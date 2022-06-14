 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Good job, sister   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup, Supreme Court of the United States, United States, Washington, D.C., Nicholas Roske, Court, Montgomery County, Washington Post, chief of police  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 6:20 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
robodog
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't tell if headline is sarcasm or not.

/It would be for me
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh well, slap on the wrist, boys will be boys.

Right?

Oh? Why not?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm telling you plenty of friends, family, co-workers and what not fail to do this kinda of thing daily.  And they call that tough love
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Oh well, slap on the wrist, boys will be boys.

Right?

Oh? Why not?


No.
But.
That said.
We seem to think rights are more important than kids lives.
So, why not?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He appears to have a fairly humble property.  I'm kinda surprised.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You want to get into Kavanaugh's house, you dress as a Natty Light delivery guy.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks lady, for blocking Biden from making a Supreme Court appointment. Thanks a lot
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Oh well, slap on the wrist, boys will be boys.

Right?

Oh? Why not?


You've got the cart before the horse.  He's in jail, but there hasn't even been a hearing, let alone a verdict or punishment.


So the total rager at Justice Havabrew's house is back on!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: He appears to have a fairly humble property.  I'm kinda surprised.


He had too much in debt to be able to use the bribe money to afford a better one.
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Betcha Kavanaugh is cursing Google maps.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She should have stopped him however she could, but unfortunate that calling 911 had to be it. Dude is now probably in for a world of hurt, when he could have just walked away had he not gotten the authorities involved.
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: You want to get into Kavanaugh's house, you dress as a Natty Light delivery guy.


images.halloweencostumes.caView Full Size
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El_Dan: She should have stopped him however she could, but unfortunate that calling 911 had to be it. Dude is now probably in for a world of hurt, when he could have just walked away had he not gotten the authorities involved.


This is why you never call a nun.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This story is so bizarre.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Authorities said last week that the Marshals saw Roske emerge from a taxi outside the judge's home at 1:05 a.m. "dressed in black clothing and carrying a backpack and a suitcase."

This goes to show that there is a clear line between good people and bad people in this world. There are good people, like the taxi driver who transported an armed man in stealth gear to Brett's house after midnight, and bad people, like the guy's sister who conviced him to wuss out.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: You want to get into Kavanaugh's house, you dress as a Natty Light delivery guy.


Nope, you run the play from Promising Young Woman: college girl falling down drunk
 
foo monkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: ChrisDe: You want to get into Kavanaugh's house, you dress as a Natty Light delivery guy.

Nope, you run the play from Promising Young Woman: college girl falling down drunk


I tried that and he wouldn't let me in. I should have shaved my legs.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Oh well, slap on the wrist, boys will be boys.

Right?

Oh? Why not?


Tried to kill a Supreme Court Justice.

If it had been a liberal one, however, conservatives would be screaming that he's being treated unfairly by the prison system.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Thanks lady, for blocking Biden from making a Supreme Court appointment. Thanks a lot


Not in a Pelican Brief manner, though.  Let nature take its course.

I mean, I don't like Justice "I Like Beer" either, but not like this.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.