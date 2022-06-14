 Skip to content
(WRAL)   The good news is that the truck driver didn't have to make any deliveries near that infamous 11'8" bridge in downtown Durham today. The bad news is that he had to make deliveries in downtown Raleigh today   (wral.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp. That *was* a nice reefer trailer.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA:  "The Peace Street Bridge in Raleigh claimed another victim on Tuesday morning..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
threnodyj
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey! That's 11' 8"+8! 8" means a lot to some people I've heard.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jclaggett
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Grrrr. I totally forgot 11-8 is in Durham. I had an extended stay there 2 months ago and could have walked over to see it in person.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

threnodyj: Hey! That's 11' 8"+8! 8" means a lot to some people I've heard.


It's not the size of the boat, but the motion of the ocean.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wanna see a Farmers Market get a roof ripped off?
18-WHEELER RIPS ROOF OFF FARMERS MARKET IN PARKVILLE! FLAME SHOOTING ENGINE AND MORE! 6/13/2022
Youtube L_sDBz4lan4


/it was 12'
 
