 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   A test is on the horizon to see if you are immune to COVID. Assuming that the FDA approves the technology, place your bets on whether insurance companies will pay for this to the right   (yahoo.com) divider line
4
    More: PSA, Immune system, T cells, blood test, Antibody, T-cell testing, white blood cells, T-cell test, White blood cell  
•       •       •

87 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 2:05 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What if you are immune to the test?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I pity the fool with low T-cells.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Do I have to use a needle to get tested?

Then I'll never know
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Insurance companies will charge patients for the test.  After that, patients who test immune get the basic package.  Patients who aren't will have to pay additional fees.  Or the reverse, if it's more profitable.  It's not a pre-existing condition if it didn't exist before the test.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.