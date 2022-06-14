 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   Cops say man stole bike worth $100,000. This inflation is out of control   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
24
    More: Weird, Hoodie, Glass, Four-wheel drive, Philadelphia Police, Window, Christini All Wheel Drive Bicycle, Insulated glazing, Surveillance  
•       •       •

284 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Jun 2022 at 12:22 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My cousin has a bicycle with that much
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$100K, yeah sure Jan
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Penny-farthing FTW

di2ponv0v5otw.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a "military prototype bicycle."
-Act fast, the Russians are going to catch up on our bike technology!
-the Military...home of thousand dollar hammers and $100k bikes

Also:
-Pee Wee is going to be Tequila dancing in about an hour, watch yourself

[Not a bad set up]
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
military prototype bicycle

Perfect for deployment from an EM-50.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I bet it was a Dyno with the black mags
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Their motorcycle, that doesn't require pedaling, is $14k.  What are the features of the $100k bicycle or is that just the special price for taxpayers?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Probably had an ounce of weed hidden in the water bottle.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Freezepop - Bike Thief Music Video
Youtube kno-m74gCTk
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
From 1995?... so a piece of crap?

This is weird.
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

beezeltown: It's a "military prototype bicycle."
-Act fast, the Russians are going to catch up on our bike technology!
-the Military...home of thousand dollar hammers and $100k bikes


This inflation will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd like to see Mad Max on a bicycle.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A smarter criminal on the Philly scale. The people who broke into my house in Philly didn't wear masks and stared straight at the security cameras that were recording them. This was during the height of the pandemic. At that point it was weird not to wear a mask.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cop math

was probably just a parrot's unicycle worth $50
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I'd like to see Mad Max on a bicycle.


Would disgruntled Max suffice? If not, slightly perturbed Max?
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

medius: cop math

was probably just a parrot's unicycle worth $50


Plus bike math. a 1995 bike is still a few hundred dollars regardless.

(honestly good thumb-shifters are nice, and they don't make them since the 90s)
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [c.tenor.com image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pee-wee's Big Adventure (1/10) Movie CLIP - Pee-wee's Breakfast (1985) HD
Youtube xO7O6zwFZ1k


Any excuse to play this song.

/Shh, I'm listening to reason
 
bittermang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: $100K, yeah sure Jan


It's allegedly a military prototype, and defense contracts are notorious for grift.

That said, the military device doesn't have GPS? A technology the military also developed, specifically for tracking vehicles? And it still cost $100k?
 
CoonAce
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: king of vegas: I'd like to see Mad Max on a bicycle.

Would disgruntled Max suffice? If not, slightly perturbed Max?


Was there another kind?
 
70Ford
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CoonAce: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: king of vegas: I'd like to see Mad Max on a bicycle.

Would disgruntled Max suffice? If not, slightly perturbed Max?

Was there another kind?


There is always "I tend to disagree" Max
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bittermang: Pats_Cloth_Coat: $100K, yeah sure Jan

It's allegedly a military prototype, and defense contracts are notorious for grift.

That said, the military device doesn't have GPS? A technology the military also developed, specifically for tracking vehicles? And it still cost $100k?


It's from 1996-- it's at least 2 gens behind by now, so... worthless.

I mean I can go to places and buy cold war shiat. It's interesting, but basically worthless.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.