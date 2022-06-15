 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Divinyls, The Fixx, Stan Ridgway, and Voice Of The Beehive. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #356. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
31
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

PLAYLIST NOTE: ...but I have to leave half-way through. I'll get it later.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voice of the Beehive and Stan Ridgway?!

You're raiding my iPod again!

Uba's House Of Fashions
Youtube 33edWAZyq40
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello pop pickers
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Hump Day everyone.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jonathan_L [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And thank you TFairy! Sorry, should have led with that.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hi De Ho farquers. Almost ready...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Voice of the Beehive and Stan Ridgway?!

You're raiding my iPod again!

[YouTube video: Uba's House Of Fashions]


no, you're raiding my ipod.

/i don't have an ipod
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jonathan_L: Happy Hump Day everyone.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Came across something quite interesting on the youtubes today
Gretel Hänlyn - Apple Juice (Official Video)
Youtube axo5KqCMIAk
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Red 5, standing by.
Dooo Eeet...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

perigee: Red 5, standing by.
Dooo Eeet...


Fark user imageView Full Size

Send fudge
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: perigee: Red 5, standing by.
Dooo Eeet...

[Fark user image image 245x188]
Send fudge


looks like he's had more than his fair share already. NTTAWWT.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: perigee: Red 5, standing by.
Dooo Eeet...

[Fark user image image 245x188]
Send fudge

looks like he's had more than his fair share already. NTTAWWT.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Gold leader, standing by.

And thank you TF Fairy who visited me at some point yesterday. I love you.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: perigee: Red 5, standing by.
Dooo Eeet...

[Fark user image image 245x188]
Send fudge

looks like he's had more than his fair share already. NTTAWWT.

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]


fine. i'm heading to ikea for meatballs after the show.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: west.la.lawyer: perigee: Red 5, standing by.
Dooo Eeet...

[Fark user image image 245x188]
Send fudge

looks like he's had more than his fair share already. NTTAWWT.

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

fine. i'm heading to ikea for meatballs after the show.


I'm more of a Costco hotdog person myself.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Seems Amyl & The Sniffers are coming back to North America later this year
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I thought The Groove was on after pF
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: Seems Amyl & The Sniffers are coming back to North America later this year
[townsquare.media image 850x1062]


Damn, it's at Showbox Sodo. Last time I was there Uncle Al gave me covid.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Seems Amyl & The Sniffers are coming back to North America later this year
[townsquare.media image 850x1062]

Damn, it's at Showbox Sodo. Last time I was there Uncle Al gave me covid.


I think I'd risk covid for AATS
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: I thought The Groove was on after pF


yes. it will be. this is a trailer as it were. just like the dealer gives you your first fix for free.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bonjour à tous.

Many thanks to the anonymous benefactor who has made me a total fark again. I'm honoured.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, since people were talking about the upcoming Bauhaus show yesterday, I did get an email with the Cruel World presale code, which is NEWWINE and I think it starts right now.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: I thought The Groove was on after pF

yes. it will be. this is a trailer as it were. just like the dealer gives you your first fix for free.


so you've heard
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Seems Amyl & The Sniffers are coming back to North America later this year
[townsquare.media image 850x1062]


Jebus! I don't know if I can handle another festival...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
