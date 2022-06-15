 Skip to content
(The Journal (Ireland))   Ryanair scraps Afrikaans language test for South African passport holders, confirms passengers will still have to pedal if they want to reach their destination   (thejournal.ie) divider line
37
    More: Followup, South Africa, Africa, Namibia, Afrikaans, Afrikaner, Coloured, boarding test, Anglo-African  
•       •       •

37 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
.,.. and there's going to be a pedaling charge.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: .,.. and there's going to be a pedaling charge.


Per rotation.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an afrikaans  speaking white southern african... this made absolutely no sense whatsoever. Dafuq were they thinking?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: [Fark user image 245x190]

/oblig


media0.giphy.comView Full Size

/also oblig
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The upside is that no one has to hear Afrikaans spoken.

/it's like a worse Australian accent
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: The upside is that no one has to hear Afrikaans spoken.

/it's like a worse Australian accent


Well fark you too.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?


because Ryanair is cheap. i assume. didn't you see the thread about putting layered seating in economy? the pic in the article made me think of Tank Girl
*shudder*
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?


According to many sources over the years, "African engineering" does exist...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?


Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.


Ah, ok. That makes sense.
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.


Tf are you talking about?
 
jhc_002
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airline: "Prove that you're South African"
.
Passenger: "Jou ma se poes".

Airline: "Welcome aboard".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can never understand why the Dutch William of Orange is so popular that Ryan Air tested travelers to Dublin in knowledge of a Dutch colonial language on a flight from Halicarnassus.   The Irish in the Republic would have loved to be colonized by a Dutch speaking prince.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.

Tf are you talking about?


Dublin to Frankfurt for under $20?  I couldn't fly from New Mexico to Colorado for under $200.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?


Ryanair is Irish and only operates in Europe.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It came from Africa ca ca ca ca
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: As an afrikaans  speaking white southern african... this made absolutely no sense whatsoever. Dafuq were they thinking?


It's Ryanair, they were thinking "Hey guys, what language do they speak in Africa?"


"Uhh... African, duh. We're not going to spring for a translator, use Google translate."


"Looks like Google translate spells it 'Afrikaans.'"


"Eh, just go with it."
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: I can never understand why the Dutch William of Orange is so popular that Ryan Air tested travelers to Dublin in knowledge of a Dutch colonial language on a flight from Halicarnassus.   The Irish in the Republic would have loved to be colonized by a Dutch speaking prince.


It was on flights to the UK not Ireland.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No wonder Europeans are always flying and taking trains everywhere.  Cheapest flight from Albuquerque to Denver is $364 roundtrip (or $60 to just drive it, based on gas mileage of my car and $4.69 gas).  Triple the flying distance, Dublin to Bydgoszcz one way is a tenth of that.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jhc_002: Airline: "Prove that you're South African"
.
Passenger: "Jou ma se poes".

Airline: "Welcome aboard".


Ek sal nie hierdie plaat koop nie, dit is gekrap
 
Cormee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cormee: NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.

Tf are you talking about?

Dublin to Frankfurt for under $20?  I couldn't fly from New Mexico to Colorado for under $200.


Some of their seats are cheap, therefore they're sketchy?

Maybe you should be asking questions of the airline charging $200 from New Mexico to Colorado
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cormee: NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.

Tf are you talking about?

Dublin to Frankfurt for under $20?  I couldn't fly from New Mexico to Colorado for under $200.


Yeah but you're put at an airport 100 km away.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.

Ah, ok. That makes sense.


Yeah, they are past masters of nickel-and-diming you for everything.  They once contemplated charging people to use the bathroom mid-flight.  Dropped that once people vocally pointed out they would just piss on the seats.  They trumpet ultra-cheap fares, but if you want an experience even marginally worse than the lizard on the Wright Brothers' wing, you need to pony up more cash.  If you are willing to lizard it, they are worth it.  Otherwise, just post yourself via snail mail in an airtight box.  You'll get there cheaper, quicker, and more comfortably.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: ObscureNameHere: The upside is that no one has to hear Afrikaans spoken.

/it's like a worse Australian accent

Well fark you too.


Dutch - German for idiots
Afrikaans - Dutch for idiots
 
macadamnut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 346x750]
No wonder Europeans are always flying and taking trains everywhere.  Cheapest flight from Albuquerque to Denver is $364 roundtrip (or $60 to just drive it, based on gas mileage of my car and $4.69 gas).  Triple the flying distance, Dublin to Bydgoszcz one way is a tenth of that.


America is a captive market.  Literally.
 
linker3000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  


Hurry boy, it's waiting there for you.

Don't take a lot to get me away from you

It's nothing more than a hundred men or more could simply do

To board the plane speak in Afrikaans..
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cormee: NM Volunteer: Cormee: NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.

Tf are you talking about?

Dublin to Frankfurt for under $20?  I couldn't fly from New Mexico to Colorado for under $200.

Some of their seats are cheap, therefore they're sketchy?

Maybe you should be asking questions of the airline charging $200 from New Mexico to Colorado


It's not just Ryanair, European airfare is dirt cheap. Just before the pandemic I flew first class on Aegean from Athens to Heathrow for about $120USD. It's about a five hour flight: similar to LAX - JFK. And Aegean is often ranked as Europe's best regional airline. They give you candy when you board, everyone gets food, even in coach, even on short hops, and the flight attendants have this sexy librarian thing going on.
 
SusanY
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6pj3Fdbwng

The "cheap flights" song; Ryanair is notorious for nickel and diming the passengers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?


Because Ryanair doesn't.
 
groverpm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Cormee: NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.

Tf are you talking about?

Dublin to Frankfurt for under $20?  I couldn't fly from New Mexico to Colorado for under $200.


They get you on the fees. If the cabin loses pressure oxygen costs extra.
 
groverpm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phalamir: Smoking GNU: ObscureNameHere: The upside is that no one has to hear Afrikaans spoken.

/it's like a worse Australian accent

Well fark you too.

Dutch - German for idiots
Afrikaans - Dutch for idiots


English - Dutch for idiots. (Reasoning: German has 3 genders, Dutch two, English none. This also follows the evolution of the languages. Dutch came from German and English from Dutch/Frisian)
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: They give you candy when you board, everyone gets food, even in coach, even on short hops, and the flight attendants have this sexy librarian thing going on.


RyanAir is more like "They charge you extra for food, they charge you double extra for edible food, and quadruple-premium extra for candy.  And the flight attendants have this guttural IRA bombmaker on meth thing going on"
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

groverpm: phalamir: Smoking GNU: ObscureNameHere: The upside is that no one has to hear Afrikaans spoken.

/it's like a worse Australian accent

Well fark you too.

Dutch - German for idiots
Afrikaans - Dutch for idiots

English - Dutch for idiots. (Reasoning: German has 3 genders, Dutch two, English none. This also follows the evolution of the languages. Dutch came from German and English from Dutch/Frisian)


English doesn't descend from Dutch.  Frisian isn't Dutch; they are two separate languages.  Proto-Dutch and proto-Frisian/English both split from German, as siblings.  And Frisian and English are also siblings, not parent and child; one went on a trip across the North Sea and the other stayed home.

English - German that got over the capitalization fetish and hooked up with a cute French chick.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

phalamir: Smoking GNU: ObscureNameHere: The upside is that no one has to hear Afrikaans spoken.

/it's like a worse Australian accent

Well fark you too.

Dutch - German for idiots
Afrikaans - Dutch for idiots


And you too, jou ma se hond se ongekultiveerde, mooi vierkantige karton box.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cormee: NM Volunteer: Cormee: NM Volunteer: KangTheMad: Pedal...because Africans don't have technology?

Ryanair is one of those sketchy super-cheap airlines operating out of Ireland.  So the airplanes need pedaling to keep them in the air.

Tf are you talking about?

Dublin to Frankfurt for under $20?  I couldn't fly from New Mexico to Colorado for under $200.

Some of their seats are cheap, therefore they're sketchy?

Maybe you should be asking questions of the airline charging $200 from New Mexico to Colorado


they'll be happy to answer any questions for a one time (per) fee of (market value)
 
