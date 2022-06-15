 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Weeners You know what else was mega about prehistoric monster shark Megalodon? And what do you mean 'is'?
29
    More: Weeners, Shark, Great white shark, Megalodon, terrifying prehistoric shark, Elasmobranchii, extinct species of shark, Lamnidae, social media users  
•       •       •

985 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 15 Jun 2022 at 5:50 PM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok then.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was...something.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alechemist: Ok then.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Ok then.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no...don't tell me...I want to guess...
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you haven't seen it, that movie "The Meg" is hilarious. In a good way. Like, it's dumb but knows it's dumb. And the shark in it is terrifying. That part when the shark bites the undersea glass dome-looking thing because it sees the little girl standing there .... LOL.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffffft, only 20-feet?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1U8Z24p33k

It eats baby whales!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you haven't seen it, that movie "The Meg" is hilarious. In a good way. Like, it's dumb but knows it's dumb. And the shark in it is terrifying. That part when the shark bites the undersea glass dome-looking thing because it sees the little girl standing there .... LOL.


It's megadumb and is fun. A $100M SyFy movie.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20 feet long, only an inch wide
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't a Meg bite.

Megs have teeth bigger than my hand and a mouth so big you can drive a sedan through it.

I have a small Meg tooth and it's still massive.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you haven't seen it, that movie "The Meg" is hilarious. In a good way. Like, it's dumb but knows it's dumb. And the shark in it is terrifying. That part when the shark bites the undersea glass dome-looking thing because it sees the little girl standing there .... LOL.

It's megadumb and is fun. A $100M SyFy movie.


 Statham, totally sold it, the rest of the ensemble were also game (even Ruby Rose who is usually straight-to-RedBox on her best day). A fun flick worth an afternoon.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: 20 feet long, only an inch wide

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: alechemist: Ok then.

[Fark user image 850x446]


Ok then.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we mention is has a 20ft dong? Because it has a 20ft dong.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's the Daily Star. So, it's either boobs or penis.

Since our Theraspid progenitors

Look. I'll just click the link. Obviously it'll be a cock.

Confirmed.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: Pffffft, only 20-feet?


Not everyone can be hung like us.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bslim: (even Ruby Rose who is usually straight-to-RedBox on her best day).


billboard.comView Full Size

I don't watch Ruby Rose movies for her acting abilities.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Did we mention is has a 20ft dong? Because it has a 20ft dong.


They sure do like mentioning that.
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Bslim: (even Ruby Rose who is usually straight-to-RedBox on her best day).

[billboard.com image 850x562]
I don't watch Ruby Rose movies for her acting abilities.


I won't argue with that 😀
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It also swam in the deepest, coldest parts of the ocean.
So, every time it saw a she-shark, this happened;

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: That isn't a Meg bite.

Megs have teeth bigger than my hand and a mouth so big you can drive a sedan through it.

I have a small Meg tooth and it's still massive.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Came to say this.  It's bite size was 9.8 feet on average.  That other shark would've been cut completely in half if not 3 pieces.

Plus animal and creatures got so big back then because the oxygen content of the atmosphere was a lot higher, which means everything was more efficient, any creature acclimated to that sort of oxygen levels in atmosphere and the water would mean they couldn't physically grow to that size.

It's just impossible.

Higher oxygen levels mean they can get oxygen to their further muscles without exploding their hearts, so it's physically impossible.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Megalodong?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Extinct definition 'having no living members, no longer in existence.' Not resting or stunned.

Megalodon is not pining for the fjords, he has passed on.  Megalodon is no more.  Megalodon has ceased to be.  Megalodon expired and gone to meet his maker.  Megalodon is bereft of life, he rests in peace, and is pushing up the daisies.  Megalodon's metabolic processes are now history. Megalodon is off the saltwater.  Megalodon kicked the bucket, shuffled off this mortal coil, run down the curtain and joined the choir invisible.
 
Bslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: Megalodong?


The name of my special edition line of all purpose massagers.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Qwurky1: Megalodong?


I see a SyFy, Vivid Video crossover on the horizon.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That must be why there's a continuous fossil record of megalodon teeth from prehistoric times until present day.  That or the remaining ones evolved to stop dying and shedding their teeth.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Bslim: (even Ruby Rose who is usually straight-to-RedBox on her best day).

[billboard.com image 850x562]
I don't watch Ruby Rose movies for her acting abilities.


Beauty
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Plus animal and creatures got so big back then because the oxygen content of the atmosphere was a lot higher, which means everything was more efficient, any creature acclimated to that sort of oxygen levels in atmosphere and the water would mean they couldn't physically grow to that size.

It's just impossible.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/megalodon isn't all that old, only about 23-3Mya; oxygen levels weren't wildly different
 
