Alabama teenager accepted to 15 different schools with $2 million in scholarships. Unclear how he would pay for the other half of his tuition
35
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are now considered "prestigious"? Sheesh...
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. Best of luck, dude. This may end up being the best four years of your life, so cherish every day!
 
punishmentforshoplifting [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine the world if everyone had his selfless desire to help others. Congratulations on your accomplishments, looking forward to see what you can do in the future.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These stories keep coming out about people being accepted to x number of colleges. If you're good enough to be accepted to a top college there's no reason why you shouldn't be accepted to every other college you apply for. Put another way, if highly competitive college A accepted you then why would less competitive college B not accept you?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have to open up Twitter to know that conservatives are outraged that he applied to so many schools which resulted in him "taking" spots from white men.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. Trebek would be proud.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a genealogist or anything but tell me these two don't appear like the same person 20 years apart. It's all falling together in accordance with the prophecy. Start hiding guns in Mexico Sarah.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, what will he do when he finds out that the theory of evolution is a generally accepted scientific principle?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are now considered "prestigious"? Sheesh...


UA and Auburn are good schools, but not 'prestigious'. The other private schools are definitely prestigious...and UVA/UNC Chapel Hill are great public schools, and hard to get in to. I think UNC/CH is a very good choice for his career direction. Best of success for this kid - I hope we hear great things from him in the future.

(Daughter got a full ride from UA, and just graduated from an MS program @ UVA, so I've got at least a parents' eye view of those two schools).
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a weird system.

One of my sisters was valedictorian in high school and college, and made a profit going to school. Then she ended up working as a stocker in a food co-op for about 20 years.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you apply to so many different schools? A safety, a couple reach schools, and a couple in between. Applications aren't free last I checked.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

punishmentforshoplifting: Imagine the world if everyone had his selfless desire to help others. Congratulations on your accomplishments, looking forward to see what you can do in the future.


Then it wouldn't be special anymore.  It would be everyday, ordinary altruism.

I'm doing my best to keep those people notable and admirable by not lifting a finger.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoover Alabama has pretty good education. It's mostly white suburb, not exactly 'in the projects'...a black kid there would most like play golf and tennis at the country club, go to star bucks, and perhaps dash across town to the Summit for some sushi, a browse of the Apple store and Pf Chang...because most wouldn't be caught dead in the Galleria.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's, like, 5 textbooks?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: These stories keep coming out about people being accepted to x number of colleges. If you're good enough to be accepted to a top college there's no reason why you shouldn't be accepted to every other college you apply for. Put another way, if highly competitive college A accepted you then why would less competitive college B not accept you?


Warning anecdote follows!

In general, totally agree.
It could be specific programs within the school.  If the student is accepted to Brown, that doesn't mean they would be accepted to USC's School of Cinematic Arts.  For Loyola Marymount University, I think their acceptance rate is around 50% but their School of Film acceptance is like 11%.
My anecdote:  my son was accepted to several higher rated universities (USC, Michigan, U of Chicago) but was rejected by UC Santa Cruz, WTF?
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Why would you apply to so many different schools? A safety, a couple reach schools, and a couple in between. Applications aren't free last I checked.


With the common application, you can apply to up to 20 schools with a single application. The fee per school can be as low as $25, and some schools will waive it. So it probably didn't cost him more than a few hundred.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are now considered "prestigious"? Sheesh...


UAB has a great medical school Including one of the top AIDS research centers in the USA. One of the first of 7 NIH research center for HIV research. A good deal of the research for mRNA vaccines was done at UAB.
https://www.uab.edu/medicine/id/about/center-for-aids-research
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: These stories keep coming out about people being accepted to x number of colleges. If you're good enough to be accepted to a top college there's no reason why you shouldn't be accepted to every other college you apply for. Put another way, if highly competitive college A accepted you then why would less competitive college B not accept you?


Similarly the note about $2 million in scholarship offers. Unfortunately, it's not like he is going to get cash. Most of that would be specific for 4-year tuition to colleges he's not attending. And others would be for fees, etc. and payable to the university, not him.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: Subtonic: Why would you apply to so many different schools? A safety, a couple reach schools, and a couple in between. Applications aren't free last I checked.

With the common application, you can apply to up to 20 schools with a single application. The fee per school can be as low as $25, and some schools will waive it. So it probably didn't cost him more than a few hundred.


Not at all how I remember it. I did it through my guidance counselor and there was always that 300$ processing fee he couldn't waive.

...wait a second
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Russ1642: These stories keep coming out about people being accepted to x number of colleges. If you're good enough to be accepted to a top college there's no reason why you shouldn't be accepted to every other college you apply for. Put another way, if highly competitive college A accepted you then why would less competitive college B not accept you?

Warning anecdote follows!

In general, totally agree.
It could be specific programs within the school.  If the student is accepted to Brown, that doesn't mean they would be accepted to USC's School of Cinematic Arts.  For Loyola Marymount University, I think their acceptance rate is around 50% but their School of Film acceptance is like 11%.
My anecdote:  my son was accepted to several higher rated universities (USC, Michigan, U of Chicago) but was rejected by UC Santa Cruz, WTF?


I think it's safe to assume these people are applying to similar programs at various colleges. The point is that a person who is accepted to MIT Engineering and gets accepted is no less a top student than someone who is accepted to MIT Engineering AND thirty other engineering programs. The number of acceptances doesn't mean one student is better than the other.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Community Colleges
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think a key phrase in his story thus far is "meeting high achieving students from across the country."

It's amazing what you can accomplish, and how much better you feel, when you discover "others" who are like you, who have all done well, and can inspire you.

Unfortunately, that cuts both ways in terms of positive and negative socialization theory.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He wants a career in public health and he didn't go with perennial #1 Johns Hopkins?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Awesome :0

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And then he picked UNC, so I have to question his intelligence.

/I kid, I kid
//UNC still corrupt
///slashies
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are now considered "prestigious"? Sheesh...


Came here to say this.  Being from Alabama he will probably wind up at Auburn and think he killed it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Smart-ass kids.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Why would you apply to so many different schools? A safety, a couple reach schools, and a couple in between. Applications aren't free last I checked.


Think future hoarding show star
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Being smart pays off in life, folks.
 
alex10294
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: These stories keep coming out about people being accepted to x number of colleges. If you're good enough to be accepted to a top college there's no reason why you shouldn't be accepted to every other college you apply for. Put another way, if highly competitive college A accepted you then why would less competitive college B not accept you?


Because, in his case, he's black. There might be a few people who think he got a "slot" at one or two top universities.  Getting all of them shows that he "deserves" the one he chooses.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are now considered "prestigious"? Sheesh...


This reminds me. "Back in the day" when I was a simple tech, hooking Mac's to PCR machines at UAB.
One of the CoWorker/Microbiologist. Was Larry DeLucas. He flew in the space shuttle to grow crystals in Microgravity.... Crystals made from Snake Venom.

Why space?  Well with the Microgravity the Molecular structure of the venom remans intact.
Then it's crystalized and BLASTED WITH XRAYS. Bit of information fly off and picked up by detectors.
From there it's packed up and sent back to earth. Where a 3D model can be made from the data.
WHY again you may ask.
Some venoms target specific parts of the body.  Like paralyzing the lungs.
By creating a model of that structure...you now have a way to engineer a DRUG for lung cancer.
A drug, that just targets the lungs...instead of making the entire person ill. You can engineer custom molecules to drug delivery instead of flooding the entire body with toxin.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: iamskibibitz: Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are now considered "prestigious"? Sheesh...

Came here to say this.  Being from Alabama he will probably wind up at Auburn and think he killed it.


Well, if his goal is Veterinary Medicine. Auburn is one of the top schools in the nation for Dog and Horse Doctors.

https://www.wsfa.com/story/38115947/auburn-vet-school-no-1-in-the-nation-according-to-survey-company/#:~:text=The%20Auburn%20University%20Veterinary%20Teaching,from%20a%20national%20survey%20company.&text=AUBURN%2C%20AL%20(WSFA)%20%2D,from%20a%20national%20survey%20company.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: Turbo Cojones: iamskibibitz: Alabama, UAB, and Auburn are now considered "prestigious"? Sheesh...

Came here to say this.  Being from Alabama he will probably wind up at Auburn and think he killed it.

Well, if his goal is Veterinary Medicine. Auburn is one of the top schools in the nation for Dog and Horse Doctors.

https://www.wsfa.com/story/38115947/auburn-vet-school-no-1-in-the-nation-according-to-survey-company/#:~:text=The%20Auburn%20University%20Veterinary%20Teaching,from%20a%20national%20survey%20company.&text=AUBURN%2C%20AL%20(WSFA)%20%2D,from%20a%20national%20survey%20company.


That's true. Auburn's no slouch in several areas. I think architecture is another. I've always perceived its primary drawback is being located in lower Alabama, where Montgomery represents "culture."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A friend of mine went to Auburn.  She says the school is so conservative, that even the hippies are Republicans.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

alex10294: Russ1642: These stories keep coming out about people being accepted to x number of colleges. If you're good enough to be accepted to a top college there's no reason why you shouldn't be accepted to every other college you apply for. Put another way, if highly competitive college A accepted you then why would less competitive college B not accept you?

Because, in his case, he's black. There might be a few people who think he got a "slot" at one or two top universities.  Getting all of them shows that he "deserves" the one he chooses.


Sometimes I forget that every story out of the united states involves systemic racism.
 
