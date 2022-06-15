 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 112 of WW3: More US weapons and equipment announcements due. War in critical stage that could determine long-term outcome. Almost 2/3 of Ukrainian kids forced to leave homes due to the war. It's your Wednesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Fearless Leader joins Boris and Natasha to investigate pastry smuggling in today's exciting episode:


"Donuts to You," or "Two Guys, A Girl and a Pyshka Place!"


Have a great day!
 
Bazolar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Motherf*ck Putin.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
🇺🇦 🇺🇦 🇺🇦
 
Alphax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've made a couple of large donations to CARE.  I should do another one.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Perhaps I'll get called a nazi again like in a previous Ukraine thread. I found that oddly amusing, given my political leanings and family history.

Anyway, keep calm and 🖕🏻 the orcs.
/🇺🇦
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x233]


Got one of those for Ukraine's losses?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ukraine has lost only one soldier but he has been killed 12,000 times. Soon he will know rest, once the country is clean.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Bookmark
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now a message from Arkham Asylum

🤡Deputy chairman of the Security Council of #Russia Dmitry #Medvedev indicates that #Ukraine would not exist in two years any longer. pic.twitter.com/19LQEUcx28
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 15, 2022
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trik: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x233]

Got one of those for Ukraine's losses?


Nope. Wish I did, but I think that data is a military secret. Of course, we could believe the orcs....
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some good news.

The #US would be ready to support the creation of a new alliance between the #UnitedKingdom, #Poland, the #Baltic states and #Ukraine if it would help build capacity and collectively strength #NATO, says @USAmbNATO Julianne Smith.https://t.co/sRo4Q586An pic.twitter.com/LYC19PqwZk
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 15, 2022

And
#Israel and the #EU have signed an agreement on #gas exports to Europe. pic.twitter.com/HH7sSi9rBI
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 15, 2022
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ukraine has lost only one soldier but he has been killed 12,000 times. Soon he will know rest, once the country is clean.


There was a quote circulating a few days ago that Ukraine was losing 100-200 soldiers a day.  But what wasn't mentioned was what 'lost' meant.  I suspect it includes wounded, as there had been another report of 60-100 per day at roughly the same time.  If the second was killed, then that would mean 1:1 wounded vs. killed, which would suck.

But if 'loss' includes wounded, a person could be counted more than once.

This is why Ukraine need equipment now, both protective and offensive so they can end this quicker and stop the loss of life all because some megalomaniac covets their country.
 
Discordulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm burned out from emotional support for my friends there.

One is not heavily impacted by the war (they are in west Ukraine), but has new, and potentially serious, medical problems. Another was just partying because her period arrived (she was worried that she was pregnant), but the fighting around Kharkiv has her squirrely that she might have to leave Kharkiv again. Others have their stresses and lives and jobs and bills to pay, too.

I noticed that I can forget that normal life happens during the war, too.

Talking to people there, directly, provides amazing perspectives on the war that the news simply can't provide. I hope to visit them afterwards, maybe helping rebuild. Don't know. Think I just needed to vent
 
Oneiros
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harlee: Trik: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x233]

Got one of those for Ukraine's losses?

Nope. Wish I did, but I think that data is a military secret. Of course, we could believe the orcs....


The ones who were claiming the same kills day after day?

By their reports, they've probably killed every soldier in Ukraine at least twice by now.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Discordulator: Think I just needed to vent


As I've said other days, this is a therapy thread disguised as a war thread.  Vent all you need to.
 
