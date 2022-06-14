 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Bad: Water leak in your ceiling pouring water down your stairs. Very bad: At thirty thousand feet over the middle of the Atlantic   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
how much farking water does an airliner carry?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did they lock the Irish down in third class whilst the great and good got to the lifeboats?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: how much farking water does an airliner carry?


They probably carry quite a bit of water on a plane. The toilets and sinks come to mind as the places you would need it most.

/ you'd really want the shiat tank to be on the bottom of the aircraft, as far back as you could get
 
reveal101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm an aviation nerd, and while I'm pretty sure the electronics in the aircraft are hardened against moisture, I do wonder what this could do to an aircraft. I'd love to hear from any aviation mechanic.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Classic BA
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Missed opportunity for a "British Waterways" headline.
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't believe they got all that water dried up and sent the plane out the same day
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OMG WE'RE SINKING!!!
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meh, that water would get some stuff wet and go elsewhere.  No harm to the plane.  The worst thing would be if they continued trans-atlantic and the toilets didn't work.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have had it with this monkey-fighting water on this Monday to Friday plane!
 
khatores
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zez: I can't believe they got all that water dried up and sent the plane out the same day


Yeah, I was wondering the same thing...mold and mildew? Ewww.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Geez, just open the door and let to drain out. Problem solved.

;-)
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: Geez, just open the door and let to drain out. Problem solved.

;-)


If it was Ryanair, they would have sent the plane back still soaking wet with a full load of cattle passengers... and made the cattle passengers suffer.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
