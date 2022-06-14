 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Stopping a tantrum: Dad edition   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 9:04 PM (44 minutes ago)



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is the funniest thing I've seen in a week.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That really corked her cry hole. Well done, pops!

Kind of a shame the dog didn't get any.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol, she's going to pester dad with whiny crying every day now. She's unlocked the code.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bribery, that's the only way I know to deal with children also.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it'll work on Mrs.D... off to the store!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those cans use nitrous oxide as a propellant. No wonder it settled the kid down.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I try not to go that far but I will say that when dad (me) is watching the kids, there's a lot more tv happening so dad can get something, anything done.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I usually just hang them by the ankles.

But I guess crying at a door is another way to get someone to give you whipped cream.  Whatever works.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good job rewarding the annoying whiner. Enjoy the rest of your parenthood.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love it. Ty subby
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shastacola: Lol, she's going to pester dad with whiny crying every day now. She's unlocked the code.


That's when dad puts the dollop of whipped cream on her nose instead of in her mouth so the dog can lick it off before the shock wears off.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Kind of a shame the dog didn't get any.


Bad tactics, too. He should have said, "Good dog, good quiet! Have a treat!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess that will work until she asperities on the ReadiWhip, chokes and dies.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trading food for good behavior might be a short-term win, but they're going to be a lot harder to marry off if they're chunky.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shows my age, but my dad would reply with a singsong "That's a funny way of laughin'!"  a la the Burl Ives song.  Or maybe it shows his age; it was quite awhile after that song was a hit.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Soon she'll be walking on sunshine.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
French condom commercial: Kids are a pain
Youtube 2gLlBv_SrZw
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Trading food for good behavior might be a short-term win, but they're going to be a lot harder to marry off if they're chunky.


Easier to leave in the woods. I mean, how fast can they waddle after you.
 
Burff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seriously. Dads. That's funny, but you better help them relearn fast. That's so stereotypical bad-dad parenting. And we wonder why dads aren't respected.

Be crazy (like this even) but represent the work to come back from it. If done, good on ya crazy pops!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

shastacola: Lol, she's going to pester dad with whiny crying every day now. She's unlocked the code.


Yep, you just unlocked Karen Mode.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'll give him the benefit of the doubt and assume this was only a half measure until he finishes sound proofing the 'shame closet'.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: shastacola: Lol, she's going to pester dad with whiny crying every day now. She's unlocked the code.

That's when dad puts the dollop of whipped cream on her nose instead of in her mouth so the dog can lick it off before the shock wears off.


Dad confessions:

Can confirm. Have done this. Tantrum not involved. Child victim thought it was hilarious.

Have also let daughter sneak a hot pepper when she thought I wasn't looking. Cured with a drink of milk.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: That really corked her cry hole. Well done, pops!

Kind of a shame the dog didn't get any.


Doggo gets the squeezy cheese
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: I think it'll work on Mrs.D... off to the store!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Trading food for good behavior might be a short-term win, but they're going to be a lot harder to marry off if they're chunky.


Training your daughter to take cream to the face at such a young age is frowned upon where I'm from.

NTTAWWT?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I guess that will work until she asperities on the ReadiWhip, chokes and dies.


Comedy genius. Well done, sir or madam. Well done 👍
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just like daddy does to mommy.
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't pull that on the FARK politics tab, Drew. You'd lose half your regular contributors.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: That really corked her cry hole. Well done, pops!

Kind of a shame the dog didn't get any.


Does this work on goppers?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, now she knows that if she throw a tantrum she gets whipped cream. How could that plan possibly fail? This is how you end up with a fat crybaby
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You would think this would work in all cases, but my youngest doesn't like whipped cream, and he would've spit this out on the ground. Then I would be left with a tantrum and a mess to clean up.
 
wage0048
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2gLlBv_SrZw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


at 17 seconds, I'd turn around and walk away - straight out of the store, to my car, and drive home.

He can either shape up or he can walk home.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

chitownmike: So, now she knows that if she throw a tantrum she gets whipped cream. How could that plan possibly fail? This is how you end up with a fat crybaby


There isn't a parent alive who hasn't shamelessly bribed their kid to shut up and leave them alone. It's impossible to be a perfect parent. We should stop pretending that this isn't so. Dad is going to pay the price for awhile until she figures out it doesn't work every time.
 
kkinnison [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And that is how you create an child with an eating disorder
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I guess that will work until she asperities on the ReadiWhip, chokes and dies.


Well, the point was to shut her up
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How to stop a tantrum quickly...when it's your neighbor's child.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reward a tantrum, get more tantrums.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shastacola: Lol, she's going to pester dad with whiny crying every day now. She's unlocked the code.


aleister_greynight: Bribery, that's the only way I know to deal with children also.


jaytkay: Good job rewarding the annoying whiner. Enjoy the rest of your parenthood.


chitownmike: So, now she knows that if she throw a tantrum she gets whipped cream. How could that plan possibly fail? This is how you end up with a fat crybaby



Um, people here realize he did this because someone was recording it and it's funny, right?  This wasn't some sort of hidden camera thing catching candid behavior.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
oblig
Family Guy Cool Whip
Youtube sAPjCExArA8
 
mikefinch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe this isn't so much 'bribery' as it is distraction.

When kids freak out like that their brain just locks up. They can't be reasoned with and the are unable to self regulate.

Sometimes its just about hitting their reset button.
 
