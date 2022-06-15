 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   NYC Weed Trucks seized by officials after amassing $500,000 in outstanding parking tickets. Dude, they're Weed Trucks. They were just chilling in those parking spots, they weren't hurting anyone. C'mon, dudes. At least them have some snacks   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Parking is a local ordinance. They're only allowed to ignore FEDERAL law.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ehh, I'm hesitant to defend police, yet New York has those laws for a reason. They don't have the space to tolerate that there. No f*cks given about weed, but 500 grand. How the hell did the authorities let it get that high? It had to be some bomb kind bud they were smoking from the trucks.

That's cool. EVERYBODY MUST GET STONED!
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NYC Sheriffs? Like the NYPD but with stupid hats?

'Also: Muhammad said that the company's ticket situation "got out of hand" after the contractors didn't pay, leaving Weed World to deal with it. He said they "took for granted tickets were just being taken care of," and that going forward, tickets will be paid on time'

Hah, that has *NEVER* been a thing that happens, anywhere, ever. They FAFO'd
 
IcyBlackHand [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Their crappy trucks are constantly blaring terrible music; good riddance.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IcyBlackHand: Their crappy trucks are constantly blaring terrible music; good riddance.


Terrible music eh. So a lot of  Grateful Dead and Phish.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I saw widespread public weed smoking when I was in NYC last weekend. Very cool and I am jealous.

However ... I was dismayed to note that, by the smell, everyone seems to be choosing to smoke what I can only surmise is armpit hair. I guess it makes sense though, since people also purposely choose to eat at McDonalds.

Jesus, do better, NYC! You're worth it!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Weed Trucks is my country/western Grateful Dead cover band.

/Ok, it's bad
//See if you can do better
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SidFishious: Ehh, I'm hesitant to defend police, yet New York has those laws for a reason. They don't have the space to tolerate that there. No f*cks given about weed, but 500 grand. How the hell did the authorities let it get that high? It had to be some bomb kind bud they were smoking from the trucks.

That's cool. EVERYBODY MUST GET STONED!


I'm not sure if it's still true but back in the aights, FedEx and UPS don't even pay individual parking tickets to the city.  They pay a flat fee of millions per month.  You'll always see ups and FedEx trucks with multiple tickets on them.  This works out, because the parking dept gets to write tickets and keep the patrol people employed, and the city makes it's money.  Also, it also gives rhe idea that if you're rich enough, rules don't matter.


When UPS wemt on strike the city shiat itself because of the revenue loss.
 
susler
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to picking up one of those trucks on the cheap at the city auction.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Maybe they can work it out in trade.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Andric: I saw widespread public weed smoking when I was in NYC last weekend. Very cool and I am jealous.

However ... I was dismayed to note that, by the smell, everyone seems to be choosing to smoke what I can only surmise is armpit hair. I guess it makes sense though, since people also purposely choose to eat at McDonalds.

Jesus, do better, NYC! You're worth it!


Indiana: where you can go in two different directions and get excellent legal weed, but everyone is still smoking some shiat they dug out of a ditch in Nappanee.

Smells like someone pissed up a rope, then lit it on fire.
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're waiting to see who comes to pick the truck up, so they can arrest them on the spot for operating without a license that's not even available yet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deja vu all over again
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A couple of years ago I was in NYC with my young adult child who has known nothing but good quality legal weed. When I saw one of those trucks, I bought some figuring it would be a chance to introduce my kid to what the bad weed I grew up with was like.  It was as bad as I expected.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SidFishious: Ehh, I'm hesitant to defend police, yet New York has those laws for a reason. They don't have the space to tolerate that there. No f*cks given about weed, but 500 grand. How the hell did the authorities let it get that high? It had to be some bomb kind bud they were smoking from the trucks.

That's cool. EVERYBODY MUST GET STONED!


I'll take a wild guess that it was about $5,000 in tickets, and $450,000 in penalties.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: IcyBlackHand: Their crappy trucks are constantly blaring terrible music; good riddance.

Terrible music eh. So a lot of  Grateful Dead and Phish.


I was guessing any black music, based on their attitude.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: SidFishious: Ehh, I'm hesitant to defend police, yet New York has those laws for a reason. They don't have the space to tolerate that there. No f*cks given about weed, but 500 grand. How the hell did the authorities let it get that high? It had to be some bomb kind bud they were smoking from the trucks.

That's cool. EVERYBODY MUST GET STONED!

I'm not sure if it's still true but back in the aights, FedEx and UPS don't even pay individual parking tickets to the city.  They pay a flat fee of millions per month.  You'll always see ups and FedEx trucks with multiple tickets on them.  This works out, because the parking dept gets to write tickets and keep the patrol people employed, and the city makes it's money.  Also, it also gives rhe idea that if you're rich enough, rules don't matter.


When UPS wemt on strike the city shiat itself because of the revenue loss.


I just want to say you're not a good person. Plus you look like the undeservedly arrogant manager i had who thought he was the smart because he completed a community college.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These trucks have been around long before weed was made legal in NY. I don't think they even sell real weed, just fake CBD candies and such to gullible tourists.

They're a scummy company through and through and deserve to be shut down.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: SidFishious: Ehh, I'm hesitant to defend police, yet New York has those laws for a reason. They don't have the space to tolerate that there. No f*cks given about weed, but 500 grand. How the hell did the authorities let it get that high? It had to be some bomb kind bud they were smoking from the trucks.

That's cool. EVERYBODY MUST GET STONED!

I'll take a wild guess that it was about $5,000 in tickets, and $450,000 in penalties.


I'd like this, but I've read what you said before on a variety of issues.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At least them have some snacks indeed, subs.

/wiser words
//never spoken
 
