A Treasury bond yield inversion has signaled that there may be a recession on the event horizon, although it's not clear if they've tried reversing the Tachyon field or perhaps inverting the warp polarity in the Dilithium chamber
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump's strong arming of the federal reserve increased the money supply, and two years of increased big G spending spread it around and now we have inflation. Lowering interest rates won't be an option if we head into a recession, but unfortunately we also shot our fiscal wad fighting the pandemic. There aren't a lot of policy tools available to fight the next recession.
I predict that the economy will tank, Republicans will have a landslide in November, Biden gets trounced by TFG in 2024 and then we'll really be in for a wild ride.
If you need me I'll be stocking the shelves in my fallout shelter.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
STATIC WARP SHELL!
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

View Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

I think you might be in the wrong business.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just like every year Pinky.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most of the economy at country/ international levels is build out of bullshiat in order for people and organizations to manipulate it.

It's also rigged from top to bottom.
 
greensunshine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Username yada yada yada...
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rockwell Retro Encabulator
Youtube RXJKdh1KZ0w
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Well, it is.
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought the treasury bond rate was like 8.65%
 
discrete unit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just reroute everything through the main deflector.
 
tmyk [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

He's not entirely off base. TFG's administration used the fiscal tools typically reserved for reviving a slow economy to turbocharge a healthy one. The result is inflation and a lack off tools available to combat a recession. That's not TDS;  that's an understanding of economics.
 
Lucky LaRue
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

If you want to spend your money on hoarding, that's your business, but Trump has been the most anti-war president in modern history.  You would do better to re-elect Trump and invest your money in the market Biden has trashed.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

discrete unit: Just reroute everything through the main deflector.


The power coupling is still burnt out after the last time we did that.

We're gonna have to reroute power through the nacelles and jump start the warp core with an artificial quantum irregularity.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Federation Reserve needs to stabilize the inflation rate in all sectors.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This is not helped by the fact that inflation is also being driven by supply chain chaos from Covid and gas prices due to Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

This might be the time that the republican plan of 'break things and let Democrats fix them' fails, when the problems are too big for the Democrats to fix.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Separate the saucer and eject the core.

Stroke the shaft and massage the balls.

Stick a banana up your ass and sing, "God Save the Queen".
 
vatica40
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
meat0918:
Well, it is.

I'm no fan of Trump, but just like gas prices arent controlled by levers on the desk, Trump doesn't even know what half of these words mean. But hey, this is Fark, so of course it's all Trump.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Most of the economy at country/ international levels is build out of bullshiat in order for people and organizations to manipulate it.

It's also rigged from top to bottom.


Is that you Q?
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meat0918: discrete unit: Just reroute everything through the main deflector.

The power coupling is still burnt out after the last time we did that.

We're gonna have to reroute power through the nacelles and jump start the warp core with an artificial quantum irregularity.


...but remember, that can only be achieved with the vortex magnets and the electron accelerator, which are powered by element 131. WE'RE OUT OF ELEMENT 131!
 
Likwit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

He's not entirely off base. TFG's administration used the fiscal tools typically reserved for reviving a slow economy to turbocharge a healthy one. The result is inflation and a lack off tools available to combat a recession. That's not TDS;  that's an understanding of economics.


Yup. And Powell is such an idiot that he let trump goad him into keeping interest rates low when they needed a hike. That's why it's frustrating to see the Fed pretend to be super serious about inflation now that it's largely beyond their control when they were farking around with the printing presses to give Trump all-time high Dow numbers.
 
Len Artell [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vatica40: meat0918:
Well, it is.

I'm no fan of Trump, but just like gas prices arent controlled by levers on the desk, Trump doesn't even know what half of these words mean. But hey, this is Fark, so of course it's all Trump.


Just because he didn't know what they mean doesn't mean he didn't fark those things up. Actually it probably increased his chances of doing so.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Anything bad or good any POTUS does isn't seen till approximately 7 years after their term.

/
Also POTUS is mostly a figure head.
//
The person messing up our lives are our bosses and their need to make the same 5 bucks they made for the last 20 years while ignoring that profits should actually go to employees.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'll blame big oil for all of this ..
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: market Biden has trashed.


I see we're going to make Joe an other Carter.
From reading  Carter's wiki I don't get the hate.
Same with Joe, what exactly is Joe doing to "wreak" the economy?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Loucifer: The Federation Reserve needs to stabilize the inflation rate in all sectors.


Everything they try is, purely, try.
They don't actually do crap.
Much how you're lover choose to sex you and you didn't play any real part in it, bub.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

This is not helped by the fact that inflation is also being driven by supply chain chaos from Covid and gas prices due to Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

This might be the time that the republican plan of 'break things and let Democrats fix them' fails, when the problems are too big for the Democrats to fix.


🙄
You might as well me people got farked until the pony express.
Or that ww2 caused the great depression
🙄
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Len Artell: vatica40: meat0918:
Well, it is.

I'm no fan of Trump, but just like gas prices arent controlled by levers on the desk, Trump doesn't even know what half of these words mean. But hey, this is Fark, so of course it's all Trump.

Just because he didn't know what they mean doesn't mean he didn't fark those things up. Actually it probably increased his chances of doing so.


🙄
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For the love of Dog, will someone grease the Dildoian tubular fusion reactor, ramp the thrust levels to 11 and fire until we are spent?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
DOJ refuses to investigate companies run by Republicans, all of the GoP CEOs are price gouging.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yup. And Powell is such an idiot that he let trump goad him into keeping interest rates low when they needed a hike. That's why it's frustrating to see the Fed pretend to be super serious about inflation now that it's largely beyond their control when they were farking around with the printing presses to give Trump all-time high Dow numbers.


Last I recalled, people were crowing about the Dow well into 2021 after Biden was elected. Also, it's not just cheap borrowing, the federal government had been injecting trillions into the economy.  That is of course if you believe both tax cuts encourage spending as does massive government stimulus checks.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think I know what the trouble is
View Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump added $7 trillion to the deficit, mostly in very non-productive ways like giving huge covid bailouts to rich companies that just sat on the money.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.