 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Old and busted: We have always been at war with Eastasia. New hotness: Hong Kong was never a British colony   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, British Empire, Hong Kong, Chinese flag, Qing Dynasty, South China Morning Post, British flag, China, new textbooks  
•       •       •

511 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 12:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"All the new textbooks said Hong Kong was never a British colony as the Chinese government had never recognized the unequal treaties or given up sovereignty over the city," the newspaper says.

Note the logic unapologetically on display here: Reality is whatever the Party says it is.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It was a mistake for the UK to give Hong Kong back to China.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, and the civil war was about states rights. We shouldn't throw stones from our glass house.
 
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gee, the Chinese like to indoctrinate their students as much as other nations.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They were just visiting. Tea was served.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
More like Critical Erase Theory, amirite?
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It was a rental.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter who recognized what. The people with the guns get to make the rules.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So all of that money sitting in Hong Kong banks can just fark off to London or some other financial hub and it won't be missed at all? Or perhaps those bankers are free to publicly disclose exactly how much money they hold in accounts owned by Chinese communist party members?

/don't shiat where you eat
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the Tiananmen Square Massacre never happened either
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/jun/03/china-deny-tiananmen-square

With all the revision of history, the great firewall, their rapid military expansion, posturing in the South China Sea, and increased aggressiveness against ships and aircraft belonging to Western powers, it also looks like China intends to revise history to refute anyone but China ever being a global super power

So buckle up kiddos, it's going to be a wild ride

/ and while I can understand fark not taking headline submissions from "paywall" sites, that I can seemingly access for free, blocking my post because I include a link to a news site (thetimes dot co dot uk) is straight-up censorship
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Yeah, and the civil war was about states rights. We shouldn't throw stones from our glass house.


It was. States rights to have slaves. Or it was about abolishing slavery. Depends on which side you were on at the time.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media.salon.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
American opponents of CRT seen furiously taking notes.
 
the_massive_a55hole
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: It was a mistake for the UK to give Hong Kong back to China.


it was on a lease, there was never an option for NOT giving it back
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the_massive_a55hole: Mrtraveler01: It was a mistake for the UK to give Hong Kong back to China.

it was on a lease, there was never an option for NOT giving it back


I know. But Hong Kong has gone downhill ever since it became part of China again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: It doesn't matter who recognized what. The people with the guns get to make the rules.


Well... did they have a flag?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
img1.etsystatic.comView Full Size

Still have one of these shirts around, from the last time I got to visit Hong Kong. (1994)

Used to be a really good port visit back in the day.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [media.salon.com image 614x412]


Ah yes, the Mid Atlantic Jobs Program. Resounding success for all involved.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the_massive_a55hole: Mrtraveler01: It was a mistake for the UK to give Hong Kong back to China.

it was on a lease, there was never an option for NOT giving it back


There's *always* an option. It just comes down to how hard you want to fight for it.
Looking back at imperialist Britain, I think we can all agree the "lease" was never more than a "wink wink" sort of thing they planned on farking China over on, but hadn't come up with a plan, and assumed that would be left to a future generation. Little did they know their empire would crumble and fade before too long.

And that right there is quite illuminating to Russia and China's "pact" and seeming attempts to foment World War. It was WWI the started the demise of the British Empire and WWII that killed it for good. It would seem they want to gamble on a new World War to bring the end of the US' and Western supremacy and give rise to their proclaimed "new order"
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.