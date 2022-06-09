 Skip to content
(NPR)   Six tips to help you overcome your fear of flying, none of which address the very reasonable fear of being assaulted, beaten, or manhandled by United flight attendants   (npr.org) divider line
34
•       •       •

34 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't assault other people subby, and you won't get duct taped to your seat.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I try to minimize my chances of that happening by not flying United, but understand that risk can never be completely eliminated.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about just not doing it?

Flying is such a luxury, seriously.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""Flying United, to me, is like crossing the Andes in a prison bus. There is no question in my mind that somebody like Pat Nixon personally approves every United stewardess. Nowhere in the Western world is there anything to equal the collection of self-righteous shrews who staff the 'friendly skies of United.' I do everything possible to avoid that airline, often at considerable cost and personal inconvenience."  -- Hunter S. Thompson
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, please, subby.  United flight attendants don't do that shiat.

They call the cops to do that shiat.  They're the experts in mindless violence, and they also enjoy it.
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Copious consumption of alcohol strangely absent.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Six tips to help you overcome your fear of flying, none of which address the very reasonable fear of being assaulted, beaten, or manhandled by United flight attendants mouthbreathing antivaxxers.
/ftfy
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First: Get a pilot certificate. Then you never have to deal with other idiotic passengers that can't read how to get through a security line, abusive cabin crew that are useless unless you consider a bad attitude a life skill, and finally TSA agents that are all gropey while thinking they're doing something useful.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know United gets a lot of hate, but they're usually the only ones who get me to where I'm going without issue.  Delta on the other hand farks up every time and is to be avoided at all costs.

Doesn't
Ever
Leave
The
Airport
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flight sim cured me. Hours and months and years flying my virtual 737 around the world I was bored to tears. I just wished something would happen. Something more than the battery charger failing or aircon pack trip due to overheat. One time I had to use alt flap extension! Then I realize the real thing is like that.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: First: Get a pilot certificate. Then you never have to deal with other idiotic passengers that can't read how to get through a security line, abusive cabin crew that are useless unless you consider a bad attitude a life skill, and finally TSA agents that are all gropey while thinking they're doing something useful.


Becoming a pilot is how I got over my fear of dying alone.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: I know United gets a lot of hate, but they're usually the only ones who get me to where I'm going without issue.  Delta on the other hand farks up every time and is to be avoided at all costs.

Doesn't
Ever
Leave
The
Airport


or
Divert
Every
Layover
Through
Atlanta
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd tried masturbating on a flight as a self-distraction, but it just distracted everybody else.  Can't a guy just publicly masturbate in peace?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i must not fear
Youtube m9t9_anttOY
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Flight sim cured me. Hours and months and years flying my virtual 737 around the world I was bored to tears. I just wished something would happen. Something more than the battery charger failing or aircon pack trip due to overheat. One time I had to use alt flap extension! Then I realize the real thing is like that.


It's the reason I changed careers after 10 years. So many long stretches of boredom...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7. They disconnected over 99% of the wings stay on/wings fall off switches from peoples seats, so that hardly ever happens anymore.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stay home. If you're that fearful, just ride the bus. Or a train, or an automobile. I do not want you on my plane.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find all of the legacy carriers to be completely interchangeable.  They're all in the same ballpark for on-time arrival.

Marketing Airline On-Time Arrival Pct 2020 (Jan-Dec)
CarrierOn-Time Arrival Pct.
1Hawaiian*  87.50
2Delta* 87.20
3Spirit86.61
4Alaska*  86.31
5Southwest85.98
6Frontier  83.87
7United *83.75
8American*82.32
9JetBlue 82.14
10Allegiant71.33
All Airlines84.50

I fly Delta because I live in Atlanta and so I can directly fly pretty much anywhere.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
being assaulted, beaten, or manhandled by United flight attendants

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
United breaks guitars
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In terms of the reasons I prefer not to travel by air, my actual anxiety about takeoffs and landings rank pretty far below incompetent airlines, security theater and the air rage of other passengers.
 
Nightshade50
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying United was the worst physical experience... 4 seats wide on a tiny Embraer jet.   I literally could not sit up without hitting my head on the side wall at an odd angle. 2.5 to 3 hours of that... pure suck.  Never mind turbulence, because if I did not stay bent over I'd have had head trauma.

United: "Next time pay to pick an isle seat."   right... pay extra to avoid physical trauma.

The next worst was American who just couldn't get their logistics and crews sorted out on several trips, the worst culminating in being dumped in Texas a day later and being told it will be 3 days to get me home in New Mexico.

All of that was before the pandemic....  I hate airlines.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be reassured that your seat cushion can be used as a flotation device in a 'water landing'. I remind others of this constantly throughout the flight in case they missed the flight attendant's speech.

Sometimes I end up with a whole row to myself!
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I once told an anxious woman that the worst case scenario is that the plane goes down and we make the news. She asked why that was supposed to help and I told her that compared with other ways to go, nobody has candlelight vigils for people who slip in the shower. She did not find any of this comforting, but at least she stopped talking to me.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Six tips to help you overcome your fear of flying, none of which address the very reasonable fear of being assaulted, beaten, or manhandled by United flight attendants mouthbreathing antivaxxers

paranoid maskers who don't understand vaccines work and still think its the year 2020.
/ftfy
//FTFY
 
Creoena
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Creoena: I know United gets a lot of hate, but they're usually the only ones who get me to where I'm going without issue.  Delta on the other hand farks up every time and is to be avoided at all costs.

Doesn't
Ever
Leave
The
Airport

or
Divert
Every
Layover
Through
Atlanta


Quite true also.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fly g/a / charter or don't bother to fly at all.   no lines, no TSA security theater.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You're in a pressurized alloy tube going 600-plus mph at 30,000 feet. Something that happens 10,000-plus times every day with surprisingly good safety records. It's a lot safer than sharing a freeway with random nutjobs, McRib eaters,and teen texters. Yet everyone whines about leg space and peanuts. Or fear. The only thing I find objectionable about flying is other passenger whining, and their livestock inability to even store the oversized luggage they smuggled aboard into their own allotted space. Which is why I always choose the emergency exit row when possible. In the totally improbable event the plane goes down, I'm out the door. No way I'm gonna burn or drown because I got caught behind a herd of land whales with tortoise-like mobility.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Don't assault other people subby, and you won't get duct taped to your seat.


What if I want to be duct taped to my seat?

/not subby - just asking questions
 
You are Borg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I fly 4 times a month to and from work, I've become so desensitized to flying. Once I sit down and put music on I'm usually asleep before take off.
/Flying home today
//Airport beers commencing in 4 hours
///Can't wait to get out of this hell hole and sleep in my own bed
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm more afraid of a man molesting me in my sleep than of the plane crashing.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: How about just not doing it?

Flying is such a luxury, seriously.


Because if you don't travel and see other places you end up with an incredibly myopic point of view.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
About time flight attendants fought back. The ration of shat these people have had to endure since COVID got a grip on the stupid is something no one should have to put up with. Broken jaws, broken noses, missing teeth... fark all that.
Sit your ass in your seat and do as the attendants ask. They are there to make sure shat stays civil. If you can't act like an adult GTFO the plane.
 
