 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy) Hero Mother of the Year throws son from train. A few tags would fit this story but there were more of these   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1690 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You did it backwards.

i0.wp.comView Full Size


DNRTFA
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: You did it backwards.

[i0.wp.com image 550x352]

DNRTFA


Someone get the lights.  I'll get the doors.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: You did it backwards.

[i0.wp.com image 550x352]

DNRTFA


That's a face only a mother could shove...
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already been covered but I too am disappointed that this isn't the long awaited sequel to "Throw Momma from the Train".
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OWENNN
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This story is a good reminder that if you see a Nazi, you should punch him.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The night was moist...
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: You did it backwards.

[i0.wp.com image 550x352]

DNRTFA


It's worth reading.
 
germ78
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Kalyco Jack: You did it backwards.

[i0.wp.com image 550x352]

DNRTFA

It's worth reading.


This. Who cut all these damn onions?
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

germ78: Alwysadydrmr: Kalyco Jack: You did it backwards.

[i0.wp.com image 550x352]

DNRTFA

It's worth reading.

This. Who cut all these damn onions?


Yep.

"Criminal Hate" stuck with me and reminds me of... something...
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"If I had known she would not jump, I would not have jumped."

Oh my God.  That pretty much tears at my soul.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These situations make it dusty around here.  From Saving Private Ryan
cheatsheet.comView Full Size


and Empire of the Sun
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/ Damn it...
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Throw, Momma, From the Train
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Salute.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.