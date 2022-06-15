 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   It's not a real team-building exercise until half the team winds up in the hospital   (bbc.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, what if you want to build a new team?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team building exercise gone wrong?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a good way to play The Floor Is Lava.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm so glad I don't have to put up with that corporate bullshiat.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That team can hire the best lawyer with the teams pooled money, if they are below a threshold, someone will do pro bono work to get exposure for whatever firm.


Mission accomplished management
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To improve your business acumen
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, mac. Work order got smudged here. I see team-buirlnding exercise, and that's what we provided. So no refunds.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a real team-building exercise until half the team winds up in the hospital

But now you know which half is tough enough to face the Crimson Permanent Assurance
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the perfect way. Anybody who sues is not a team player.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So instead of desensitizing a bunch of backstabbing sharks into working together, half the competition was eliminated and the other half is secretly celebrated?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They forgot the key step of having someone on the team who knows what they are doing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bobbing for apples in the septic tank was next
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending what kind of team they were that might not be a problem.

Walking team? Prolly not great.  Mattress testing team? Might be ok.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: This is the perfect way. Anybody who sues is not a team player.


Did you used to work at Fox News or some other cult-like organization?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the whole point was the Leydenfrost effect, where water/sweat provides a barrier to the heat transference.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: They forgot the key step of having someone on the team who knows what they are doing.


Yeah, usually they put a bunch of pumice stones in there which have powerful thermal insulating properties.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Office" was not a how-to guide for how to manage an office

Apparently there has been some confusion
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's near a 5000 BC settlement from the early Bronze age.  It was once owned by the Knights Hospitaler so there's luckily a hospital near by.

I can imagine some modern day Shaman cooked up the walk on coals to bond with people from 7000 years ago.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't think of a team I would be willing to walk across hot coals for.

Bunch less be the third guy to walk across hot coals, while listening to the screams of the unfaithful.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They put one of yours in the coal pit, you put one of theirs in the morgue. That's the team-building way.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before you burn the hell out of your feet, ask yourself, "Is this good for the company?"
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dryad:

Ok think about it if done today.

To really survive in this market at their size depicted.

They would be cyborgs, with their old historical building encased within a modernist glass and metal structure. Everything up dated but still fighting the fight.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I thought the whole point was the Leydenfrost effect, where water/sweat provides a barrier to the heat transference.


I believe the way it works without injury is having the person moving at just the right speed, since the heat transfer from the "cool" coals on top to the bottom of the foot isn't super efficient (again, relative to the temperatures involved) and can recover between steps.  So if you walk steadily but calmly across your feet can deal for the length of time it takes to get across.  Problems happen when you go to fast/hard or too slow.  Too slow and you're grilling your feet.  Too fast and you're pushing deeper past the 'cool' coals on top of the bed.

Guesses: they didn't let the top of the coals settle and cool enough between walkers (i.e. rapid-fire following the person in front of them) so some people were getting too-hot a surface; or, they made the coal bed incorrectly so it let feet sink in, again too hot; or, they just got bad instructions and were trying to run across and ended up sticking their feet too deep.  Or all these things.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pastramithemosterotic:

If I hurt myself the company will get raised rates and won't be allowed to do this activity boss loves.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once one or two were dropped by burns on their feet, you would think that someone/anyone would have said 'stop/nope!'

Oh... the leaders were middle management.... never mind.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, my biggest problem with this isn't that someone thought of it, as horrible as the idea is.  And it's not that someone tried it. Hell, it's not even that another person tried it. But TWENTY FIVE people were injured doing this?

Gee, Bob, Doug, Ed, Larry, Julia, Tom, Carla, Steve, Mike, Jane, Paul, Martha, Frank, Johnny C, John P, Jimmy, Matt, Cathy, Tony, Scott, Joanne, Jill, and Karen all got hurt doing this. But it looks pretty easy, I'll bet I can do it no problem...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd law of thermodynamics is a curse upon this country.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in a sales office where they did these kind of stupid things everytime we started a new campaign.

One time it was a Tony Robbins thing. Guy was doing his rah rah rah spiel. At one point he was like raise your arms in the air etc. So this one woman in our group only raises one arm and whatever. SO of course he focuses on her like come on blah blah blah. she was like im good, he was kept going at her etc. Did I mention she was wearing a prosthetic arm ?

VERY AWKWARD for the rest of the time.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: They forgot the key step of having someone on the team who knows what they are doing.


Yes. a length of "several METERS" (39.36 inches each) is an issue and not having a squelch pad (wet towels; soggy grass; etc.) to temper the soles is another.

/ Employees too stupid to refuse is another.
//
 
iaazathot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Team building gurus need to be shot into space. Fire walking, board breaking, trust falls, it's all bullshiat and woo woo for white management idiots.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: baronbloodbath: I thought the whole point was the Leydenfrost effect, where water/sweat provides a barrier to the heat transference.

I believe the way it works without injury is having the person moving at just the right speed, since the heat transfer from the "cool" coals on top to the bottom of the foot isn't super efficient (again, relative to the temperatures involved) and can recover between steps.  So if you walk steadily but calmly across your feet can deal for the length of time it takes to get across.  Problems happen when you go to fast/hard or too slow.  Too slow and you're grilling your feet.  Too fast and you're pushing deeper past the 'cool' coals on top of the bed.

Guesses: they didn't let the top of the coals settle and cool enough between walkers (i.e. rapid-fire following the person in front of them) so some people were getting too-hot a surface; or, they made the coal bed incorrectly so it let feet sink in, again too hot; or, they just got bad instructions and were trying to run across and ended up sticking their feet too deep.  Or all these things.


When I did this they had two staff members on each side ready to grab you off and to pace your speed (pull you along faster or slower). 95% of the people who I did it with where totally fine 2-3 got minor burns because tiny pieces of rock somehow got lodged between their toes. I have no idea if it is common for that to happen or if the place we went to used a sketchy materials. No one sued or threatened to.

I should also mention 100% of us were drinking heavily and it wasn't for work.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the_rhino: Team building exercise gone wrong?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 500x213] [View Full Size image _x_]


Came to see that this was covered.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"It's not a real team-building exercise until half the team winds up in the hospital"

Brits drop the "the" in front of hospital for some unknown reason - but don't ask why or some Oxford scholar will start to pontificate - then a Cambridge one will start being all contrarian and the next thing you know you have an egghead slap-fight which you're not allowed to laugh at.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They were pressured to do it for fear of losing their jobs. They've suffered great physical and emotional pain. The company had better get out its cheque book.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I pledged a fraternity back in the late 70's we put so many guys in the hospital that we took our group photo in front of the emergency room......
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: "It's not a real team-building exercise until half the team winds up in the hospital"

Brits drop the "the" in front of hospital for some unknown reason - but don't ask why or some Oxford scholar will start to pontificate - then a Cambridge one will start being all contrarian and the next thing you know you have an egghead slap-fight which you're not allowed to laugh at.


Did you learn that at university?

/that phrasing has always bothered me
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

eKonk: You know, my biggest problem with this isn't that someone thought of it, as horrible as the idea is.  And it's not that someone tried it. Hell, it's not even that another person tried it. But TWENTY FIVE people were injured doing this?

Gee, Bob, Doug, Ed, Larry, Julia, Tom, Carla, Steve, Mike, Jane, Paul, Martha, Frank, Johnny C, John P, Jimmy, Matt, Cathy, Tony, Scott, Joanne, Jill, and Karen all got hurt doing this. But it looks pretty easy, I'll bet I can do it no problem...


Don't leave us hanging. What was the name of the 25th person?
 
drtgb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At my place of employment, we have an axe throwing team building exercise coming up in about a month. I'm beginning to think that this might not be a fully thought out good idea.

The alternative was an escape room but no one wanted to be locked in a room with everyone else for an hour.

My idea was to let everyone go home a couple of hours early on Friday.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ace Ventura When Nature Calls: Chalenges - Fire Chalenge
Youtube ZlAA0G_WrVI

What being a team player looks like. Guess which one is in management
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: oldfarthenry: "It's not a real team-building exercise until half the team winds up in the hospital"

Brits drop the "the" in front of hospital for some unknown reason - but don't ask why or some Oxford scholar will start to pontificate - then a Cambridge one will start being all contrarian and the next thing you know you have an egghead slap-fight which you're not allowed to laugh at.

Did you learn that at university?

/that phrasing has always bothered me


We do it a lot in America too.  "He's at school", "He's at home", "I'm on vacation", "go to bed", "go to work", "he's in class", etc.
 
linker3000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drtgb: Once one or two were dropped by burns on their feet, you would think that someone/anyone would have said 'stop/nope!'

Oh... the leaders were middle management.... never mind.


It's the Agile way:

* Iterate through sprints.

* Keep an eye on burndown

THEN have a retrospective when it dawns on everyone how they really should have approached the task.

/Epic fail
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: It's near a 5000 BC settlement from the early Bronze age.  It was once owned by the Knights Hospitaler so there's luckily a hospital near by.

I can imagine some modern day Shaman cooked up the walk on coals to bond with people from 7000 years ago.


Brahman priests in India were fire walking as far back as 1200 bc.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drtgb: At my place of employment, we have an axe throwing team building exercise coming up in about a month. I'm beginning to think that this might not be a fully thought out good idea.

The alternative was an escape room but no one wanted to be locked in a room with everyone else for an hour.

My idea was to let everyone go home a couple of hours early on Friday.


I can't imagine being locked in a room with many of my co-workers. Maybe if they gave me a baseball bat...
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
kindms:

She accidentally gave him ammunition.

She chose poorly.

Only 1 scenario she didn't want to be singled out, and had to chose what everyone else would be doing quickly.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: oldfarthenry: "It's not a real team-building exercise until half the team winds up in the hospital"

Brits drop the "the" in front of hospital for some unknown reason - but don't ask why or some Oxford scholar will start to pontificate - then a Cambridge one will start being all contrarian and the next thing you know you have an egghead slap-fight which you're not allowed to laugh at.

Did you learn that at university?

/that phrasing has always bothered me


How about Maths?

/though, I think technically that's more accurate as mathematics is plural.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

zoltan2000: New Rising Sun: baronbloodbath: I thought the whole point was the Leydenfrost effect, where water/sweat provides a barrier to the heat transference.

I believe the way it works without injury is having the person moving at just the right speed, since the heat transfer from the "cool" coals on top to the bottom of the foot isn't super efficient (again, relative to the temperatures involved) and can recover between steps.  So if you walk steadily but calmly across your feet can deal for the length of time it takes to get across.  Problems happen when you go to fast/hard or too slow.  Too slow and you're grilling your feet.  Too fast and you're pushing deeper past the 'cool' coals on top of the bed.

Guesses: they didn't let the top of the coals settle and cool enough between walkers (i.e. rapid-fire following the person in front of them) so some people were getting too-hot a surface; or, they made the coal bed incorrectly so it let feet sink in, again too hot; or, they just got bad instructions and were trying to run across and ended up sticking their feet too deep.  Or all these things.

When I did this they had two staff members on each side ready to grab you off and to pace your speed (pull you along faster or slower). 95% of the people who I did it with where totally fine 2-3 got minor burns because tiny pieces of rock somehow got lodged between their toes. I have no idea if it is common for that to happen or if the place we went to used a sketchy materials. No one sued or threatened to.

I should also mention 100% of us were drinking heavily and it wasn't for work.


That's on you, allowing oneself to be dragged across coals like a drunken ragdoll.

That's a threat to tip well or else.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
oldfarthenry:

When does the "what's all this" guy come in
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Russ1642:

If it privately owned a new ownership group.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
drtgb:

You mean real happiness?
 
