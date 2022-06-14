 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Jetski fraudski splitski   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
16
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This folks, is what we call a ski-don't.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayne Jetski is the greatest of all time.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The proper punishment would be to let him go to Cuba.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't you be better off going to the Bahamas, then somewhere from there. Also i know people have made that Cuba crossing in a 64 Lincoln continental with a 25hp outboard strapped to it. But if you stole millions wouldn't you just shoot for maybe a Boston whaler offshore twin engine not a jet ski.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A judge agreed with prosecutors that Graveran posed a flight risk

Probably not a Trump-appointed judge.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Disappointed that he wasn't intercepted by a cigarette boat helmed by a loose canon cop in a white leisure suit
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
officers found Graveran just south of Key West on a broken-down jet ski, 90 miles away from his final destination: Cuba


Cuba is 90 miles south of Key west, didnt get far
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby speaks Bulgarian. Cool.

/ obligatory "obscure?"
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, that's new! Or, maybe I missed any other stories like this. idk
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
90 miles...on a Jetski? I didn't think that Jetskis could go that far. Maybe if you keep it at 10 knots the whole time?

/ that would take forever
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 90 miles...on a Jetski? I didn't think that Jetskis could go that far. Maybe if you keep it at 10 knots the whole time?

/ that would take forever


Also known as about 8 hours.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 90 miles...on a Jetski? I didn't think that Jetskis could go that far. Maybe if you keep it at 10 knots the whole time?

/ that would take forever


A sailing friend of mine is part of a long-haul Jetski club. They've done longer trips than that, but yeah, it takes a while.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wax_on: iheartscotch: 90 miles...on a Jetski? I didn't think that Jetskis could go that far. Maybe if you keep it at 10 knots the whole time?

/ that would take forever

Also known as about 8 hours.


After about 45 minutes to an hour... I'm like, "get me off of this stupid jetski".
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: wax_on: iheartscotch: 90 miles...on a Jetski? I didn't think that Jetskis could go that far. Maybe if you keep it at 10 knots the whole time?

/ that would take forever

Also known as about 8 hours.

After about 45 minutes to an hour... I'm like, "get me off of this stupid jetski".


I bet if you were fleeing the law with millions of dollars you'd be able to put up with it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wax_on: iheartscotch: wax_on: iheartscotch: 90 miles...on a Jetski? I didn't think that Jetskis could go that far. Maybe if you keep it at 10 knots the whole time?

/ that would take forever

Also known as about 8 hours.

After about 45 minutes to an hour... I'm like, "get me off of this stupid jetski".

I bet if you were fleeing the law with millions of dollars you'd be able to put up with it.


The max load of a regular commercial jet ski is about 600 pounds. How am I transporting millions of physical dollars if my maximum capacity is 600 pounds?
 
CoonAce
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wax_on: iheartscotch: wax_on: iheartscotch: 90 miles...on a Jetski? I didn't think that Jetskis could go that far. Maybe if you keep it at 10 knots the whole time?

/ that would take forever

Also known as about 8 hours.

After about 45 minutes to an hour... I'm like, "get me off of this stupid jetski".

I bet if you were fleeing the law with millions of dollars you'd be able to put up with it.


It's like a ... I'll say motorcycle rider... who never rode more than an hour maybe two at a time, then grinding out 6-8 hours... but not on a highway - In open water in the Gulf of Mexico.
 
