(NYPost)   This is a picture of my friend Becca. She used to be a happy, popular girl until she texted emojis at a drug dealer. She died instantly. Please don't text emojis. Don't wind up like Becca
44
•       •       •

44 Comments
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30 years later people are still farking with journalists.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those purple plastic bracelets mean down for the D.
Those cinnamon oil toothpicks are doped with lsd.
Communism and socialism lurk in CRT and drag story hour.
Ooga booga
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's Becky!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me Canada isn't actually popular?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine: ❄😜
New and improved cocaine with Fentanyl: ☠ ❄☠🤪👻
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is supposedly to keep parents from reading your texts and figuring out your drug deals? Establishing a secret emoji cypher between you and your dealer seems a lot more complicated than simply texting "I need some weed ASAP" and then deleting the sent text from your phone.

This nonsense goes in the pile with all those colored rubber bracelets in the 1990s that were supposed to represent various sex acts the 12-year-old wearers were into.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads thread*

What? No mention of rainbow parties?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I think of a publication with its finger on the pulse of youth culture, I think of the NY Post.

When my wife and I adopted a shelter pitbull, my mom sent us NY Post clippings about old ladies getting mauled by pits. Look at the face of this killer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose the poop emoji is for Jenkum.

/ I may not have spelled that right.
// Don't want to Google it, for fear of future ads.
/// don't ask what happened when I googled 'pooh donkey' looking for Eeyore coloring pages for my granddaughter
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
😃🌭🤑💩🥵😱😭😭☠
 
bittermang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I use 🌵, personally
 
The5thElement
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: No, it's Becky!


I don't know her. She must be from Canada.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Something aboot "🍁" as drugs in general is amusing, eh?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
UNIVERSAL FOR DRUGS:

s7.orientaltrading.comView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The5thElement: iheartscotch: No, it's Becky!

I don't know her. She must be from Canada.


Well they are "universal for drugs"
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Goddamn it, I'm still not getting drugs.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: When I think of a publication with its finger on the pulse of youth culture, I think of the NY Post.

When my wife and I adopted a shelter pitbull, my mom sent us NY Post clippings about old ladies getting mauled by pits. Look at the face of this killer.

[Fark user image image 425x466]


Oh look at the big squishy dog

My mother did the exact same thing with our pit. Granted, he will absolutely maul any rubber balls he can find in the house, but if he can mistake your head for a rubber ball that's more on you.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: 30 years later people are still farking with journalists.

[Fark user image image 347x607]

Good.


A lot of journalists seem to think their job is blindly repeating something someone said, without any critical thought.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like the other bit about Bradley cooper's cocaine addiction in his 20s. So you're saying if I had done a shiat ton of coke back in the day I'd be a successful actor? Son of a biatch.
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Pictured: Stu and Deb Schmill
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: ... So you're saying if I had done a shiat ton of coke back in the day I'd be a successful actor? Son of a biatch.


Reminds me of a kid who OD'd on prescription medicine back in the 90s, almost died, was brought back, became a poster child.

So Bill Clinton organizes a "Children and Drugs Danger" spot at the White House.  Whom does he invite?

The star of the football team who maintains an A average?  Or the kid who helps in their parent's restaurant after school and still gets good grades?  Or the kid who wrangles their siblings and prepares dinner because both parents work?  Or the kid who volunteers at the hospital or animal shelter?

Noooooo...  Clinton invites OD Kid.

So the question is, "Mom, how can I get invited to the White House to meet the President?"  Answer, "Gee, Louise, try sucking down a double fistful of stolen drugs for fun!"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not a secret if you are telling everyone. This is probably the fake secret code that the kids want you to believe is the real secret code.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

claytonemery: justanotherfarkinfarker: ... So you're saying if I had done a shiat ton of coke back in the day I'd be a successful actor? Son of a biatch.

Reminds me of a kid who OD'd on prescription medicine back in the 90s, almost died, was brought back, became a poster child.

So Bill Clinton organizes a "Children and Drugs Danger" spot at the White House.  Whom does he invite?

The star of the football team who maintains an A average?  Or the kid who helps in their parent's restaurant after school and still gets good grades?  Or the kid who wrangles their siblings and prepares dinner because both parents work?  Or the kid who volunteers at the hospital or animal shelter?

Noooooo...  Clinton invites OD Kid.

So the question is, "Mom, how can I get invited to the White House to meet the President?"  Answer, "Gee, Louise, try sucking down a double fistful of stolen drugs for fun!"


Come on, you broke up Warthog's Ice-T meme stream.  Everyone is supposed to wait politely until he finishes.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The DEA claims there are emojis that symbolize a request for "high potency" drugs. If you see a bomb, firework or rocket ship emoji in your teen's text chain, you might want to be on alert.

Or your kid is buying meme stonks. Which, let's face it, is worse than doing drugs.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

usahole: So you're telling me Canada isn't actually popular?


just your Canadian girlfriends.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This "code"  was either used 15 years ago or was never a thing.

I've got my money on the latter
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because it's so much easier to remember, find, and type-in a string of random symbols rather than use auto-completing code words.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: This is supposedly to keep parents from reading your texts and figuring out your drug deals? Establishing a secret emoji cypher between you and your dealer seems a lot more complicated than simply texting "I need some weed ASAP" and then deleting the sent text from your phone.

This nonsense goes in the pile with all those colored rubber bracelets in the 1990s that were supposed to represent various sex acts the 12-year-old wearers were into.


Messages are stored for a period at the telco.

So using emoji code can offer legal protection for both parties.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I just talked to Becky last week. She was gonna make a pot for me.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think it's most interesting to just text some random emojis and see what you get.

Like, I need 100USD of "random emojis".
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
in my day, you just asked someone for some "drugs"...

....and they produced an assortment of unmarked, multi-colored pills, capsules, and hand-rolled joints
 
CNYJayhawk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The paper that gave us the headline "Headless Body In Topless Bar" continues with the hard-hitting journalism.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Full article.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

