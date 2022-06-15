 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHSV Harrisonburg)   Old school   (whsv.com) divider line
39
    More: Awkward, Copyright, All rights reserved, funeral home, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, Arrest warrant, Embalming, Laurie Lynn Hinds, arrest records  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Felony? That can't be correct.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

maddog2030: Felony? That can't be correct.

Hinds was arrested June 5 and charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse. She posted a $2,500 bond the next day.


Looks like it.  I wonder what they do to you for spitting on a grave?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should have just waited and shat on the grave like everyone else does. Then worst case it's just a misdemeanor for you and a trespass warning for the turd.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could save pee in a bottle 🎶
The first that is like to do 🎶
Is to go every day where eternity lays 🎶
Just to pour it all out in you 🎶

/ safe school
// it's the thought that counts
/// I got a water buffalo for the 45** burial plot.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Small town grudges are fun.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tammy Baker?
 
bittermang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damn, that's one cold blooded female.

People are trying to mourn, save your spite for pissing on his grave later if you need to spite him one last time.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Felony "abuse of corpse"? lol

Unbelievable.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mom???
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Felony? That can't be correct.


Wonder if this is one of those times they lead with the absolute worst, most letter-of-the-law charges anticipating her lawyer will bargain down to what is more in line with the "level" of the crime - a misdemeanor of some sort - to save the time/expense on any trial
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
She got it wrong.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: Should have just waited and shat on the grave like everyone else does. Then worst case it's just a misdemeanor for you and a trespass warning for the turd.


Or stormed the Capitol
 
jchic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And yet, if you break into the capital to overthrow the government it's a misdemeanor....
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Given that is one of the worst insults you can do...

I wonder what the story behind it is?
 
Odin's Other Eye
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"A witness on the scene said Hinds had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket."

Hahahahahaha
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A corpse has more rights than a living woman in that state. She should have shot the corpse instead. Unless the corpse was also packing.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spitting on a dead person is abuse of a corpse? Hell, if people who hate put in the effort to go to my funeral to spit on me, then I hope it made them happy. I'm dead, why should it matter if my body is spit on?

Besides, I'm going to be cremated and my ashes thrown in the ocean. So if someone wants to spit on me, they'll have to go to Revere Beach and spit in the water.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On the one hand, there's an excellent chance the deceased deserved it, and probably worse.

On the other hand, this woman looks like she could be all sorts of difficult at the drop of a hat...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wish we knew the full story.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

peachpicker: On the one hand, there's an excellent chance the deceased deserved it, and probably worse.

On the other hand, this woman looks like she could be all sorts of difficult at the drop of a hat...

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Wish we knew the full story.


Blaming the victim based on assumptions alone?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you've got a face like that, you need to stop wearing mascara.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Given that is one of the worst insults you can do...


No it isn't. It involved spit. It did not involve human feces and/or a dead pig fetus floating in a jar of urine.
It was, at most, about 67-73% of the total maximum for "worst". Granted, she scores high for it involving an open casket funeral in the presence of grieving family members, but just spitting in it requires no real dedication or prep work before hand.

And before any wise-assess claim "to be worst, it should involve plutonium then," ; no dumbass. We're calculating the worst potential insult. Bringing plutonium into it re-classifies the act from 'insult' to 'mass-murder' or 'terrorism'. Don't be stupid.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did the corpse in the casket die of natural causes?
Just asking.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Duck_of_Doom: A corpse has more rights than a living woman in that state. She should have shot the corpse instead. Unless the corpse was also packing.


But what if the corpse was pregnant?
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Devil Take The Hindmost
Youtube IMScp3Jyf6g
 
Pert
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just put of interest, why do Americans use "spit" as the past tense, rather than "spat"?
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pert: Just put of interest, why do Americans use "spit" as the past tense, rather than "spat"?


OUT of interest.

I hate my phone.

"According to an arrest affidavit, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, walked into a funeral home in Tyler, Texas, on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and spit on the corpse."
 
Pinner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
51??
Would have guessed that wrong
 
exqqqme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a hard 51.
Crazy added 10 years easy.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pert: Pert: Just put of interest, why do Americans use "spit" as the past tense, rather than "spat"?

OUT of interest.

I hate my phone.

"According to an arrest affidavit, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, walked into a funeral home in Tyler, Texas, on Nov. 29, walked straight up to the casket, and spit on the corpse."


I'm pretty sure we also use "spat."
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maddog2030: Felony? That can't be correct.


Instead of throwing flowers she threw hand grenades
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Maturin: She got it wrong.
[media-amazon.com image 850x1291]


"I Spit on Your Grave" was tied with "Ilsa: She Wolf of the SS" for VHS boxes I always stared at in the video store before I was old enough to rent them.

At the age of 55 I still haven't seen either one.
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Pert: Just put of interest, why do Americans use "spit" as the past tense, rather than "spat"?


She spitted her spit on it works.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: peachpicker: On the one hand, there's an excellent chance the deceased deserved it, and probably worse.

On the other hand, this woman looks like she could be all sorts of difficult at the drop of a hat...

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Wish we knew the full story.

Blaming the victim based on assumptions alone?


Assuming victim blaming when there probably is an interesting backstory?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

peachpicker: On the one hand, there's an excellent chance the deceased deserved it, and probably worse.

On the other hand, this woman looks like she could be all sorts of difficult at the drop of a hat...

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Wish we knew the full story.


She is one of those women in whom "polite church-lady" and "casually lopping off your dick" are separated by a single box of wine.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Texas will do any and everything to get people stuck working a lifetime of prison-labor level jobs....OR send folks to the military.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
She is going to run the county jail including the guards if tossed in.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madeup Farkname: Another Government Employee: Given that is one of the worst insults you can do...

No it isn't. It involved spit. It did not involve human feces and/or a dead pig fetus floating in a jar of urine.
It was, at most, about 67-73% of the total maximum for "worst". Granted, she scores high for it involving an open casket funeral in the presence of grieving family members, but just spitting in it requires no real dedication or prep work before hand.

And before any wise-assess claim "to be worst, it should involve plutonium then," ; no dumbass. We're calculating the worst potential insult. Bringing plutonium into it re-classifies the act from 'insult' to 'mass-murder' or 'terrorism'. Don't be stupid.


I do wonder if it was Butt Stuff without lube.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aagrajag: peachpicker: On the one hand, there's an excellent chance the deceased deserved it, and probably worse.

On the other hand, this woman looks like she could be all sorts of difficult at the drop of a hat...

[Fark user image image 425x239]

Wish we knew the full story.

She is one of those women in whom "polite church-lady" and "casually lopping off your dick" are separated by a single box of wine.


We all have a type.
 
morg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pert: Just put of interest, why do Americans use "spit" as the past tense, rather than "spat"?


I don't know but I think you're right. I ran some scenarios through in context in my head and I'd use spit instead of spat 9 times out of 10.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.