they're not in the same command team.  I wonder what they all have in common - was there an incident they were all involved in while serving together elsewhere and they got moved around like a priest rapist until someone finally said they had to go?

Or is it just that the approving authority finally got around to signing the paperwork?

They might be guys who participated in the 1/6 insurrection, but if they were being disciplined for insurrection, they'd be court-martialed, right?

Very odd.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All caught banging the same trans Hooker?
 
trippdogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Loss of confidence in his ability to command..."

The top brass knows (and has always known) a huge part of the canoe club is basically one big shiatshow.  This type of reaction only comes when a local commander is no longer able to properly conceal their mess.

/a master chief is not an officer
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the Navy lost confidence in them, there is a way to get it back. A meal
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Putin has some command openings.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: spongeboob: 2 out of five Black?

How many Black officers are there in the Navy doubt it is anywhere near 40 percent

So if the firings were justified what does race have to do with it?


Yep. This b******* is getting really f****** old on Fark.
 
Avast ye Scallywag
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: farkitallletitend: fire the big guns

Sounds like that's what the Navy is doing now, figuratively.


O5 Unit level COs are not the "big guns". Maybe you could argue this for the Captain in charge of recruiting, but that's generally the type of gig given as a twilight tour for an O6 on their way out.

Commanding Officer is a convenient scapegoat for higher ups to come down on for things caused by larger issues, as it  looks like the Navy is taking things seriously while protecting the Flag officers who are actually the problem. 

/Those who care don't matter and those who matter don't care.
//probably not as catchy a slogan as "Accelerate Your Life"
 
Displayed 50 of 76 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.