(Gizmodo)   China ready to test a space-based solar power generator, but don't forget how this played out in SimCity   (gizmodo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Sun, Photovoltaics, solar power, successful test, China's Xidian University, eventual development of space, Solar energy, Energy  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The US has been testing that for several years now. It's one of the things they use that X-37b craft to test.

https://www.space.com/x-37b-space-plane-solar-power-beaming

Keep the beam away from your ex-presidents/party chairmen and you should be OK.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They found it hard to read the numbers on that "SimCity All Time Scores" off-disk copy protection sheet because the shade of red was way too dark?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just what a team building a world-threatening death ray would say.
HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE, SIR?
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, did China run out of space on the ground to put solar panels? I can't imagine that whatever marginal advantage you would gain through putting them in space would be worth the expense.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: What, did China run out of space on the ground to put solar panels? I can't imagine that whatever marginal advantage you would gain through putting them in space would be worth the expense.


Nearly 24 hours of sunlight?  No clouds?  But true, it depends on transmission losses to ground.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An auto-aiming maser pointed at a ground-based rectenna farm is not anywhere near impossible, and counter intuitively it won't fry passing birds, either.

The problem is mainly the expense of placing and maintaining the space-based infrastructure required.

However, in terms of consistent zero-emissions renewable energy, it is indeed the bee's knees and also the cat's pajamas.
 
dspevack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if they named the satellite "Golden Eye"......
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Generator".

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
China is going to build Looking Glass before the United States? Asimov, Heinlein, Blish, Niven, and many others, would be appalled.

Of course we shouldn't be surprised given that 26% of the country can dictate energy policy for everyone. The energy policy that minority chants? "Drill babby drill!"
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IOW, they wanted to put a happy spin on constructing space-based WMD's
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of thing America used to lead in. Used to. Now our future permanent rulers actively court people who think the 6,000 year old Earth is flat.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: An auto-aiming maser pointed at a ground-based rectenna farm is not anywhere near impossible, and counter intuitively it won't fry passing birds, either.

The problem is mainly the expense of placing and maintaining the space-based infrastructure required.

However, in terms of consistent zero-emissions renewable energy, it is indeed the bee's knees and also the cat's pajamas.


Since it's a pretty technical discussion I'll include a helpful photo of what a rectenna looks like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

anuran: This is the kind of thing America used to lead in. Used to. Now our future permanent rulers actively court people who think the 6,000 year old Earth is flat.


No. Twenty years ago, opportunistic politicians thought it would be smart to court people who believed that.
Now, the new crop of leaders ARE the people who believe that.
/Very large and dangerous difference.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
YES! I can feel it's rays on my skin!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hmm... [click]

One of the most notable outcomes of OMEGA so far is that the researchers were successful in transmitting energy wirelessly as microwaves over a distance of approximately 180 feet (55 meters).

Oh.
 
Nutsac_Jim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well.. the current crop of leaders say a man can get pregnant and cant tell man from woman.  (as per Koran end of the world)

so, why shouldnt they also think that since we are all global warming and stuff... so the best idea is to take a bunch of mirrors, soak up some energy that would have bypassed earth, then then beam additional heat down to add to the collective on the ground.

what could go wrong?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Stop hitting the earthquake button, chucklefark!
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ExxonMobil CEO: "Hold my beer while I drive a bulldozer into this facility and destroy it."
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sim City 2k is one of the greatest games of all time
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nutsac_Jim: Well.. the current crop of leaders say a man can get pregnant and cant tell man from woman.  (as per Koran end of the world)

so, why shouldnt they also think that since we are all global warming and stuff... so the best idea is to take a bunch of mirrors, soak up some energy that would have bypassed earth, then then beam additional heat down to add to the collective on the ground.

what could go wrong?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dspevack: I wonder if they named the satellite "Golden Eye"......


"Golden" should definitely be in there somewhere, we will settle for "Happy Golden Takeout Powerbox" as an option.
 
brilett
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
