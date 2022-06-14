 Skip to content
(Politico)   No, Vlad, those are not silos we're building on the Polish/Ukraine border. It's just a fence, a big beautiful fence, like a wall
    Russia, Famine, Ukraine, President Joe Biden, export of grain, Black Sea, food prices, Food security  
594 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 5:30 AM



bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God damn it Biden, you need to construct more pylons, you empty suit
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: God damn it Biden, you need to construct more pylons, you empty suit


Pylons are really psilos if you think about it
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bittermang: God damn it Biden, you need to construct more pylons, you empty suit


I read that as pythons and started having flashbacks of Cobra Commander plots from1980s GI Joe cartoons.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ya. Shuuur. You betcha...
 
bittermang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: bittermang: God damn it Biden, you need to construct more pylons, you empty suit

I read that as pythons and started having flashbacks of Cobra Commander plots from1980s GI Joe cartoons.


Family Guy - Cobra
Youtube ePBxm3V2_0E
 
dryknife
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Where does the wheat go?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Silos?
Silos for grain?
Or silos for missiles?

<Taps side of nose and winks slowly>

Something or other about NATO warmongering and invading Belorussia and next stop Moscow...

There we are;  I think that's the troll-farm script worked up.

Ahthangyu
 
Slideshow Bob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dryknife: Where does the wheat go?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x330]


"Someone order up a giant enema for a Mr Putin? Mr V. Putin?"
 
fzumrk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Everyone knows if you want to store a serious amount of grain, you have to use pyramids.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hot damn that's a good idea.
Can you imagine Trump doing anything like this at all?
 
bittermang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dryknife: Where does the wheat go?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x330]


In the guys working on the missile. Usually in the form of a bread, or pasta.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: bittermang: God damn it Biden, you need to construct more pylons, you empty suit

I read that as pythons and started having flashbacks of Cobra Commander plots from1980s GI Joe cartoons.


Our Newest Member, Calvin | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube DW3dg9VURMU
 
bittermang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Slideshow Bob: Silos?
Silos for grain?
Or silos for missiles?

<Taps side of nose and winks slowly>

Something or other about NATO warmongering and invading Belorussia and next stop Moscow...

There we are;  I think that's the troll-farm script worked up.

Ahthangyu


If it ever really kicks off, I expect half the silos in Iowa to rip apart when the ICBMs come screaming out of them, and everyone in the state to turn around like WTF‽!
 
