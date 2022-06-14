 Skip to content
(CNN) So Wrong. On So Many Levels
77
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Let's make it easier to fart in someone's face."
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Air travel sucks
 
buster_v
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Faaaahhhhk no.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Most of America won't fit in those.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Mr 24 year old engineer never figured out that aunt Betsy won't be able to climb her fat ass up in those seats and the gate agents don't give a fark to make sure they aren't assigned to those seats.
 
zez
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmmm... The designer was 21 years old. That's about the time these strollers were popular.

growingyourbaby.comView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
At that point, you might as well sedate me and check me with the other cargo.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's called Sardine Class ..
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Most of America won't fit in those.


i think they're going to have a hydraulic press *assist*
you know, like they put in the garbage trucks
 
Mukster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If that's wrong, I don't want to be wrong.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
By increasing the weight of the aircraft, you increase the amount of fuel required.

Let's say that this adds another 100 people to the flight. Let's say that they are each 150 pounds, carrying 30 pounds of luggage. That's 18,000 pounds extra. That's not including the extra stuff you would need to sustain that extra 100 peoples. It would mean 100 more oxygen tanks. It would mean an increase in the amount of overhead space to store carry-on luggage.

/ TLDR, you're going to need a bigger plane
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

a particular individual: "Let's make it easier to fart in someone's face."


I see you've never rowed a trireme:
Fark user imageView Full Size

This photo doesn't do it justice, as you can barley see the Thalamians down below.

Famously, Aristophanes' play The Frogs makes reference to trireme rowers farting in one another's faces.
 
T.rex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It might look weird, however, she is reclined and her legs are fully extended.... I guarantee she is more comfortable than you were on your last flight.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: At that point, you might as well sedate me and check me with the other cargo.


If my dog could survive it, I'm sure I'd be just fine. I'm with you.

I'll just eat 200mg in edibles, put on some noise cancelling rain sounds...  and zip myself up into my suitcase right on the farking tarmac!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That thing looks like a death trap in the event of a emergency exit that requires speed.  I'm sure designers have simulated/practical tested it with just the right parameters to make it pass whatever they need, but I can't imagine trying to manage a three-dimensional escape of panicked people in a smokey or flooding cabin.  2D is bad enough.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, let's make it even harder to escape a plane crash. That makes sense.
 
txwebguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"he also acknowledges that unusual airplane seat ideas don't often make it from concept to reality. It's is a lengthy process, and the industry's stringent rules and regulations can become roadblocks."

industry's stringent safetyrules and regulations... learned from decades of tragedies in the past
is why this design is going nowhere
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Most of America won't fit in those.


Well, not in their seats alone. That's what yours is for.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"First Class, Business Class, Main Cabin, or ATM Class?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember, folks, it's always economy class that they're trying to turn into steerage. You never see this shiat anywhere else.

You're not getting out of that thing in a hurry. If you're in the middle seat, you're not getting out of that thing at all. Good luck if you need to use the restroom in a hurry, or if you have kids, or a service animal. And, here's a question - what's the new "crash position" in that seat?

Do they even bother with a safety presentation at that point, or does the flight attendant just vape while staring at the lot of you, shaking their head slowly while contemplating the senseless potential loss of life?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: That thing looks like a death trap in the event of a emergency exit that requires speed.  I'm sure designers have simulated/practical tested it with just the right parameters to make it pass whatever they need, but I can't imagine trying to manage a three-dimensional escape of panicked people in a smokey or flooding cabin.  2D is bad enough.


My first thought too.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

T.rex: It might look weird, however, she is reclined and her legs are fully extended.... I guarantee she is more comfortable than you were on your last flight.


Until the end person has to pee
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Reduce fares so on short flights and I'll pay $50.00 to sit in that for two hours. Trans-continental or trans-ocean flights? Not a bloody chance.

How do you maneuver around your neighbors to vape in the bathroom?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The middle seats would be impossibly claustrophobic.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do they pipe the mooing into that cattle car or do they whip us until we provide our own?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be easier just to price poor people out of flying?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "First Class, Business Class, Main Cabin, or ATM Class?"
[Fark user image image 328x185]


Just look at that. There were meetings, design teams, spec model builders, painters, and teams of personnel going over every detail for months over this idiotic idea picked apart by farkers in minutes. How much money and time went into this unworkable idea just to get some word of mouth and internet clicks. How the fark was this deemed worthwhile let alone profitable?

In summation:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Flying bus.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A few governments need to implement minimum service levels for airlines. That way they remove shiat like this from the equation when companies are trying to outcompete each other. Specify minimum seat size, leg room, cancellation policies, etc.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got claustrophobic just looking at that picture and closed the page.  F*ck that.  I don't need to see the rest of the planet or my family that badly.
 
Watubi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If all of you truly cared about quality of service, you wouldn't pick the airline with the lowest fare.  Many airlines that tried to put traveler's needs first have come and gone.  Customer's price driven choices has driven the industry to where it is today, not the other way around.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: By increasing the weight of the aircraft, you increase the amount of fuel required.

Let's say that this adds another 100 people to the flight. Let's say that they are each 150 pounds, carrying 30 pounds of luggage. That's 18,000 pounds extra. That's not including the extra stuff you would need to sustain that extra 100 peoples. It would mean 100 more oxygen tanks. It would mean an increase in the amount of overhead space to store carry-on luggage.

/ TLDR, you're going to need a bigger plane


This BS could be added to any mass transit system, not just planes. Planes are akshully the worst application of this idea. Buses, and commuter trains would be better.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Wouldn't it be easier just to price poor people out of flying?


no, we have to experiment on, and humiliate, them.
Focus groups show it adds significant dollar value to the business and first class seats.

/in an alternate timeline, you KNOW this guy is making human centipedes
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Ummmmm that looks like exiting in an emergency could end up badly.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
CNN went to the 2022 Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, GERMANY to try it out.

Well, the Germans know something about stacking bodies.

NSFW
 
nyclon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

T.rex: It might look weird, however, she is reclined and her legs are fully extended.... I guarantee she is more comfortable than you were on your last flight.


I guarantee she's 5'2" tall.
 
drayno76
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hoof Hearted
Youtube Kqj2hkbDnyM
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: At that point, you might as well sedate me and check me with the other cargo.


Is that an option now? Going to the airport then waking up in a new city seems like the ideal way to travel.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

a particular individual: "Let's make it easier to fart in someone's face."


Let's make it easier to kill people. That seat is not getting FAA approval. The potential for neck injury alone is too high. This is some design student getting his name out by creating something the FAA can't approve.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Americans: Fark. No. No power on heaven or earth will get me to fly one of those. Never. Absolutely no way.
Airlines: It's $10 cheaper...
Americans: 😍😍😍
 
drayno76
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: shut_it_down: At that point, you might as well sedate me and check me with the other cargo.

Is that an option now? Going to the airport then waking up in a new city seems like the ideal way to travel.



Last flight I was subjected to was in 2010.  I downed about 6 pot cookies in the parking lot before getting on the flight.  Left Florida high as hell, fell asleep on the plane, woke in Mass. still high as hell.  Best flight I've ever had, don't remember a damned thing from it.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Watubi: If all of you truly cared about quality of service, you wouldn't pick the airline with the lowest fare.  Many airlines that tried to put traveler's needs first have come and gone.  Customer's price driven choices has driven the industry to where it is today, not the other way around.


That's fair.

I've taken plenty of uncomfortable but cheap flights, reminding myself all the way that I'm only there for the 580 miles per hour.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: By increasing the weight of the aircraft, you increase the amount of fuel required.

Let's say that this adds another 100 people to the flight. Let's say that they are each 150 pounds, carrying 30 pounds of luggage. That's 18,000 pounds extra. That's not including the extra stuff you would need to sustain that extra 100 peoples. It would mean 100 more oxygen tanks. It would mean an increase in the amount of overhead space to store carry-on luggage.

/ TLDR, you're going to need a bigger plane


This.  Fuel economy is the driver of air travel.  If packing more people in was a priority, the existing oversized airplanes (e.g. A380) would be more common.  Maybe the stacker idea works on certain routes or for evacuating Kabul, but I doubt we'll ever see it.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ladies and Gentlemen, if you'll please make your way to Sardine Class....
 
oopsboom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
oh good, even more tightly spaced people trying to cram 2 bags, a backpack, a purse, and a sack of random shiat into their 1 slot of overhead space.
 
keldaria
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: A few governments need to implement minimum service levels for airlines. That way they remove shiat like this from the equation when companies are trying to outcompete each other. Specify minimum seat size, leg room, cancellation policies, etc.


This is what we get when we put more priority on saving $20 for a ticket than modest creature comforts. If we were more willing to pay for room and quicker to tell budget airlines to fark off with their meat packing machine and extra charges they wouldn't be working on ever more demeaning ways to cram people into their plane. Yet ultimately they know if they can shave $1 off the price of a competing flight by packing another person in by making you sit on each other's laps then get ready to sit on peoples laps.

I get that there are not any "good" airlines but seriously if there was one that offered decent seats with decent spacing and modest creature comforts with no bullshiat prices, they'd be bankrupt in a week because nobody would fly them instead opting to save a few bucks. We are cheapskates and we deserve out hellscape dystopia
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
/wasn't a documentary
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Wouldn't it be easier just to price poor people out of flying?

no, we have to experiment on, and humiliate, them.
Focus groups show it adds significant dollar value to the business and first class seats.



I suppose you can't have the entire plane designated as first class.

That's too bad.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: By increasing the weight of the aircraft, you increase the amount of fuel required.

Let's say that this adds another 100 people to the flight. Let's say that they are each 150 pounds, carrying 30 pounds of luggage. That's 18,000 pounds extra. That's not including the extra stuff you would need to sustain that extra 100 peoples. It would mean 100 more oxygen tanks. It would mean an increase in the amount of overhead space to store carry-on luggage.

/ TLDR, you're going to need a bigger plane


So your answer is a second plane.  That would save a bunch of fuel.
 
