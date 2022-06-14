 Skip to content
(Some Farktographer)   $15,000,000 camera sold at auction doesn't have auto-focus, white balance, or even an annual session with SI swimsuit models   (leitz-auction.com) divider line
2044 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Jun 2022 at 8:12 PM



36 Comments
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I love film and old cameras, I do not understand the cult of Leica.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: As much as I love film and old cameras, I do not understand the cult of Leica.


I guess it's one of those things where you either Leica it or not
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like ukulele lady,
Ukulele lady Leica you
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
5x the estimate.

I guess with all the uncertainty in the world right now the very wealthy are feeling just fine throwing cash around to other very wealthy people.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured it was a Leica. I just did not think it was going to be an old one.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know cameras, but it would look cool on my shelf.


And I know to look for it at an unknowing antique store.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a Leica bottom loader that's in much better condition. It's worth about $30 as a tchotchke to add a bit of gravitas to a shelf.
 
raulzero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Camera bodies come and go but the smart money is in lenses.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: kittyhas1000legs: As much as I love film and old cameras, I do not understand the cult of Leica.

I guess it's one of those things where you either Leica it or not


my hasselblad
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll, I just blew $160 on a trail cam so I'm feeling rich myself.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even as an historical artifact, that is a bit of an over-buy. The sale price should have been 1/3rd of that. The seller is probably laughing all the way to the bank.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: As much as I love film and old cameras, I do not understand the cult of Leica.


I had a Model I at one point. You either guesstimated the distance or added an external rangefinder.

The Model 3 series is really good. Simple to use, sturdy, great glass in the lens. So good that it was the model that everyone else copied for their first rangefinders. Nikon, Canon, etc. Russia just straight up copied the model piece by piece.

Some folks do get a bit crazy about the M2, M3, and M4 models, but they were each the best rangefinder of its time.

The body is only half the story; they wouldn't be as popular without the Carl Zeiss lenses. Others have had a hard time making copies of those.

Yeah, it's kind of a cult, but you have a good chance of getting out what you put into it. They hold their value very well.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I figured it was a Leica. I just did not think it was going to be an old one.


It would be the same if an M1 Garand can up for auction that had been owned and used by Garand himself.

The value is in the history of that specimen. There are still others of that same model, but none that were owned and used by the designer of the model.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom had a Canon Model VT. It took Leica screw-mount lenses, and she had a 35mm Leica lens an a 90 or 100mm Canon lens. I used it for a little while until I bought my first SLR.

She also had a Rolleiflex Twin Lens Reflex 120 camera, and a big Honeywell "potato masher" strobe flash. I almost never saw her actually shoot anything with that camera, and we didn't find any 120 negatives in her stuff after she died.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad gave me one of these when I was a kid. Still got it with the chain and leather case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barbara Palvin is worth every penny.

/my 2 cents
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People make a big fuss over Rolleiflex TLRs, and I have owned a few. However, I prefer the Mamiya C series. They have interchangeable lenses ( which are also backward compatible), and that ability gives you a lot more freedom that any of the Rolleiflex TLRs.

I once had a Rolleiflex from 1939, a K4B from 1961, and a K7F (the f2.8 lens) from the mid-60s. Went out and shot the same scenes with each camera. You couldn't really tell a difference when looking at digital scans of the same size, and I suspect you would have to get enlargements beyond 11x17 to be able to consistently spot a difference. Yet people will drop $1500 or more for the f2.8 models, while you can get an f3.5 K4B for less than a third of that.
 
indy_kid [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: My dad gave me one of these when I was a kid. Still got it with the chain and leather case.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


You can still get film for it. It's expensive, but that's to be expected.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: The value is in the history of that specimen. There are still others of that same model, but none that were owned and used by the designer of the model.


I'm surprised that a history of famous photographs taken with a given camera doesn't seem to be what  determines its provenance and market value.  You'd think the hardware used by an Ansel Adams or an Edward Weston would fetch more at auction than one that just happened to be owned/used by the maker.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
 $15,000,000 on a camera that doesn't work as well as my phones camera. I threw up a little. 

indy_kid: kittyhas1000legs: As much as I love film and old cameras, I do not understand the cult of Leica.

I had a Model I at one point. You either guesstimated the distance or added an external rangefinder.

The Model 3 series is really good. Simple to use, sturdy, great glass in the lens. So good that it was the model that everyone else copied for their first rangefinders. Nikon, Canon, etc. Russia just straight up copied the model piece by piece.

Some folks do get a bit crazy about the M2, M3, and M4 models, but they were each the best rangefinder of its time.

The body is only half the story; they wouldn't be as popular without the Carl Zeiss lenses. Others have had a hard time making copies of those.

Yeah, it's kind of a cult, but you have a good chance of getting out what you put into it. They hold their value very well.


$14.4million. That's a cult. That's a Maga level, heavens gate cult BS right there is what that is. No question.
 
Uncle_Git
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Camera thread !!

My latest construction.   Got the 4X5 adapter for my Fuji gfx to get back into the view camera game.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Edgewood Dirk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So my Pentax k1000 is worth $40 now?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some of the parts have been exchanged by the owner.

LOL
 
firsttiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My old camera guy consistently bought the special edition Leicas to hold for a few years and made a ton doing so.

I am a Leica/Nikon gal myself. Both bodies are great for different things.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Uncle_Git: Camera thread !!

My latest construction.   Got the 4X5 adapter for my Fuji gfx to get back into the view camera game.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


If it has a Graflok back, you can get a Fuji Instax Wide back from Lomography. That will be my next big purchase for my collection. So far I have 110, half frame, full frame, 6x4.5, and 6x7. Hopefully I can find a semi-affordable 4x5 camera.

I'm also considering a Photosniper shipped from Ukraine, to be used for nerd conventions and bird photography.
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: I'm surprised that a history of famous photographs taken with a given camera doesn't seem to be what determines its provenance and market value. You'd think the hardware used by an Ansel Adams or an Edward Weston would fetch more at auction than one that just happened to be owned/used by the maker.


People are extremely weird in how they ascribe value to fame-adjacent objects.  IIRC, a costume worn by Xenia Seeberg on an episode of "Lexx" season 2 went for $10K.  A similar costume worn by someone who resembled Xenia but was not Xenia and was not on an official Lexx episode would be <= $400.  There might be a rarity thing too.  Ansel Adams probably owned and used a lot more cameras than the person who owned the company that made the cameras.
 
qlenfg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: My dad gave me one of these when I was a kid. Still got it with the chain and leather case.

[Fark user image 425x425]


Ah, the Minox spy camera.

Edgewood Dirk: So my Pentax k1000 is worth $40 now?


I miss mine. Had one as a loaner in high school, when I was on the newspaper staff, then eventually bought my own. Took thousands of photos with one -- film was free. I replaced it with an ME Super and loaned the K1000 to a friend. His brother pawned it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

indy_kid: they wouldn't be as popular without the Carl Zeiss lenses.


Leitz lenses. Zeiss would be Contax cameras.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Edgewood Dirk: So my Pentax k1000 is worth $40 now?


Nice camera, nice lenses, great user. Not rare so it's a bargain.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My latest construction.   Got the 4X5 adapter for my Fuji gfx to get back into the view camera game.

so cool, you lucky bastard
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There should be no such thing as billionaires in the world.
:(
 
goatharper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Edgewood Dirk: So my Pentax k1000 is worth $40 now?


I bought a K1000 out of a pawn shop for $50 in 1986, sold it 10 years later to a budding photographer who wanted a second K1000 body, for $100. Of course film was still a thing back then. The K1000 was a basic no-frills rig, but it worked just fine.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It would be funny if it was a counterfeit. You know, a lookaLeica.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Big deal. I have this camera in a box somewhere, and you know it's worth way more than the camera in TFA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Money doesn't launder itself.
 
Edgewood Dirk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

qlenfg: CFitzsimmons: My dad gave me one of these when I was a kid. Still got it with the chain and leather case.

[Fark user image 425x425]

Ah, the Minox spy camera.

Edgewood Dirk: So my Pentax k1000 is worth $40 now?

I miss mine. Had one as a loaner in high school, when I was on the newspaper staff, then eventually bought my own. Took thousands of photos with one -- film was free. I replaced it with an ME Super and loaned the K1000 to a friend. His brother pawned it.


Sad face, my k is sitting on a shelf on my man cave with a bunch of rare collectables.  I love that camera.
 
