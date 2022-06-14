 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   You can send anyone (including yourself) postcards from Timbuktu (the African city, not the bag manufacturer). The money supports the local economy, since tourism is at best difficult   (reasonstobecheerful.world) divider line
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But in 2012, with the emergence of an Islamist jihadi occupation that kickstarted an age of violence and insecurity across the region, Timbuktu's once-thriving tourist industry disappeared in the blink of an eye.

I'm kinda getting he impression that letting conservatives rule is not a good thing.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Life is hard, can't buy happiness no matter what you do
Can't get to heaven on roller skates -- can't take a taxi cab to Timbuktu
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There's still only one way to get greetings from Timbuk3

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Timbuk3 future still looking bright.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm at the edge of my budget.  Send me a ameican dollar.  Wait. That's nothing.  Please send 20 bucks. That's the new one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Can we get the locals to send Drew some of their local beer to sample during one of his twitch livestreams?
 
buster_v
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you haven't read The Badass Librarians of Timbuktu by Josh Hammer, you should.
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought, like the cartoons, back in the day, that we just mailed cartoons that we did not want to timbuktu.

what?
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honestly?  That means they have evidence....
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey! I live in Timbuctoo! I can send you a postcard from the Wawa.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bongon247 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Hey! I live in Timbuctoo! I can send you a postcard from the Wawa.

[Fark user image image 425x714]


I came for this.
 
gorrck
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Neat. We send postcards to all the nieces and nephews and friends' children when we travel. This will totally confuse them!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is actually pretty cool. I think I've found a clever yet deceptive method of explaining my total avoidance of family for months while still letting them know I'm alive
 
Subversive Ping-Pong Balls
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So, says Mohammed will make me a small, camel leather box for $25. I am a bit poor but also a collector of boxes. Hope I get something nice from Mohammed!
 
dickieignorant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Any word on if Constantinople plans to follow suit?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At the finals of the National Poetry Competition the two finalist were an
unlikely pair. Finalist number one was a Harvard educated professor of
literature and the winner of several previous competitions. Finalist number two
was a young Marine Lcpl. from the hills of West Virginia who needed help filling
out the entry form.
The final round consisted of each competitor being given the same word and
having thirty seconds to complete a verse, using the word.
The Professor went first. The Judge said, " The final word this year is
'Timbuktu'" The Prof. started thinking. Ten seconds went by. Twenty seconds.
The crowd became nervous. After twenty eight seconds the Prof. began,
"Across the hot Sahara sand,
Trekked the dusty caravan.
Men on camels, two by two,
Destination- Timbuktu."
The crowd went wild, there was no way that the Hillbilly Marine would ever top
that.
The Lcpl. was brought on stage. The judge gave the word, "Timbuktu."
The young Lcpl. looked to the sky, he thought for 10-15 seconds, stepped up to
the microphone, cleared his throat, and began,
"Tim 'en me, a-hunting went,
Met three girls in a pop-up-tent,
They was three and we was two,
So, I bucked one and Tim Buck Two!"
 
