 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Vladimir "Jelly Legs" Putin   (metro.co.uk) divider line
57
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Sergey Lavrov, Moscow, Vladimir Putin's health, grim exercise, Igor Ivanov, Russian leader  
•       •       •

2800 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh, no!  I really hope he's not spending the rest of his short life in agonizing pain!  Just kidding, I wish we could send in Marsellus Wallace with a couple of hard, pipe-hitting gentleman to go to work on the homes with a pair of pliers and a blow torch.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a great time to gather all that we know as reported by tabloid journalism and then fashion them into things like facts that we can repeat.

Also though, is something actually up with that dude?  One can hope, I think.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, he's not in a coma, as was reported yesterday?
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They got a brand new dance, you gotta move your muscle
Brand new dance, it's called the Vladimir shuffle
It don't matter if you're young or you're old, here we go
We gone show you how it go
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My high school gym teacher was a former CFL All Star wide receiver named "Crazy Legs", so I'm getting a kick ..blah blah blah.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: So, he's not in a coma, as was reported yesterday?


who knows when it was filmed though.

But honestly i doubt it matters until he's actually dead.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can he dance?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next thing you'll tell me is Trump can't hold a glass of water or walk down a ramp... Or even stand like a normal human.
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶  Quivers down his backbone
He's got the shakes in his thigh bone
He's got the shivers in his knee bone
Shakin' all over 🎶
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'My legz are all gelatin-like from holding up weight of my bigly butch-manly ballz!
You try valking 'round wiz two huge cannonball testicles!'
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video doesn't show the whole event, but as a former military guy, I can appreciate how difficult it is to stand for a length of time without having to move to keep the circulation going.  I've seen people drop our of formation in a dead faint.  We're told to move a bit, flex your knees a little to ensure that you don't pass out.

Even some of the minions in the background appear to be doing the same, so I'm not sure that this is the "big news" that they're trying to make it out to be.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?


That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?


Not intelligent service jobs are james bond. Some get poop retrieval duty.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He kidnapped so many children, yet still didn't find new legs short enough for the replacements.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Mikey1969: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?

Not intelligent service jobs are james bond. Some get poop retrieval duty.


Seems like they would need a Vlad sized bag.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: bigdog1960: Mikey1969: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?

Not intelligent service jobs are james bond. Some get poop retrieval duty.

Seems like they would need a Vlad sized bag.


Vladware?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it just looks like he has to pee.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geezo.  Just stop it.  I watched the video, saw absolutely nothing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: OkieDookie: bigdog1960: Mikey1969: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?

Not intelligent service jobs are james bond. Some get poop retrieval duty.

Seems like they would need a Vlad sized bag.

Vladware?


The shiattist tupperware.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looked like minor side effects from treatment for Parkinson's to me.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Geezo.  Just stop it.  I watched the video, saw absolutely nothing.


Did you have the right video codec?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: The video doesn't show the whole event, but as a former military guy, I can appreciate how difficult it is to stand for a length of time without having to move to keep the circulation going.  I've seen people drop our of formation in a dead faint.  We're told to move a bit, flex your knees a little to ensure that you don't pass out.

Even some of the minions in the background appear to be doing the same, so I'm not sure that this is the "big news" that they're trying to make it out to be.


Yeah, I've seen like five young men drop during various wedding ceremonies.  They're told to stand, and not fidget all their life, and ... thump.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EasilyDistracted: The video doesn't show the whole event, but as a former military guy, I can appreciate how difficult it is to stand for a length of time without having to move to keep the circulation going.  I've seen people drop our of formation in a dead faint.  We're told to move a bit, flex your knees a little to ensure that you don't pass out.

Even some of the minions in the background appear to be doing the same, so I'm not sure that this is the "big news" that they're trying to make it out to be.


His speech seemed pretty solid in terms of delivery. TBF I don't speak Russian.
Once he starts sounding like TFG giving a speech, that's when to start paying attention.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is dedicated to the memory of Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: They got a brand new dance, you gotta move your muscle
Brand new dance, it's called the Vladimir shuffle
It don't matter if you're young or you're old, here we go
We gone show you how it go


First I limp to the side like my leg was broken
Shakin' and twitchin' kinda like I was smokin'
Crazy wack funky
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Mikey1969: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?

Not intelligent service jobs are james bond. Some get poop retrieval duty.


To get Putin Poo you need Bond level of I filtration.

It's the missions they don't show you. Not a glamorous #1 mission, obviously the #2 choice, but an agent has their duty to perform, sometimes tou really need to get right up in there until you're up to your neck in shiat, get down to business, and really push one out.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Got legs like farkin pool noodles..
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's standing and talking and has a hand on the podium.

That's code for "full-blown AIDS influenza diabetes."
 
chawco
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

exqqqme: EasilyDistracted: The video doesn't show the whole event, but as a former military guy, I can appreciate how difficult it is to stand for a length of time without having to move to keep the circulation going.  I've seen people drop our of formation in a dead faint.  We're told to move a bit, flex your knees a little to ensure that you don't pass out.

Even some of the minions in the background appear to be doing the same, so I'm not sure that this is the "big news" that they're trying to make it out to be.

His speech seemed pretty solid in terms of delivery. TBF I don't speak Russian.
Once he starts sounding like TFG giving a speech, that's when to start paying attention.

[Fark user image image 602x351]


That one never happened.

There's enough content there that we shouldn't need to make shiat p. It was bad enough. Just post the pic of drinking with 2 hands.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: He's standing and talking and has a hand on the podium.

That's code for "full-blown AIDS influenza diabetes."


Nah, just a Russian doctor.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: NINEv2: OkieDookie: bigdog1960: Mikey1969: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?

Not intelligent service jobs are james bond. Some get poop retrieval duty.

Seems like they would need a Vlad sized bag.

Vladware?

The shiattist tupperware.


I bet it does do that weird thing that happens to Tupperware when you put spaghetti sauce in it.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: He's standing and talking and has a hand on the podium.

That's code for "full-blown AIDS influenza diabetes."


I'm pretty sure it's just garden-variety Lupus.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size

"Hi, I'm Jangle Leg"
 
Tenga
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: The video doesn't show the whole event, but as a former military guy, I can appreciate how difficult it is to stand for a length of time without having to move to keep the circulation going.  I've seen people drop our of formation in a dead faint.  We're told to move a bit, flex your knees a little to ensure that you don't pass out.

Even some of the minions in the background appear to be doing the same, so I'm not sure that this is the "big news" that they're trying to make it out to be.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes succumbents will just mimic a behavior.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any parent knows it's damn near impossible to keep an 830-month-old toddler from fidgeting during a boring ceremony.
 
Foinf
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

OldRod: So, he's not in a coma, as was reported yesterday?


it wasn't serious
 
linker3000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NINEv2: OkieDookie: bigdog1960: Mikey1969: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?

Not intelligent service jobs are james bond. Some get poop retrieval duty.

Seems like they would need a Vlad sized bag.

Vladware?


Vlad Wrap
 
Northern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?


Time to get a "pickup after your Pootin' Putin lawn sign and leave doggie poo poo bags out for his security detail.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump lent Putin his special doctor from Walter Reed, who miraculously morphed into a Republican house member from Amarillo.  Putin may not make it through the night.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Trump lent Putin his special doctor from Walter Reed, who miraculously morphed into a Republican house member from Amarillo.  Putin may not make it through the night.


We must pray the tumor away.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
UZBEKISTAN: RUSSIAN PRESIDENT YELTSIN STUMBLES DURING CEREMONY
Youtube pfCJmgb__Ic
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?


Mitch McConnell is up Putin's ass?
 
Sir VG
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't wish death on a lot of people, but Putin is one that I hope dies quickly and painfully.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

Mitch McConnell is up Putin's ass?


Seems like a good place for him.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: NINEv2: OkieDookie: bigdog1960: Mikey1969: Sporkabob: The poop disposal team was running late and Mr Turtle was poking his head out to say hello?

That was the only worthwhile part of that story. WTF is up with that?

Not intelligent service jobs are james bond. Some get poop retrieval duty.

Seems like they would need a Vlad sized bag.

Vladware?

The shiattist tupperware.


Shtupperware?

/fark that guy
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.