 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The most Massachusetts news report   (twitter.com) divider line
68
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1554 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



68 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OMG this is straight out of Family Guy.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Didn't watch it...
Did someone park a car in the car park?
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This cannot be real.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

giantmeteor: Didn't watch it...
Did someone park a car in the car park?


Nah, it was on Boston Road, but not the place on Boston Road you're thinking of; the other place on Boston Road.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: This cannot be real.


In Massachusetts the implausible is plausible.  Just like zombo.com.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: This cannot be real.


As a Masshole, this is absolutely plausible
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Irving Maimway: This cannot be real.


A quick Google Maps search reveals that there are, in fact, two Market Baskets on Boston Road in Billerica, as well as a parking lot with an unmarked Market Basket at the corner of Charnstaff lane. Link Here.

So yes, there were three Market Baskets on Boston Road in Billerica.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But which Market Basket is he riding the mechanical horse in front of, the one on Boston Road or the one on Boston Road?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this were normal for news reports, I'd watch the news more often
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another reason to hate the Bruins.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: giantmeteor: Didn't watch it...
Did someone park a car in the car park?

Nah, it was on Boston Road, but not the place on Boston Road you're thinking of; the other place on Boston Road.


Gah, it's the OTHER one on Boston Road... for the love of gad.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see WBZ1050 hired a TikTok influencer.

/still larffed
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: But which Market Basket is he riding the mechanical horse in front of, the one on Boston Road or the one on Boston Road?


Neither.  It's the one on Boston Road.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This took place in Billerica? Now my NMR will never get fixed.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, you people are really, really hung up on the accent.

That's how people sound there. Try to move past it if you can.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: This cannot be real.


This statement makes me think you aren't an American.
 
bass555
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm originally from Burlington, and I can vouch for at least 2 of the 3; I thought the 3rd was a distribution station, bu that's in Tewkesbury


Market Basket is also one of the better grocery chains in the US
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AteMyBrain: Wow, you people are really, really hung up on the accent.

That's how people sound there. Try to move past it if you can.


Having grown up with a proper Ozark accent, i can tell you that Boston "English" is damn nigh incomprehensible.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it the Market Basket on Boston Road near the Boston Market?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you mean "Thah mos Massahchusehtz news repor", Subby?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bass555: I'm originally from Burlington, and I can vouch for at least 2 of the 3; I thought the 3rd was a distribution station, bu that's in Tewkesbury


Market Basket is also one of the better grocery chains in the US


Still not as good as Wegmans
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay. That was pretty good. I like the townie explaining why the dinosaurs went extinct.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't mention Dunkin'.  Tenth of a point deduction.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah wow, I wrote that whole thing in my head before even hitting play.  I can't believe it really was just:

"No, Market Basket's not closing, the Market Basket across the street from the Market Basket is closing".

You can play this game in Nashua and Seabrook NH too.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: This cannot be real.


Just like finding a store on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.
 
AteMyBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Don't you mean "Thah mos Massahchusehtz news repor", Subby?


Huh?

It's a Boston accent, not someone with a broken nose.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why does he need a camera if reporting for, "Boston News Radio"?
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Billerica for 10 years and can tell you with absolute certainty there are 3 Market Baskets on a single street named Boston Rd.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xrayspx: Hah wow, I wrote that whole thing in my head before even hitting play.  I can't believe it really was just:

"No, Market Basket's not closing, the Market Basket across the street from the Market Basket is closing".

You can play this game in Nashua and Seabrook NH too.


I remember being bummed when they closed the one on Amherst St. because then I had to go the one on Amherst St. or else the one on Amherst St.

/game checks out
 
knucklesthedog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

endosymbiont: Okay. That was pretty good. I like the townie explaining why the dinosaurs went extinct.


It's so obvious! How did we not figure out ages ago that the dinosaurs, all of them, experienced a vision of the future in which one supermarket closes, and immediately decided that the only solution was to head for the taah pits?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sure will miss the mechanical horse
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hyundai: Super Bowl Commercial - Smaht Pahk
Youtube WBvkmWDjsYc
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this were in Atlanta, Market Basket would be on Peachtree.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TFerWannaBe: I lived in Billerica for 10 years and can tell you with absolute certainty there are 3 Market Baskets on a single street named Boston Rd.


Not anymore.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

muphasta: why does he need a camera if reporting for, "Boston News Radio"?


Because morons can't tolerate anything without pictures.
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: Irving Maimway: This cannot be real.

Just like finding a store on Peachtree Street in Atlanta.


Missed it by that much.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eat The Placenta: I sure will miss the mechanical horse
[media4.giphy.com image 528x369]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's this where Atlanta learned how to name stuff and went overboard?
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny fist
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I felt like a lost a pot of my family"

Well you better find it! It's dinner time!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blodyholy: I see WBZ1050 hired a TikTok influencer.

/still larffed


Either you typo'd or showed us you're not from Boston worse than talking about Whoa-burn and Leo-minister.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There...are...three...no wait.  Two Market Baskets on Bohstahn Road!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: But which Market Basket is he riding the mechanical horse in front of, the one on Boston Road or the one on Boston Road?


No, the one on Boston road closed down, and the one on Boston road doesn't have the horse. The one he is at is on Boston road.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gonna need some of them Joe Biden  ' I did that on Boston Road' stickers, stat
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jaytkay: muphasta: why does he need a camera if reporting for, "Boston News Radio"?

Because morons can't tolerate anything without pictures.


🙄
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AteMyBrain: Wow, you people are really, really hung up on the accent.

That's how people sound there. Try to move past it if you can.


The accent is also dying out very rapidly. Media and mobility. And I tend to notice that while there are younger people in that area with a Massachusetts accents, it's extremely rare to meet someone under 40 with the strong version of the accent.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: I sure will miss the mechanical horse
[media4.giphy.com image 528x369]


That's a Target.
 
ar393
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: AteMyBrain: Wow, you people are really, really hung up on the accent.

That's how people sound there. Try to move past it if you can.

The accent is also dying out very rapidly. Media and mobility. And I tend to notice that while there are younger people in that area with a Massachusetts accents, it's extremely rare to meet someone under 40 with the strong version of the accent.


You could be the most skilled surgeon or greatest lawyer, but if you have a heavy Boston accent I'm going to assume you are farking moron. Perhaps why less people speak with a heavy accent. Also you now hear a lot more English spoken from further away than you did 50-80 years ago.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's like that time in Atlanta when the Rally's on Peachtree Road closed and the Rally's on Peachtree Road got super busy.
 
Displayed 50 of 68 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.