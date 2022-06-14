 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   Remember that gas station that accidentally charged 69 cents a gallon last week? They've fixed the glitch   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
11
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A man who took full responsibility and owned up to it immediately is a rare thing. Someone needs to hire him immediately.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: A man who took full responsibility and owned up to it immediately is a rare thing. Someone needs to hire him immediately.


Just don't let him set any prices.

/Or do, he's probably learned his lesson. Probably.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A relative quit a gas station job a few weeks ago when a woman threatened everyone there with violence toward "the person who raised the prices this morning."
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: A man who took full responsibility and owned up to it immediately is a rare thing. Someone needs to hire him immediately.


Or it should be illegal to fire people for errors? Especially considering it is nearly illegal to be unemployed/homeless
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

puffy999: A relative quit a gas station job a few weeks ago when a woman threatened everyone there with violence toward "the person who raised the prices this morning."


I'll note that while this statement seems and is quite stupid, and poorly written, it's meant to convey that everyone on the premises was threatened but she happened to ask every single worker at the station and the next door (but unaffiliated) mini mart *which person* actually raised the prices.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: A man who took full responsibility and owned up to it immediately is a rare thing. Someone needs to hire him immediately.


Yeah, I'd hire him on the spot for owning that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who among us has not been fired for an "accidental" 69?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark those fascist sonsabiatches, the dinosaur juice wants to be free! The dino juice must flow!
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So far he's getting off pretty easy.  In some places he'd be charged with hacking and be facing 10 years hard time.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OH
f
a
r
k
This
s
h
ia
t

If a gas station doesn't have an insurance policy on human error, then
f
a
r
k
the owner, and the parent company.
 
