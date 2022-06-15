 Skip to content
(MSN)   The first rule of the fight club is not to fight in the middle of the interstate   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is wrong with some people?
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want to talk about it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU'RE NOT MY FIGHT SUPERVISOR!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: What is wrong with some people?


Considering one drunk asshole was arrested, I'm gonna go with

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's back up here.

The reporter says that one person was cited for being a pedestrian on a freeway.  But wasn't the other guy a pedestrian on the freeway as well?
 
rancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"officers transported Musse to the home on his driver's license."
Mustafa is either real small or them Illinois licenses are YUGE!
 
argylez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: kdawg7736: What is wrong with some people?


Considering one drunk asshole was arrested, I'm gonna go with


No one was arrested.

/I read the article
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the police report:

Ofc. Vasila spoke to the driver of thewhite Jeep, Phil King. He said that he had been driving on the freeway, when he saw two people fighting in the middle of the roadway, bringing traffic to a stop. King said two people that were in cars stopped by the incident drew firearms, and told the two fighting to stop. The two people stopped fighting, and moved to the side of the road. The vehicles that had stopped in travel lanes, including the parties who were armed, then left the scene.

'MURICA.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh, come on. That's like the fourth or fifth rule at most.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Could that reporter be any more excited about anything while fully clothed?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
About time they released a mashup of Frogger and Street Fighter
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ditka80: I don't want to talk about it.


She took you back to the Hyatt House from the Rainbow Bar?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So....these people are just driving around still, perfectly willing and able to participate in such dumbassery again?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This happened like 2 weeks ago. The local media was all over it and then moved on. I'm really surprised it's just now hitting national news.
 
