(CNN) The power grid in Texas is being saved by wind and solar power instead of the usual Texas Tea (cnn.com)
58
    Wind power, Renewable energy, Texas grid operator ERCOT projects, higher solar numbers, Fossil fuel, early heat wave, Wind, anti-renewables  
•       •       •

aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?


Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I know that my company is giving serious consideration to our brick and mortar operations in Texas. We can't sell product in that environment. Neither can our competition.
 
fat boy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time to go shoot some insulators, ya farkin rednecks
 
goodncold
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!


You just burn the carcasses of the birds that were killed during the day to produce power.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!


this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Australia is kicking arse with like 25% of households having rooftop solar. That's around 10x what we have in the US. Apparently the cost of installation permits in the US is a significant factor in that equation.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We're trying to get off the oil tit here in Texass, y'all.
The new iteration of these f*ckers is flat out sexy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently


Looks like you might need one of these.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!


Batteries.
You might want to check it out.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lol let's see if Hot Wheels publicly says this

/Sarcasm
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

goodncold: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

You just burn the carcasses of the birds that were killed during the day to produce power.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently


Shakes tiny fist...
 
robodog
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently


Not really, very little of the green energy is backed by batteries (less than 2% in Texas, 1,100MW of battery vs 33,000MW of wind and 23,600MW of solar)
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Australia is kicking arse with like 25% of households having rooftop solar. That's around 10x what we have in the US. Apparently the cost of installation permits in the US is a significant factor in that equation.


More than just that, though.

Of all the things trying to kill you in Australia, the sun is probably the most deadly. Avoiding skin cancer is the Australian national sport. Point is, Australian sun is really intense, and there's not as much of a tree canopy as there is in the US for large swaths of Australia.

Meanwhile, I looked at a third-party site (that is, not trying to sell me anything) on the feasibility of rooftop solar for myself. Average savings for my city over the course of 20 years: $0. Average savings for my house over the same period of time: $200 a year, presumably mostly in the later years. Admittedly I'm out East, it probably makes a farkload more sense for people in the desert.

Solar energy can be great for the grid and rooftop solar can be great for lots of places, but rooftop solar isn't currently for everyone.
 
thy crotch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

Looks like you might need one of these.
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]

But he/she/they said "seriously".  All sarcasm claims are therefore null and void.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Lol let's see if Hot Wheels publicly says this

/Sarcasm


Wut..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rv4-farker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: We're trying to get off the oil tit here in Texass, y'all.
The new iteration of these f*ckers is flat out sexy.
[Fark user image 425x318]


You do know that electrical power generation has almost nothing to do with oil. Right?

/s flag missing?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The windmills will also help keep any migrating chelonians cool.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently


That's just wrong.

Some of them use recycled Tesla batteries.

https://www.tesla.com/powerpack
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!


You bone subby's mom to stay warm like the rest of us.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently

Shakes tiny fist...


thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently


(Trump said the cancer thing aleister was referring to, and Trump has definitely also said that about wind, and if I had to guess, solar, too.)
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: SpaceMonkey-66: Lol let's see if Hot Wheels publicly says this

/Sarcasm

Wut..
[Fark user image image 425x318]


I was supposed to make a Hot Wheels comment.
There are at least 2 in that pic.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: SpaceMonkey-66: Lol let's see if Hot Wheels publicly says this

/Sarcasm

Wut..
[Fark user image 425x318]


False advert: I've beaten my share of Texan meat in my day.
 
robodog
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Fireproof: fragMasterFlash: Australia is kicking arse with like 25% of households having rooftop solar. That's around 10x what we have in the US. Apparently the cost of installation permits in the US is a significant factor in that equation.

More than just that, though.

Of all the things trying to kill you in Australia, the sun is probably the most deadly. Avoiding skin cancer is the Australian national sport. Point is, Australian sun is really intense, and there's not as much of a tree canopy as there is in the US for large swaths of Australia.

Meanwhile, I looked at a third-party site (that is, not trying to sell me anything) on the feasibility of rooftop solar for myself. Average savings for my city over the course of 20 years: $0. Average savings for my house over the same period of time: $200 a year, presumably mostly in the later years. Admittedly I'm out East, it probably makes a farkload more sense for people in the desert.

Solar energy can be great for the grid and rooftop solar can be great for lots of places, but rooftop solar isn't currently for everyone.


Yeah, I'm in the same situation, cheap grid plus being nearly as overcast as Seattle means panels make no sense here. But when I start snowbirding I'm going to add about a kW of solar plus a few dozen kWh of battery to my trailer. I want the option to be able to boondock in the high desert in the winter and run a DC AC unit for the bedroom if needed.
 
goodncold
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently


Check out the molten metal batteries for grid scale power storage.
Its pretty hot.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
B-b-but I was assured by half of Facebook that wind turbines freezing over was literally the only reason for the Texas ice storm power outages! They had a six-year-old pic of a turbine being de-iced and everything!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently


Not really, you're not storing the output of those megawatt turbines in some banks of batteries. They balance out the demand with natural gas etc. In an ideal non TX world.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Maud Dib: SpaceMonkey-66: Lol let's see if Hot Wheels publicly says this

/Sarcasm

Wut..
[Fark user image 425x318]

False advert: I've beaten my share of Texan meat in my day.


Oh shiat. Are you gonna get flagged Farkdotcom Pink , Or was that a metaphor?🤣
Happy Pride month, Fab Farkers.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: goodncold: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

You just burn the carcasses of the birds that were killed during the day to produce power.

[Fark user image 184x273]


Now, hold up a minute!  Birds are like wood (or witches for that matter), you can't just burn them green.  You've got to season them until they're dry enough to burn.  Then, they burn up real good like!

(Throws another bird on the fire)
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size



You know we need one. Resistance is futile
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

rv4-farker: Maud Dib: We're trying to get off the oil tit here in Texass, y'all.
The new iteration of these f*ckers is flat out sexy.
[Fark user image 425x318]

You do know that electrical power generation has almost nothing to do with oil. Right?

/s flag missing?


Natural gas production is part of that whole mess.
If they don't flare it off.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yes but "wind&solarman" doesn't have quite the same sexy ring to it that "oilman" does. I mean, who wants to hook up with some clean cut nance in the back of his Prius when you could have a barrel-bellied dude fingerbanging you with tar under his nails in the cab of his Hemi?
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Australia is kicking arse with like 25% of households having rooftop solar. That's around 10x what we have in the US. Apparently the cost of installation permits in the US is a significant factor in that equation.


Dunno how Australia works but our incentive system here is backwards.

I had consults with a few local outfits to put up panels on our house. The bid I considered to be the best (not the cheapest) was about $35K. I was told after rebates and whatnot it'd be in the $23k range and the system installed would be projected to offset any fossil fuel use and I would sell unused power (daytime when we're not home) back to the grid for add'l savings. Or for extra money I could get a battery system to allow for my energy storage.

All of that sounds great but it's not like I have anywhere close to $30k laying around. After other recent efficiency upgrades to the home we're not excited about taking out more loans, though it may come to that.

A better system would be to incentive the providers to pay for and install solar panels on customers roofs where eligible. The customer will benefit from added value to the home. The Power company benefits from a grid producing more, clean energy.

But that would mean cutting out unnecessary middle men and shifting the onus for meaningful change from individuals who by and large can't afford it to corporations earning record profits.

So we won't do that, clearly.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Yes but "wind&solarman" doesn't have quite the same sexy ring to it that "oilman" does. I mean, who wants to hook up with some clean cut nance in the back of his Prius when you could have a barrel-bellied dude fingerbanging you with tar under his nails in the cab of his Hemi?


You joke but I really do think that's where a good chunk of this aversion to green energy comes from.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I mean, who wants to hook up with some clean cut nance in the back of his Prius when you could have a barrel-bellied dude fingerbanging you with tar under his nails in the cab of his Hemi?


Im beginning to think that you are not in this thread for power production
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another opportunity for Democrats to remind people that green energy is saving lives. But...nah.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: rzrwiresunrise: Yes but "wind&solarman" doesn't have quite the same sexy ring to it that "oilman" does. I mean, who wants to hook up with some clean cut nance in the back of his Prius when you could have a barrel-bellied dude fingerbanging you with tar under his nails in the cab of his Hemi?

You joke but I really do think that's where a good chunk of this aversion to green energy comes from.


Ngl, I was only half joking.
 
robodog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: fragMasterFlash: Australia is kicking arse with like 25% of households having rooftop solar. That's around 10x what we have in the US. Apparently the cost of installation permits in the US is a significant factor in that equation.

Dunno how Australia works but our incentive system here is backwards.

I had consults with a few local outfits to put up panels on our house. The bid I considered to be the best (not the cheapest) was about $35K. I was told after rebates and whatnot it'd be in the $23k range and the system installed would be projected to offset any fossil fuel use and I would sell unused power (daytime when we're not home) back to the grid for add'l savings. Or for extra money I could get a battery system to allow for my energy storage.

All of that sounds great but it's not like I have anywhere close to $30k laying around. After other recent efficiency upgrades to the home we're not excited about taking out more loans, though it may come to that.

A better system would be to incentive the providers to pay for and install solar panels on customers roofs where eligible. The customer will benefit from added value to the home. The Power company benefits from a grid producing more, clean energy.

But that would mean cutting out unnecessary middle men and shifting the onus for meaningful change from individuals who by and large can't afford it to corporations earning record profits.

So we won't do that, clearly.


The solution to the high capital cost is a power purchase agreement where the business doors the bill for the install and sells the power back to you at a fixed rate. Only it doesn't make that much sense since grid scale solar is less than half the cost per kWh due to being able to just cookie cutter the installs vs custom work for rooftops. It's better to buy a green energy mix from the grid and add battery if you feel you need it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh sure, now they're just using up more wind and sunlight! Now there's less wind and sunlight for other states!
 
p51d007
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Gee, just think how reliable they would be if they had a few nuke plants that would take up
LESS space than those windmills & kill fewer birds.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: kmgenesis23: fragMasterFlash: Australia is kicking arse with like 25% of households having rooftop solar. That's around 10x what we have in the US. Apparently the cost of installation permits in the US is a significant factor in that equation.

Dunno how Australia works but our incentive system here is backwards.

I had consults with a few local outfits to put up panels on our house. The bid I considered to be the best (not the cheapest) was about $35K. I was told after rebates and whatnot it'd be in the $23k range and the system installed would be projected to offset any fossil fuel use and I would sell unused power (daytime when we're not home) back to the grid for add'l savings. Or for extra money I could get a battery system to allow for my energy storage.

All of that sounds great but it's not like I have anywhere close to $30k laying around. After other recent efficiency upgrades to the home we're not excited about taking out more loans, though it may come to that.

A better system would be to incentive the providers to pay for and install solar panels on customers roofs where eligible. The customer will benefit from added value to the home. The Power company benefits from a grid producing more, clean energy.

But that would mean cutting out unnecessary middle men and shifting the onus for meaningful change from individuals who by and large can't afford it to corporations earning record profits.

So we won't do that, clearly.

The solution to the high capital cost is a power purchase agreement where the business doors the bill for the install and sells the power back to you at a fixed rate. Only it doesn't make that much sense since grid scale solar is less than half the cost per kWh due to being able to just cookie cutter the installs vs custom work for rooftops. It's better to buy a green energy mix from the grid and add battery if you feel you need it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Another opportunity for Democrats to remind people that green energy is saving lives. But...nah.


It's sad that anyone should have to remind people that green energy is saving lives (and the planet).
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Another opportunity for Democrats to remind people that green energy is saving lives. But...nah.


Slow and steady progress. They keep adding another word to the pre-messaging in the subcommittee every single congress for the last 20 years! Would you rather have nothing? Bot. Republican plant.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

rzrwiresunrise: Mrtraveler01: rzrwiresunrise: Yes but "wind&solarman" doesn't have quite the same sexy ring to it that "oilman" does. I mean, who wants to hook up with some clean cut nance in the back of his Prius when you could have a barrel-bellied dude fingerbanging you with tar under his nails in the cab of his Hemi?

You joke but I really do think that's where a good chunk of this aversion to green energy comes from.

Ngl, I was only half joking.


Its so stupid how people feel like clean energy is an attack on their masculinity or something else equally stupid.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Another opportunity for Democrats to remind people that green energy is saving lives. But...nah.


Keep clutching those pearls, brah.
 
alex10294
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: fragMasterFlash: Australia is kicking arse with like 25% of households having rooftop solar. That's around 10x what we have in the US. Apparently the cost of installation permits in the US is a significant factor in that equation.

More than just that, though.

Of all the things trying to kill you in Australia, the sun is probably the most deadly. Avoiding skin cancer is the Australian national sport. Point is, Australian sun is really intense, and there's not as much of a tree canopy as there is in the US for large swaths of Australia.

Meanwhile, I looked at a third-party site (that is, not trying to sell me anything) on the feasibility of rooftop solar for myself. Average savings for my city over the course of 20 years: $0. Average savings for my house over the same period of time: $200 a year, presumably mostly in the later years. Admittedly I'm out East, it probably makes a farkload more sense for people in the desert.

Solar energy can be great for the grid and rooftop solar can be great for lots of places, but rooftop solar isn't currently for everyone.


Actually, I don't think it's for anyone. If you're in the desert, it's cheaper and more efficient to just build a solar farm right outside of town.  The only reason rooftop exists is subsidized virtue signaling as far as I can tell.  It seems likely it wouldn't exist at all, other than as a niche toy for rich people, if people had to pay for it themselves.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A while back I looked at the difference between solar panels and windmills for home/camping use.  Solar comes in a poor second.  If you're building off the grid, wind would be a lot cheaper.

Still, batteries are very heavy.  There are mechanical ways of storing energy, like pushing water up into a tower to later run thorough a turbine at will to produce measured electricity, etc.  Its just difficult to plan a cabin or long term campsite off the grid to do that without equipment.

Someone will produce a perpetual motion machine next week, like a flywheel, that only needs a little boost the daytime sun or wind to keep going forever.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

thy crotch: ToastmasterGeneral: aleister_greynight: But think of all the cancer that's being caused by those windmills, did you take that into consideration!?

Also, and, seriously, HOW can I be the first person to think of this, but what happens on a calm, dark night?!

this might boggle your brain, but Solar and wind facilities use the energy stored in lead batteries to reduce power fluctuations and increase reliability to deliver on-demand power.  a simple answer, actually.

/ is why you're the first person to think of this evidently


Fark user imageView Full Size

So many people say, "BATTERIES" because that's all they know about.  Batteries are common, but small-time compared to where most of the grid-scale electricity storage still is: pumping water up hill.

/U.S. Grid Energy Storage Factsheet
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fireproof: fragMasterFlash: Australia is kicking arse with like 25% of households having rooftop solar. That's around 10x what we have in the US. Apparently the cost of installation permits in the US is a significant factor in that equation.

More than just that, though.

Of all the things trying to kill you in Australia, the sun is probably the most deadly. Avoiding skin cancer is the Australian national sport. Point is, Australian sun is really intense, and there's not as much of a tree canopy as there is in the US for large swaths of Australia.

Meanwhile, I looked at a third-party site (that is, not trying to sell me anything) on the feasibility of rooftop solar for myself. Average savings for my city over the course of 20 years: $0. Average savings for my house over the same period of time: $200 a year, presumably mostly in the later years. Admittedly I'm out East, it probably makes a farkload more sense for people in the desert.

Solar energy can be great for the grid and rooftop solar can be great for lots of places, but rooftop solar isn't currently for everyone.


So because it doesn't work for everyone, we should just abandon it altogether, right?

/This is an actual talking point of the anti-renewables groups
 
