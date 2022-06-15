 Skip to content
To the more than 100 million people living in the middle of the United States, please be advised to stay inside today because of an extreme heat wave
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in north Alabama, it was 99 degrees F in heat index at 0930 this morning.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be a balmy 70 degrees today, I guess I'll have to change into shorts at some point.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost as if intentionally storing more thermal energy near the earths surface has consequences.
 
sawmilldon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno, the gubmint telling people to take a specific action for their own good? It doesn't have a very good track record lately.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday morning was the highest low temperature here since 1983.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
105F in North Dakota this weekend. I will be accelerating my plans for our yard because this is bullshirt.

Trees to shade the house and yard.
Native drought resistance plants and ground cover.
Lots of drainage so freak rainstorms like yesterday morning don't cause damage.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The heatwave, which set high temperature records in the west, south-west and Denver at the weekend, moved east to the Gulf coast and midwest on Monday and would extend to the Great Lakes and Carolinas, the service said.

Meanwhile, wildfires north of Flagstaff in Arizona expanded this week, with officials estimating more than 24,000 acres (9,700 hectares) had been blackened yesterday. In Yellowstone more than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of the country's oldest national park after unprecedented flooding.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAH, FREEEDUMBS!

KILLARY!

SOROS!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had some major rain yesterday, with a large amount of snow added to the mountain tops. It snowed down to around 1500 feet above the valley.

Western Canada has had a very cold, very cloudy spring.  We'll happily take some of that heat from you.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's going to be a balmy 70 degrees today, I guess I'll have to change into shorts at some point.


is it that scary?

;-)
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pixel.nymag.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be fine:

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's gonna get to 76F and down to 55F tonight.  Open the windows overnight, close in the morning and the AC only has to run for a few hours in the afternoon/early evening.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: It's almost as if intentionally storing more thermal energy near the earths surface has consequences.


maybe, we can convert all that thermal energy to electricity to help move away from fossil fuels.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
God, I love Seattle.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Leader O'Cola: It's almost as if intentionally storing more thermal energy near the earths surface has consequences.

maybe, we can convert all that thermal energy to electricity to help move away from fossil fuels.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Due to a severe thunderstorm Monday evening, my power's been out for a couple of days. Inside my house is as hot as outside my house.

/in Ohio
//shoot me
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: MAH, FREEEDUMBS!

KILLARY!

SOROS!


Ummm, are you lost little boy?  Pol tab is to the right.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

enry: It's gonna get to 76F and down to 55F tonight.  Open the windows overnight, close in the morning and the AC only has to run for a few hours in the afternoon/early evening.


yeah, but when you're in Denali National Park, that's not a "good" thing
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sniderman: Due to a severe thunderstorm Monday evening, my power's been out for a couple of days. Inside my house is as hot as outside my house.

/in Ohio
//shoot me


for not having AC, or for being in Ohio?
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here in SE Wisconsin we are getting mid 90's. My potted plants are drooping but the tomatoes and cucumbers are loving it. Me . . . not so much. I actually turned my A/C on yesterday. I don't usually have it going this early in the summer.
 
sniderman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: sniderman: Due to a severe thunderstorm Monday evening, my power's been out for a couple of days. Inside my house is as hot as outside my house.

/in Ohio
//shoot me

for not having AC, or for being in Ohio?


Yes.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Bslim: MAH, FREEEDUMBS!

KILLARY!

SOROS!

Ummm, are you lost little boy?  Pol tab is to the right.


but mid-western Canada was colder than normal!!
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe enough people die of heat exhaustion in the flyover states that they'll turn purple if not blue.

/silver lining
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Maybe enough people die of heat exhaustion in the flyover states that they'll turn purple if not blue.

/silver lining


I wouldn't count on it. Compassion and empathy are expensive heat producers in the mammalian brain. Being a selfish twat is, by comparison, rather simpler.

The good news is that ...

... ah. There is none.

Well, toodle-pip!
 
Hendawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The best article on that page is about the 67 year old crowd surfer at The Killers concert down the page.
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/jun/14/the-killers-67-year-old-crowdsurfer-manchester
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What are the odds of TFG blaming the current administration and their misuse of the weather machine for this?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: the voice of raisin: Leader O'Cola: It's almost as if intentionally storing more thermal energy near the earths surface has consequences.

maybe, we can convert all that thermal energy to electricity to help move away from fossil fuels.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x450]


yes I AM the one who funnied your response.

can you guess why?
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The climate has not changed. It's just the weather.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's never been 90-100 degrees anywhere ever before!  People will burst into flames!
In other words...

EvERyBoDy pAnIC!!!11!!!2
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Here in north Alabama, it was 99 degrees F in heat index at 0930 this morning.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Meanwhile, in Texass...
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

12349876: Yesterday morning was the highest low temperature here since 1983.


Well, there is no there, there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: It's never been 90-100 degrees anywhere ever before!  People will burst into flames!
In other words...

EvERyBoDy pAnIC!!!11!!!2


Wait 'til it hits 115o
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: It's never been 90-100 degrees anywhere ever before!  People will burst into flames!
In other words...

EvERyBoDy pAnIC!!!11!!!2


Yeah, we have more important things to be afraid of.

Like gay people. Or whatever else the GOP tells us to be afraid of today.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: sniderman: Due to a severe thunderstorm Monday evening, my power's been out for a couple of days. Inside my house is as hot as outside my house.

/in Ohio
//shoot me

for not having AC, or for being in Ohio?


They do unspeakable things to "chili".
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Maybe enough people die of heat exhaustion in the flyover states that they'll turn purple if not blue.

/silver lining


You keep being you, Farkdotcom.
Because laughing at dead people in some other place that you don't live is hilarious!!!
Ass.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: Leader O'Cola: It's almost as if intentionally storing more thermal energy near the earths surface has consequences.

maybe, we can convert all that thermal energy to electricity to help move away from fossil fuels.



Cool idea, let me know when the abundance of tellurium in the earths crust increases by 4 or 5 orders of magnitude and there's enough to make bismuth telluride a commercially viable thermoelectric material for global transformative change.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: We had some major rain yesterday, with a large amount of snow added to the mountain tops. It snowed down to around 1500 feet above the valley.

Western Canada has had a very cold, very cloudy spring.  We'll happily take some of that heat from you.


Not here... I'm glad that every time it thinks about getting hot, a new storm system rolls in. We haven't had a super wet spring, but it's been nice. And I could really take it for the month of June, too. No need to rush the heat of summer.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Keep burning those dinosaurs fools.

Turns out a dinosaur doesn't have to be actually alive to kill us. Clever girl.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
