(KTVU Bay Area News)   Orbeez wielding terrorists send another teen to the ICU   (ktvu.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Some dumbass kids are gonna get dedded pinging the wrong person.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not orbeez but an actual pellet gun. It is still very wrong to shoot someone with orbeez but whomever did this should be in jail for a very long time. Pellet guns can definitely be lethal.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

!!!!!! Holy shiat from a pellet
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Not orbeez but an actual pellet gun. It is still very wrong to shoot someone with orbeez but whomever did this should be in jail for a very long time. Pellet guns can definitely be lethal.


These are like co2 powered I assume? Not like a "oh man he pumped his daisy 6 times thats gonna sting!!" Bb gun?
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's gonna take a long tie to recover.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcos P: [Fark user image image 425x134]
!!!!!! Holy shiat from a pellet


Some of the numatic pumps made by Daisy have an effective range of 300 yards.
 
