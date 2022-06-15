 Skip to content
(First Coast News)   Florida Man fails to make clean getaway after stealing street sweeper. With bonus mud wrestling pics   (firstcoastnews.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he didn't get away clean, street sweepers are notorious for making a mess of things!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if you're a king
or a poor street sweeper
sooner of later
you dance
with the reaper
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PartTimeBuddha: if you're a king
or a poor street sweeper
sooner of later
you dance
with the reaper


You think death scares Florida-Man?
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: PartTimeBuddha: if you're a king
or a poor street sweeper
sooner of later
you dance
with the reaper

You think death scares Florida-Man?


all creatures of intelligence fear death
so, no I think he'll be fine
 
MythDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: if you're a king
or a poor street sweeper
sooner of later
you dance
with the reaper


What if I can't dance?
 
ifky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And all the kids smoke reefer, I think it'd be cheaper
If I just got a job, learned to be a street sweeper
I'll dance to the beat, shuffle my feet
Wear a shirt and tie and run with the creeps
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How can we judge the police if we can't make out the ethnicity of the perpetrator?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: if you're a king
or a poor street sweeper
sooner of later
you dance
with the reaper


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MythDragon: PartTimeBuddha: if you're a king
or a poor street sweeper
sooner of later
you dance
with the reaper

What if I can't dance?


How bad could it be?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snort: How can we judge the police if we can't make out the ethnicity of the perpetrator?


"he had short, dread-lock style hair"
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Deputies say one of the deputies sustained minor injuries during the apprehension and was treated and released from AdventHealth-Palm Coast. The deputy is expected to make a full recovery."

That's such a common line from law enforcement statements.  Wish the news would get more specifics.  To my skeptical mind, that sounds an awful lot like a nice way of saying "One of the deputies tackled the suspect as if he were in the NFL and because of that incurred a scrape on his arm. We went to the hospital down the street where they prioritized him as a patient instead of making him wait three hours over a minor abrasion. They gave him a sterile saline rinse and slapped a $500 band-aid on it, but lol we get get government healthcare so thanks taxpayers! We're confident he'll recover."
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: PartTimeBuddha: if you're a king
or a poor street sweeper
sooner of later
you dance
with the reaper

[Fark user image 498x253] [View Full Size image _x_]



Well I prefer my version it scans better
 
StillInFayettestan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Sterling.
 
